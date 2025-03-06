PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**LADY COUCH with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**HOVVDY with VIDEO AGE at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**TERNION SOUND: FAREWELL TOUR with VCTRE LYKWID and LYKWID at Saturn.

**EDGE OF DESTINY & DEAD EMPIRE at The Nick.

**DEBI TIRAR MAS FIESTAS/THE BAD BUNNY PARTY at Iron City.

**The 2025 AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS 6 p.m. at the Theodore. For more, addys@aafbirmingham.com.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**TRAP KARAOKE – PREMIER ADD ONS at Iron City.

**TRAP KARAOKE at Iron City.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**THE DREADED LARAMIE, BITTER ROUTE AND BEAU CHEVAL at the Nick.

**FUTURE JOY LATE NIGHT at The Nick.

**BOOT SCOOTIN’ BOOGIE NIGHTS at Saturn.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**CRUMBSNATCHERS with TAYLOR HOLLINGWORTH at The Nick Rocks.

**WEIRDO: THE STORY OF FIVE EIGHT at Saturn. FREE

**THE DAY PLAYERS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**THE AMITY AFFLICATION at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn. FREE

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT at The Nick.

**INHALER at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**BRIAN ENO’S FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE & OSCILLATIONS at The Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**THE ALMAS at The Nick.

**YOT CLUB + VUNDABAR at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**DERAU DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**ROBYN HITCHCOCK at Saturn.

**DAN SPNECER WITH ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**JUST A GIRL – NO DOUBT & GWEN STEFANI TRIBUTE WITH SUBLIMINAL DOUBT at Iron City.

BT PICKS

In Honor of Women’s History Month, BT has chosen Insecure as Show of the Month.

Available to stream on: MAX and Netflix

Insecure is a groundbreaking television series that has made a significant impact on contemporary culture. Created by and starring Issa Rae, the show first premiered in 2016 and has since garnered critical acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the modern Black female experience. The series centers around the character Issa Dee, a young Black woman navigating the complexities of professional life, relationships, and personal growth in Los Angeles.

One of the reasons “Insecure” holds such importance, especially during Women’s History Month, is its focus on the multifaceted lives of Black women, a group that has historically been underrepresented in mainstream media. The show delves into themes such as friendship, love, ambition, and identity, providing a rich and relatable narrative that resonates with many viewers.

Issa Rae’s portrayal of Issa Dee, along with the diverse cast, sheds light on the unique challenges and triumphs faced by Black women in today’s society. The series also addresses issues of race, gender, and social justice, contributing to broader conversations about equality and representation.

“Insecure” has not only entertained audiences but has also empowered and inspired many by celebrating the strength, resilience, and complexity of women, particularly women of color. This makes it a fitting and powerful choice to honor and highlight on Women’s History Month.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

is a contemporary novel that provides an intimate portrait of a young black woman navigating her tumultuous life in London. The protagonist, Queenie Jenkins, is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman working as a journalist for a national newspaper. Her life, both personal and professional, is in a state of disarray as she struggles to find her place in the world.

The novel begins with Queenie experiencing a painful breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Tom, which serves as a catalyst for her downward spiral. In the aftermath of the breakup, Queenie engages in a series of unhealthy relationships and sexual encounters, often finding herself in situations that compromise her self-worth and mental stability.

Her professional life is equally challenging, as she faces subtle and overt forms of racism and sexism in the workplace. Despite her talent and dedication, Queenie has to navigate a predominantly white and male-dominated environment that frequently undermines her contributions.

As Queenie grapples with her identity and self-esteem, she turns to her close-knit group of friends, affectionately known as “The Corgis,” for support. Each friend offers a unique perspective and plays a crucial role in Queenie’s journey toward self-discovery and healing. Additionally, Queenie’s relationship with her family, particularly her traditional Jamaican grandparents, adds another layer to her complex identity and the cultural pressures she faces.

