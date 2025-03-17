How James Giles Jr., 18, Became Birmingham’s Most Gifted Tennis Star

By Barnett Wright | The Birmingham Times

Even before James Giles Jr. could hit a ball over a tennis net, Coach Nathan Echoles knew he had a star on his hands.

“I have been coaching [Giles] since he played 10 and under,” said Echoles, who coaches at Birmingham’s George Ward Tennis Center. “I recognized his natural ability before he could hit the ball over the net. He had great hand-eye coordination [and] footwork, and he could track the ball even at 8 years old. I knew he would make a great tennis player one day.”

Last week, Giles, 18, a senior and standout tennis player from Ramsay International Baccalaureate High School, signed to play at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, after narrowing the list from dozens of institutions.

“It is an honor. It feels great to be wanted in a lot of places. I have worked hard for such an opportunity. I have worked hard academically and on the court in preparation for this day,” said Giles, who added that he didn’t select Webster just because of its coach and tennis program.

“They have the major I am interested in, which is sports communication. When I was on a recruiting visit at Webster, I had an opportunity to sit in a class and really enjoyed it. I also met with a faculty adviser, who shared all of the opportunities for internships with professional sports organizations in St. Louis,” said Giles.

“Hustle”

Like many young people who grew up in the Smithfield Estates neighborhood in Birmingham’s Pratt community, Giles wanted to be a football or basketball player.

“[Those were the sports] I was exposed to,” he said. “When I was introduced to tennis, I really wasn’t as interested as I am now. At first, I continued to play soccer and basketball before concentrating on tennis. [Eventually], I started to excel at tennis and became passionate about it.”

Giles also worked hard on the tennis court.

“I gave [Giles] the nickname ‘Hustle,’” said Coach Echoles. “There is not a ball that he will not go for. He hustles no matter what. He was also given the nickname due to his work ethic on and off the court.”

It was his powerful serve—which Giles describes as “a blend of power and precision”—that set him apart.

That part of his game allows him “to dictate points from the very start,” Giles said.

“What makes [my serve] effective is my ability to mix up speeds, spin, and placement, keeping my opponents guessing,” he explained. “Over time, I’ve worked hard on my toss consistency and fluid motion, which have helped me generate both pace and accuracy.”

Throughout his young career, Giles has earned numerous accolades and recognition at both the state and national levels. His resume includes playing on the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Team, where he led the 12 and Under (12U) Intermediate Junior State Championship Team playing No. 1 singles and doubles. At age 14, he led the 18U Beginner Runner Up for the Alabama Junior State Championship Team, playing No. 1 boys singles. Giles also played boys doubles and mixed doubles for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) North-South All-Star tennis squad — where he was the only Birmingham City Schools student, the only Black male, and one of two Black students invited to compete.

A lot of his success came against older competition, Giles said.

“Playing against older, stronger opponents forced me to elevate my game much faster than I would have otherwise. Their experience and physicality pushed me to improve my shot selection, mental toughness, and overall strategy. It also taught me how to handle pressure and stay composed in difficult situations, which has been invaluable throughout my career.”

Tennis Beginnings

Giles started playing tennis at age 8, while attending after-school care at the YMCA Youth Center in downtown Birmingham. A graduate student intern arranged for weekly tennis lessons at the Mountain Brook YMCA, and Giles, who had fallen in love with the sport, asked his mom if she would let him take additional lessons.

While practicing at George Ward Park, the pro shop manager noticed Giles’s enthusiasm and invited him to play rally ball, which is on a 42-foot tennis court (service line to service line) and is usually for kids from 4 years old to 10 years old that are learning forehand and backhand.

After just two weeks, Vila Fischer, a tennis coach at George Ward, had Giles evaluated for USTA Team Tennis. His prior experience in youth soccer had already equipped him with good footwork, and it was just a matter of refining his tennis skills.

As part of the George Ward teams, Giles contributed to two state championships in the 12U category. At age 14, he played in the 18U division with Top Notch Tennis (TNT), led by Coach Gerald Henderson. Although his team finished as runners-up, Giles’s sportsmanship earned him a prestigious award that year. In 2024, he returned to play with TNT and was a key member of the 18U intermediate championship team.

Stellar High School Career

Giles gained even more interest in tennis while he attended Birmingham’s Ramsay International Baccalaureate High School. In 2024, he was invited to join the AHSAA North-South All-Star tennis team.

“High school tennis introduced me to a more competitive and team-oriented environment, which made the sport even more exciting,” Giles said. “I started dedicating more time to training, refining my technique, and studying the game to gain an edge. Competing for my school and striving to set records motivated me to push myself harder than ever before.”

His most satisfying tennis victory was breaking the all-time-wins record for Ramsay, he said.

Giles, who is currently 12-0 in singles matches, broke the existing record of 53 wins last year against Leeds, which got him to 54. That number is now at 71 overall wins, with 56 of them being singles and the overall count including doubles.

“That’s a goal I had set early in my career,” he said. “That match represented years of dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance, proving to myself that my hard work had paid off. Knowing that I left my mark on the program and inspired future players made the moment even more special.”

Giles continued to excel outside of school, as well. He was selected to represent George Ward Park at four-day Leadership Camp at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida; he was among several young people, ages 12 to 16, chosen from 12 different National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) chapters. Additionally, he received a scholarship to train at the National Junior Tennis Championship Center in College Park, Maryland, home to tennis phenom Frances Tiafoe.

“Tennis is unique because it challenges both your physical and mental abilities. It requires strategy, endurance, and quick thinking,” Giles said. “Unlike many other sports, it’s a lifelong game that can be played at any age, making it accessible and rewarding for years to come. The thrill of competing, the satisfaction of improving, and the friendships built along the way make it truly special.”

Coach

And Giles is more than just a tennis player. His experience as the pro shop manager at George Ward and coaching at George Ward and Learning Excellence Through Tennis, as well as his participation in the USTA coaching apprenticeship program have enabled him to become certified as a Level I Professional Tennis Coach.

“I became a coach because, as I was playing tennis, I found that I really enjoyed playing and mentoring other players. I started helping other players in the community and at school,” he said.

As a coach, Giles wants beginners to understand the importance of footwork, consistency, and patience in developing their skills.

“Tennis is as much a mental game as it is physical, so I emphasize staying positive and learning from mistakes rather than getting frustrated. Most importantly, I encourage [beginners] to enjoy the process and find their own style, making the game fun and rewarding,” he said.

Giles added that there’s more to the game than just winning all the time. There are no losses, just lessons.

“One of the toughest matches I ever played was against a top-seeded player who exposed the weaknesses in my game,” he said. “I struggled with consistency under pressure and realized that I needed to improve my mental focus and adaptability. That match changed my approach to training, making me prioritize mental toughness and strategic adjustments.”

As for the future, Giles can’t wait to begin his collegiate career.

“Tennis has shaped me in so many ways, teaching me discipline, resilience, and the value of hard work,” Giles said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities the sport has given me, and I’m excited for the next chapter, whether it’s playing, coaching, or pursuing my passion for sports communication. No matter where life takes me, tennis will always be part of who I am.”

