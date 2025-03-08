Cornell Gunter’s Coasters and The Drifters at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center on March 30

From the comedy of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters to the Motown magic of The Drifters, these two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups were instrumental in helping create the rock ’n’ roll/doo wop sound. Few artists can boast a richer musical resume: Together they have been associated with well over 40 of the top tracks from classic rock ’n’ roll history, from “Under the Boardwalk,” “Charlie Brown” and “Yakety Yak” to “Poison Ivy,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment” and “On Broadway.”

The Drifters, touring the United States again under the auspices of their original management team, deliver a timeless sound, and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will have audiences reminiscing about the golden age of rock ’n’ roll. This show has songs to please every palate, delivered just the way you remember from the radio.

The performance will be at 7 p.m. in the Alys Stephens Center’s Jemison Concert Hall. Tickets are $25, $35, $45 and $59. For tickets, visit AlysStephens.org, call 205-975-2787 or go by the ASC Box Office at 1200 10th Ave., South.