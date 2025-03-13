PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S MONTH!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE ALMAS at The Nick.

**YOT CLUB + VUNDABAR at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**ROBYN HITCHCOCK at Saturn.

**SATURN SOUL CLUB with DJ ANDROMEDIA at the Saturn. FREE.

**DAN SPENCER WITH ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**JUST A GIRL – NO DOUBT & GWEN STEFANI TRIBUTE WITH SUBLIMINAL DOUBT at Iron City.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at the Nick with BELLA DONNA at the Nick.

**DERAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**FRUITION with JUSTIN CROSS at Saturn.

**BROTHER CANE at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**2nd SUNDAY WITH ZAXH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**SUNDAY NIGHT AT THE NICH WITH KYLE KIMBRELL.

**FIRST CONTACT KARAOKE at Saturn. FREE.

**DERAY DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**RNB BRUNCH EXPERIENCE at the StarDome Comedy.

**BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS at Iron City.

MONDAY…

**FIRE CAMINO ST. PATTY’S DAY BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**RESOURCES AT RAILROAD COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR, 4-6 p.m. at Railroad Park with food trucks, door prizes, entertainment, games and more with the Child Abuse Prevention Center.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**REVENGE OF THE RADIOACTIVE REPORTER at Saturn. FREE.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**SNAILMATE, WITCHSTATIC and AMONG UNIONS at The Nick.

**RICKEY SMILEY’S RNG KAROKE NIGHT at the Star Dome Comedy Club.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**BIRD AND BYRON X KENNY SHARP – SOUL THRU SOUTH at The Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**STEPHEN DAY: GOLD MINE TOUR with ANNA VAUS at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**LATHE HEAVEN at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY….

**CAN’T FEEL MY FACE at Saturn.

**Q DOT DAVIS & FRIENDS MARCH MADNESS SHOW at The Nick.

**LEFTOVER SALMON WITH SICARD HOLLOW at Iron City.

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH!!

AT UAB ALYS STEPEHNS CENTER…

**APRIL 3 – ALEX CUBA, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Alex Cuba is a singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist. A Grammy Award Winner, Cuba creates Latin music that mixes elements of jazz, pop and funk for Latin American popular tradition. The global mix of sounds is accompanied by lyrics of the highest poetic flight. His latest is a special project paying homage to the roots of his musical family, Voces De Mi Familia,” which features poetry and music of family members along with new original songs. “Voces De Mi Familia was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Tradition Tropical Album in 2024. Cuba has nine albums to date. His musical evolution is about searching for the simplicity and soul in Cuban music – taking apart the complex arrangements, mixing it with North American influences, adopting the melodic simplicity of pop music and looking to Cuban folk traditions for inspiration.

AT SIDWALK FILM…

**FILM MICKEY 17 is at the Sidewalk Cinema until March 20. It is a sci-fi adventure comedy starring Robert Pattinson. Mickey Barnes has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job…to die, for a living. He is an “expendable” – a disposable crew member on a space mission, selected for dangerous tasks because he can be renewed if his body dies. With one regeneration, though, things go very wrong.

There is a screening on March 16 at 4:45 p.m. for a Reel Talk Conversation. Cinema Programming Director Corey Craft and Director of Education Jessica Chriesman will be in the cinema classroom for an open discussion about the story and craft of MICKEY 17.

**SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL DEADLINE – The Deadline for submitting your film for the 27th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival is March 15. The Festival is August 18 – 24, 2025.

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**FRIDAY with MOLTEN MOMENTS – Curatorial Conversations at Vulcan Park and Museum is an after-hours series featuring curatorial talks with artifacts and historical themes tied to Birmingham’s past. Each event will offer cocktails and hors d’oeuvres as guests mix and mingle before an interactive and intimate storytelling experience from leading historians and curators. It starts this FRIDAY, at 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. with Birmingham’s Red-Light District. It explores the life of Lou Wooster, a savvy and enigmatic businesswoman whose brothel once stood on 4th Avenue North. Guests will enjoy a lively discussion about Birmingham’s under belly, including Lou’s impact on the city while sipping on a signature Cosmo cocktail a nod to the glamour and intrigue of the era.

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY.

**JULY 18 – IRON BOWL TO STALLIONS: ALABAMA’S FOOTBALL OBSESSION.

**NOVEMBER 6 – BREWING UP HISTORY: BIRMINGHAM’S CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS SCENE.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**MARCH 21-22 – 2025 – Native Plant Conference with Keynote Speaker Benjamin Vogt.