Throughout the novel, Queenie’s mental health battles are poignantly depicted, shedding light on the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma surrounding mental illness within the Black community. Her journey to recovery is marked by therapy sessions, self-reflection, and the gradual rebuilding of her self-worth.

“Queenie” delves into themes of race, identity, mental health, and the complexities of modern womanhood. Carty-Williams masterfully captures the experiences of a young black woman in contemporary society, addressing issues such as systemic racism, microaggressions, and the struggle for self-acceptance.

The novel is a powerful commentary on the importance of self-care, resilience, and the support of a strong community. It challenges readers to confront their own prejudices and to empathize with the multifaceted experiences of those who are often marginalized.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

**LAWSON STATE ANNUAL CAREER AND COMMUNITY RESOURCE FAIR – The Lawson Career & Community Resource Fair is Wednesday, March 12 at the Bessemer Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. located at 1130 Ninth Avenue S.W. Bessemer. There will be more than 50 employers and nonprofit organizations. For more, visit lawsonstate.edu or email ahaley@lawsonstate.edu.

IN SELMA AND MONTGOMERY…

**SELMA JUBILEE 2025 – The Selma 56th Anniversary Jubilee Celebrations get started Monday, March 3 – Friday, March 9 in Selma, Alabama. This is a very full week of activities and more into the next week, Set your clocks and your days. For more email training@selmacntr.org.

NEXT WEEK…AND FOLLOWING WEEK…

**TODAY -Voting Rights History Bowl, Revisiting the ‘Negro Problem”, Ministers of Justice Roundtable and Mass meeting.

**FRIDAY – Jubilee Golf Tournament at the Ocmulgee Golf Course in Valley Grande, AL. For more, register at kappaselma.com or call 334-327-5640; Education Summit, Children’s Sojourn/ Youth Freedom March Is Black Achievement Under Attack?, 50 Mile Peace Rally and Walk.*Mock Trial and Public Conversation.

**SATURDAY – *Foot Soldiers Breakfast, *Jubilee Parade, *The Formerly Incarcerated People Movement: Backwards March”, *Battle of the Bands, *Wellness & Empowerment Village, *Fighting Forward: Gen Z & Young Millennial Our Future, Our Vote!, *Women’s Roundtable: No Vote, No Voice, Moving Forward Luncheon. For more, 205-249-8559 0r 224-791-9385, *Moving Through Time with Art and Fashion, Fighting Forward: Unifying & Organizing to Face the challenges of 2025, The Blackbelt Cultural Village, Jubilee Street Festival at Water Avenue foot of Pettus Bridge, *Ministers of Justice Roundtable: Movement Building: Education and Activation, *Intergenerational Hip Hop Political Summit, *The Future of Non-Profits: Understanding the Proposed Legislation on 501-3C status, Fighting Forward: Voter Restoration Correction Now, *Induction into the Hall of Resistance, Induction into the Women’s Hall of Fame, *Meet, Mingle & Discuss Networking Reception, *Mr. & Ms. Jubilee Pageant. For more info, call 843-816-6283 OR 470-884-3032. *Induction into the Legal Hall of Fame, *Steppin’ Out on the Vote Step show, Freedom Flame Awards Gala, * Be Heard, World Theatre Troupe & Selma Students with Spoken Word, song, Hip Hop and Modern Dance. For more info, 617-513-9314.

**SUNDAY – Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast, *Sunday Morning Services, * re March Rally, * Bridge Program, * March to Restore Voting rights,*Post March Rally and Benefit Concert for the National Voting Rights Museum, *Blues Concert and Gospel Concert.

