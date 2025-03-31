Report: Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex Drives $349.8 Million Economic Impact in 2024

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex continues to drive economic growth in the Birmingham metro area, generating $349.8 million in total economic impact in 2024, according to a study by Maynard Nexsen. The report analyzed the financial contributions of BJCC venues, hotels, and the Uptown Entertainment District, along with the broader impact of visitor spending in the region.

The BJCC’s numbers increased by $32.9 million from 2023, reflecting its strength as a destination for major sporting events, concerts, theater productions, musicals, conventions, trade shows, banquets, business meetings and more.

The study also highlighted the BJCC’s role in job creation and wage growth, supporting close to 2,400 jobs in 2024, an increase of almost 150 jobs from the previous year. Additionally, BJCC operations generated $88.9 million in earnings and benefits, reflecting a $3.4 million increase over 2023.

“The BJCC continues to play an important role in Birmingham’s economy,” said Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC. “We’re not just hosting great events—we’re bringing in visitors, creating jobs, and supporting local businesses. This year’s economic impact is a testament to the hard work of our team and partners, and we’re proud to contribute to Birmingham’s continued growth.”

In addition to its economic impact, the BJCC’s success is also reflected in the memorable experiences it creates for fans and visitors. In 2024, the complex hosted 466 events, drawing more than 1.4 million attendees across its venues. With Protective Stadium and the newly renovated Legacy Arena in their second full year of operation, these venues played a key role in attracting 24 of the Top 100 North American Tours and three of the year’s top worldwide tours, solidifying Birmingham as a premier entertainment destination.

Looking ahead, the BJCC is set to expand with the Coca-Cola Amphitheater, opening summer 2025. This open-air venue will make the BJCC home to every type of performance space, offering even more options for concerts and live entertainment. “Last year was a strong step forward, and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger,” Snider said. “We’re eager to build on this momentum and continue creating new opportunities for Birmingham.”