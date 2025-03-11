Miles College Lady Bears Celebrate Back-to-Back SIAC Basketball Titles

The Birmingham Times

After a dominant victory in the SIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament last Saturday, winning back-to-back Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament titles, the Miles College women’s basketball team earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II South Region tournament.

The Lady Bears, which earned the eighth seed in the tourney, will face top-seeded Union in the opening round. The Lady Bulldogs, winners of the Gulf South Conference, will host the tournament in Tennessee and play will begin on Friday, Mar. 14.

On Saturday, the Lady Bears dominated rival Tuskegee in Atlanta to win the 2025 SIAC Women’s Basketball Tournament for the second consecutive year, a feat never before accomplished in the history of the program and just the sixth time in the 45-year history of the league’s women’s basketball tournament.

Featuring a swirling defense and swarming Miles trailed for only 16 seconds. After allowing the opening bucket of the game, Feliah Greer answered with a jumper to tie the game and Iemyiah Harris followed with a 3-ball for a 5-2 lead. The Lady Bears never trailed again. Madison Lee followed with a 3-pointer as part of her six-point quarter and the Lady Bears would lead 14-11 after the opening period.

Miles took control in the second quarter with a 13-1 run was paced by Harris, the Tournament Most Valuable Player. Tuskegee trailed 29-18 at the half but scored the first four points in the opening two minutes of the third quarter to draw to within seven. But the Golden Tigers never got any closer.

Harris scored a game-high 24 points, Greer added 15 points, Lee had 12 and Tederia Ashley finished with eight for the Lady Bears. Greer and Ashley joined Harris on the All-Tournament Team.

The Lady Bears are 22-6, the second-most single-season wins in program history, and have won their last nine games by an average of 19.6 points per game. Miles is Top 5 in the country in defending the 3-point shot and overall defensive field goal percentage. The Lady Bears are also among the Top 25 in the country in allowing points, rebounding, and forcing turnovers.