**STARTING MONDAY, March 10 – FRIDAY, March 14 – The SELMA TO MONTGOMERY MARCH starting at the Foot of the Pettus Bridge on Water Avenue Selma, AL and ending Friday at the State Capital Building in Montgomery, AL (IN CASE OF RAIN, Festival will be moved to the former Concordia College Campus. For full schedule, updated information, or tickets visit www.selmajubilee.com.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

TODAY…Leisurely Weekday Hike at Tannehill State Historical Park- Details: Enjoy an easy 3 or so-mile hike on trails in an especially lovely Alabama Historical State Park. The site is very near Birmingham! The walking pace for this hike will be moderately easy…stop often to catch our breath and note views, trees, birdsongs and the trail and woods around us. Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park has more than 1,500 acres in three counties set aside for hiking, camping and outdoor recreation. A miniature railroad chugs through the pines. From spring through fall, the blacksmith, miller and craftsmen demonstrate their trades. Craft shops occupy restored pioneer cabins and artisans chat with visitors from their front porches. Steeped in history, Tannehill feels timeless. The cotton gin, pioneer farm and working gristmill preserve a long-gone way of life. Hiking trails retrace historic roadways. Artifacts of Alabama’s 19th century iron industry displayed in the Iron and Steel Museum put in perspective the massive stone furnaces, Tannehill’s awe-inspiring centerpiece. This is a guided tour of easily walkable trails. Bring a picnic lunch, water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot behind the McDonald’s Galleria on U.S. Highway 31 in Hoover. Plan to depart from there at 10:15 a.m. Day-Use Park Admission: $5 Adults (12 years and older); $4 Seniors (Ages 62 and older) Information and Hike Leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE at Upper Quillan Creek, Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest – Details: Moderately strenuous, 4-mile dayhike in a highly scenic location, Upper Quillan Creek Forest Area. Most of the hike is off trail, there are lots of ups and downs, and several rock-hopping crossings are required across small creeks. Walk along two creeks and on an old road. At a beautiful waterfall,visit the site of an old mill. See several small waterfalls on side creeks and tributaries to Quillan Creek. Visit at least three very pretty waterfalls on Quillan Creek itself along the way. Expect to see a minimum of a total of twelve lovely waterfalls on this trip. Bring picnic lunch and water for the day. Expect to finish hiking about 4 p.m. Optional dinner afterwards. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 9 and over able to walk 4 miles off trail without complaining are welcome.

Reservations Required: You are required to call Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or email your reservation to southeasternoutings@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Leave your phone number and/or email address. This outing is limited to 10 people in order to comply with U.S. Forest Service regulations. If you make a reservation don’t be a no-show, notify Dan. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, southeasternoutings@gmail.com, or phone 205/631-4680.

**SUNDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 1:45 p.m. in Oak Mountain State Park – Details: Enjoy a moderate 4-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age eight and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles without complaining and complete the hike are welcome. Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Depart from there at 2 p.m. Bring $5/person ($2. seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Info. and Trip Leader: Randall Adkins, 205/317-6969

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FROM STEEL TO STAGE: THE HISTORY OF THEATRE IN BIRMINGHAM – This exhibition features artifacts, photos and stories from various sources in and around Birmingham. It will reflect how creativity and vision of the past continue to inspire the thriving arts and cultural scene through January, 2026.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

AT UAB…

**MARCH 18 – MICHAEL YEUNG, percussion artist, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Yeung is a versatile percussion artist celebrated worldwide for hi dynamic performances and a diverse repertoire from classics to contemporary masterpieces.

**MARCH 20 – VELOITY IRISH DACNE, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**MARH 22 – ALABAMA SPELLING BEE,

**MARCH 30 – THE DRIFERS and CORNELL GUNTERS COASTERS, 7 p.m..

**APRIL 12 – SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m.

(For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**MARCH 17 – “Disability Arts Festival: Spotlight on Jessica Blinkhorn and Victoria Dugger.

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE

(For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

AT BCRI…

**THROUGH MARCH 22 – BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON VIEW… one exhibit is FORGED IN LIBERATION at the Odessa Gallery about the Black Workers in the Struggle for Equality, another one is, FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE: THE LIFE OF RUTH J. JACKSON.

COMING…

**MARCH 30 – THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

