PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATE WOMEN’S MONTH… a few more days!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**ANDREW MONTANA with DREW WHITE at the Nick Rocks.

**MSSV (MIKE BAGGETTA + STEPHEN HODGES + MIKE WATT) with MIGHTY MENACE at Saturn.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JR PARKS (ALL THEM WITCHES) & MYNOLIA at the Upstairs at Avondale.

FRIDAY…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**PATTERSON HOOD with LYDIA LOVELESS at Saturn.

**ANALOG DAYDREAM with LEFT HAND HOTDOG at The Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS at the Nick with ADOBO, STOVY and Slab.Works featuring KICK DOSE at The Nick.

**WILDER WOODS – THE CURIOSO TOUR with HAFFWAY at Iron City.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with DJ JACK BAMA at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

**EMERIE JAYNE with KACE BELL – the Upstairs at Avondale.

SATURDAY…

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**RITUAL DFW- GHOST TRIBUTE at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1.Y.T.

**JESSICA PRATT at Saturn.

**EXPLOSIONS INTO THE SKY- THE END TOUR WITH SUPPORT FROM BULGING at Iron City.

**AARON LEWIS – AMERICAN AS IT GETS TOUR at the Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER’S COASTERS at the UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**SAMOHT at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: BEEF at Saturn.

TUESDAY…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**WEDNESDAY 13 with STITCHED UP HEART, DEAD RABBITS, I YA TOYAH at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick.

**FRED ARMISEN – COMEDY FOR MUSICIANS BUT EVERYOINE IS WELCOME at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**ELLIS BULLARD at The Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS with THE YELLOW DANDIES, TWHAT + FAWN at Saturn.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**FREE EVENT: MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT with DAVID A.SMITH at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**MILK & HONEY at Saturn.

**PALO BREA with SHAHEED & DJ SUPREME at the Nick.

**BLOOD AND EARL, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE at The Nick.

**MACHINE FUNK – TRIBUTE TO WIDESPREAD PANIC at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE…

**18th ANNUAL CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL is Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Japan-America Society of Alabama will host it. There will be performances, music food, crafts, arts and more. FREE.

FOR OPERA LOVERS…

**THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK – Opera Birmingham is bringing one of the 20th Century’s best stories to life on April 5th, at 8 p.m. and April 6th, at 2:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Theater at ASFA. The production will feature Birmingham’s own Kathleen Farrar Buccleugh as Anne and Lester will serve as the musical director.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**BLUE TAPE ART SHOW AT LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE is April 6th at 5-7 p.m. in the Ethel Hall Building on the Bessemer Campus. Graphic illustrations created in blue tape will be on display at the building. It is a free event that is opened to the public. If you are looking for fresh talent and more, then industry professionals are encouraged to attend and meet with the Graphic Art Communications students and instructor. For more, contact 205-222-1890 or rswilliams@lawsonstte.edu.

FOR BALLET LOVERS – UNBOUND – A SERIES OF EVER-EVOLVING PERFORMANCES is April 16-18 at the Opera Ballet, 2726 First Avenue South. UNDER THE LIGHTS is a Johnny Cash Ballet and is a Christopher Stuart’s tribute to the legendary Man in Black. Stuart is the Alabama Ballet Artistic Director. Alabama Ballet invites you to attend the unforgettable fusion of movement and music in Unbound: A Mixed Repertoire Performance, an season finale featuring two groundbreaking works. This is a World Premiere by James Whiteside, an internationally renowned dancer and choreographer who created it exclusively for Alabama Ballet.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS, LOVERS OF SPRING AND MORE…

**SPRING FESTIVAL is April 13, 1 – 4 p.m. at the Railroad Park. Visit with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and more. FREE.

**LIFEGUARD RECRUITMENT – Hiring Certified Lifeguards and will certify Non-certified lifeguards. For more, Contact 205-254-2189 or 205-254-2391.

**FIRST TEE BIRMINGHAM – Programming has started for ages 7-18 with no golf experience needed. Youth can learn experiences that combine character development and golf. Program locations and Days include Highland Park Golf Course: Monday – Wednesday, Roebuck Golf Course: Monday – Thursday and PGA Tour Superstore- Saturday. Kids are paired with others their age to develop skills. For more got and register at firstteebirmingham.org.

**ART PLAY SPRING FAMILY DAY is May 10 at 1-4 p.m. Register at www.alysstephens.org/events/spring-family-day/

FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH…

**SMALL MAGIC FAMILY PROGRAM is for ages 0-4 years and is free for families living or working in Jefferson County. One class per week for 8 weeks, receive books, educational toys and a $75 gift card. Sessions are on Zoom and In-Person. For more, Glorious Bates, 205-502-4406 and glorious@smallmagic.org OR Nora Samayaa, 205-538-3379, andnora@smallmagic.org. Discover how you can positively influence your child’s development and build their future from the beginning.

**KITES 4 KIDS, April 12, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Vulcan Park. There will be kite flying, sweet treats, family fun, community connection resources and support during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

**YWCA: CREW 2025 – Teen Enrichment Program is June 9 – July 11, 9 a.m. – 1p.m. For more, contact FRC@ywcabham.org.

**GIRLS MENTORING through May 2025. For more, 205-949-5550.

**STEM FAIR FOR GIRLS in grades 6 – 12 with hands-on demonstration, breakout sessions and panels of female stem experts on April 5, 9 – 11:30 a.m. by GirlSpring. For more, go to girlspring.com.

