“I never planned to run for a third term. When I first ran for mayor, my focus was on delivering real change for Birmingham in two terms … That was my honest intent. But once I stepped into office, reality hit.”

Birmingham Times
BIRMINGHAM MAYOR RANDALL WOODFIN, DURING A Q-AND-A WITH REDDIT USERS; AL.COM, MARCH 17.

