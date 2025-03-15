Severe Weather Threat in Alabama: When to Expect Storms to Arrive Where You Live

Alabama is facing storms today that have the potential to be significant, and a Level 5 out of 5 risk has been added for part of the state in the latest update from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.
Saturday’s storms could come in two forms — individual supercell storms in the afternoon and then a squall line of storms later in the evening.
Below is the severe weather outlook for Saturday — now with areas in a Level 5 risk in pink:
Saturday: Severe weather is more likely on Saturday. Severe storms could get going as early as 11 a.m. Saturday in north Alabama and track eastward through the afternoon.
Saturday: Part of central Alabama has also been upgraded to a Level 5 risk on Saturday, including the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas. All of the rest of central Alabama will have a Level 4 risk on Saturday.