**GIRLS ASPIRING WITH A PURPOSE POPCORN FUNDRAISER, TODAY through MONDAY. For more, contact GapGirlsAlabama.org.

FOR HBCU LOVERS AND SCHOLARSHIPS…

**SIPS & SOUNDS, April 4, 7-11 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art with live music, light bites & cocktails and sounds by A Fly Guy and a special performance by CARL THOMAS. For more, hbcuspringcoming.com.

**SCHOOL DAZE BIRMINGHAM, April 5, 12 – 5 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co with music by A Fly Guy, Food trucks, vendors and photo ops and a live performance by TEEDRA MOSES. For more, hbcuspringcoming.com.

**THE OLLIE MAE ROBINSON SCHOLSHIP. Submit your application by March31 at bit.ly/omrscholatship25. .

**EDUCATION SUNDAY SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY is a Worship Center Christian Church Scholarship open to high school seniors only where (3) scholarships will be be awarded. Deadline is April 18th. Formore.nextgen@theworshipcentercc.org.

MORE FOR YOUTH…

**BE EMPOWERED POETRY CONTEST is open to girls 13-18 in Birmingham. Deadline is April 1. This is collaboration between GirlSpring and See Jane Write, LLC.

**VOCABBY’S WORLD is May 3, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at West Center Street School Auditorium in Woodland Park for families with children 0-5 years is for little ones to learn new vocabulary words through the arts. FREE

**KMARIE KITCHEN SUMMER COOKING CLASSES will help create memories through meals by teaching the next generation how to cook. For more 765-278-9494 or kmadams05@yahoo.com.

**ANYTOWN ALABAMA TEEN LEADERSHIP 2025 is a one-week residential summer leadership summit for current 9 -12 grades. Students learn how to respond to real life situations with kindness and respect, engaging in open and supportive dialogue and building inclusive communities while have a ton of fun. Register by March 31 (Early Application). Final Application Deadline is May 30.

**SHE’S INTO STEM: STEM FAIR FOR GIRLS– Hear from a panel of female stem experts on April 5, 9 – 11:30 a.m. with hands-on demonstrations and breakout sessions for girls, grades 6-12. www.girlspring.com FREE.

**YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP – Register for the Jaylyn Sherrod Will and Skill Youth Basketball Camp, Saturday, 9 – 12 p.m. for ages 11-17, boys and girls at the Ramsay IB high School, 1800 13th Avenue South.

**SPRING FESTIVAL, April 13, Railroad Park, 1-4 p.m., complete firth a visit from the Easter Bunn, food trucks and more. FREE!

**2025 KIDS & JOBS PROMO TOUR – Calling All Birmingham Residents Area residents, Middle and High Schools, Birmingham Area Colleges and Universities, Community Organizations and others. The purpose of the Kids and Jobs tour is to allow the City of Birmingham Department of Youth Services to present pertinent information.

**2025 KIDS AND JOBS PROGRAM – The program ha two components to serve participants: EXPOSURE (age 14-15) Participating students will receive their first exposure to the workforce while earning an income, proving deserving Birmingham youth with valuable opportunities for professional growth. EXECUTIVE (ages 16-24) Participating students will have the chance to earn an income while experiencing professional development opportunities, gain valuable workforce experience and nurture essential skills crucial for a successful career. Eligible participants must meet the requirements including live with in the city limits of Birmingham, Possess a minimum 2.0 GPA, Must be least 14 years of age and not exceed age 24 by Jnue11th. Must be committed to work from June 9th – July 11, 2025. Applications are available at www.bhamyouthfirst.org/ For more call (205)320-0879 or email dyskidsandjobs@birmingham.al.gov.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**KIDS & JOBS SUMMER 2025 PROGRAM PARTNER COMPONENT – Empower your business or organization to host a Kids and Jobs Intern(s) this summer. The City of Birmingham will pay for the wages of hosting interns at your site. Visit www.BhamYouthFirst,gov to submit a Program Partner application!

FOR FINANCIAL ADVICE…

**APRIL 1 – CENTRAL ALABAMA REDEVELOPMENT ALLIANCE is hosting a PNC Financial Literacy Workshop: Small Businesses and Financials Emergencies event at 6516 Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Register.

FOR YOUR HEALTH…

**4TH ANNUAL MELANIN MALA COMMUNITY YOGA Project is May 18 at the East Lake Park. For more, go to: theblkyogitribe.org

AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY.

**JULY 18 – IRON BOWL TO STALLIONS: ALABAMA’S FOOTBALL OBSESSION.

**NOVEMBER 6 – BREWING UP HISTORY: BIRMINGHAM’S CRAFT BEER & SPIRITS SCENE.

AT UAB…

**SUNDAY – THE DRIFTERS and CORNELL GUNTERS COASTERS, 7 p.m.

**APRIL 12 – SCHOLARSHIP RUN, starts at 8 a.m.

(For more info and details on events, call 205-975-8858 or go to: AlysStephens.org.)

MENTAL HEALTH MONDAYS…

**APRIL 21 – STORIES FROM THE STAGE – Creating Community and Connection through Artistic Expression with “FROM WHERE I SIT” by Suzanne Costello

**MAY 19 – MENTAL HEALTH AND COMMUNITY WELL-BEING: A CONVERSATION WITH DONNA DUKE-POPE (For more and to register go to, AlysStephens.org and questions, email: artsinmedicine@uab.edu.)

COMING…

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com. (If you are ever interested in advertising and have a budget, contact me, let’s talk about it and discuss options.)

