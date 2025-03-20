Home Quotes of Note “I never planned to run for a third term. When I first... Quotes of Note “I never planned to run for a third term. When I first ran for mayor, my focus was on delivering real change for Birmingham in two terms … That was my honest intent. But once I stepped into office, reality hit.” By Birmingham Times - March 19, 2025 136 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BIRMINGHAM MAYOR RANDALL WOODFIN, DURING A Q-AND-A WITH REDDIT USERS; AL.COM, MARCH 17. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInRedditWhatsAppLike this:Like Loading...