AT UAB…

**MARCH 18 – MICHAEL YEUNG, percussion artist, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center. Yeung is a versatile percussion artist celebrated worldwide for hi dynamic performances and a diverse repertoire from classics to contemporary masterpieces.

**MARCH 20 – VELOITY IRISH DACNE, 7 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center.

**MARH 22 – ALABAMA SPELLING BEE,

**MARCH 30 – THE DRIFTERS and CORNELL GUNTERS COASTERS, 7 p.m.

**APRIL 12 – SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m.

(For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**MARCH 17 – “Disability Arts Festival: Spotlight on Jessica Blinkhorn and Victoria Dugger.

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE

(For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

AT BCRI…

**THROUGH MARCH 22 – BLACK HISTORY MONTH ON VIEW… one exhibit is FORGED IN LIBERATION at the Odessa Gallery about the Black Workers in the Struggle for Equality, another one is, FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE: THE LIFE OF RUTH J. JACKSON.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

SCHOLARSHIPS FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS SENIORS –

**The ROTARY CLUB OF BIRMINGHAM is accepting applications for its annual scholarships for Birmingham City School seniors. Applications are due March 14.

**OMEGA PSI PHI SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Get a counselor’s or principal’s recommendation, ACT/SAT scores, GPA 2.75 and proof of acceptances to college. For more, contact Darrell Hudson at 205-914-1517, Mario Lumpzy at 205-541-2884 or Frederic Bolling, Esq. at 205-541-2470. Visit website for application alphaphiques.org/scholarship.

**ALPHA KAPPA ALPHA SORORITY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM is accepting applications until March 21.

**T. MILLS REALTY GROUP SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications until March 17. For more email tmills@tmillsrealtygroup.com.

**SPREADING THE SUNSHINE SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications until March 21. For more, email bhsunshinescholarship@gmail.com.

POETRY CONTEST…

**BE EMPOWERED POETRY CONTEST is open to girls 13-18 in Birmingham. Deadline is April 1. This is collaboration between GirlSpring and See Jane Write, LLC.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. Barton’s Beach and Perry Lakes Park near Marion in Perry County, Alabama – Details: Barton’s Beach. The area is an extensive sand and gravel beach on the Lower Cahaba River in Perry County near Marion, Alabama. The river floodplain broadens and creates areas of bottomland hardwood forests, oxbow lakes and extensive sand and gravel bars there. Barton’s Beach, which is a property owned by the Alabama Nature Conservancy, is the largest sand and gravel beach on the entire Cahaba River. It is indeed a spectacular and beautiful sight to behold! The Perry Lakes Park and Wildlife Sanctuary contains about 600 acres available to the public for outdoor recreation, education, scientific research, and other activities. Interpretive nature trails (fire lanes and primitive paths) make walking through the woods fairly easy and fun. Several trees in the park have been designated as Alabama State Champion Trees. The park lakes support a large heron rookery along with an abundance of songbirds. A 100-foot-tall canopy observation tower allows for an exciting view of the forest and oxbow swamps. Hikes at Barton’s Beach and Perry Lakes Park are easy since the terrain is level and the walks are all on trails. The two properties adjoin each other so we can walk readily back and forth between them. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and older welcome. Since the trails in the park may be muddy, bring a change of clothes with you in the car, especially a change of footwear and pants.

Please meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Depart at 10 a.m. Info. on the hike and hike leader: Dan Frederick, 205/631-4680 or southeasternoutings@gmail.com

**SATURDAY, at 5 p.m. After the hike…Low Country Shrimp Boil Supper

Where: Marion Female Seminary Building, 204 West Monroe Street, Marion, AL 36756 – Details: After we complete our hike, the very special, optional dinner will begin at 5:00 p.m. It will be the Low Country Shrimp Boil supper, an annual event in Marion that is perfect following our day of hiking. The dinner will be held at the historic Marion Female Seminary Building in Marion. The function will be very informal. The menu is boiled shrimp (which you peel & eat), sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob, bread, and your choice of a multitude of homemade desserts.

Live musical entertainment will be provided for your enjoyment at the shrimp boil on March 15, 2025 after our hike. Price for the meal is $25 per person flat charge to benefit the Perry County Historical and Preservation Society. There is no tax and no tip. Cash, checks and all major American credit cards are accepted forms of payment for the dinner. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Depart from there at 10 a.m. for the hike followed by the shrimp boil dinner. For information concerning the dinner: Please call Kay Beckett, President of the Perry County Historical Society, at 334-292-0319.

COMING…

**MARCH 30 – THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

