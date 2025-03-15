Severe Weather Threat in Alabama: When to Expect Storms to Arrive Where You Live

Alabama is facing storms today that have the potential to be significant, and a Level 5 out of 5 risk has been added for part of the state in the latest update from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

Saturday’s storms could come in two forms — individual supercell storms in the afternoon and then a squall line of storms later in the evening.

Below is the severe weather outlook for Saturday — now with areas in a Level 5 risk in pink:

Severe weather is increasingly likely for the entire state of Alabama on Saturday. A rare, Level 5 out of 5 risk has been added for part of the state in the latest update on Friday afternoon. Most of the rest of the state is in a Level 4 of 5 risk, which means that numerous severe storms are expected. Storm Prediction Center

Here’s what to expect and when to expect it by region:

NORTH ALABAMA

Saturday: Severe weather is more likely on Saturday. Severe storms could get going as early as 11 a.m. Saturday in north Alabama and track eastward through the afternoon.

Here’s the north Alabama outlook for Saturday. NWS

The northern and eastern part of the region will have a Level 3 risk, and the southern part will have a Level 4 risk.

Multiple rounds of storms will be possible Saturday. A strong, long-track tornado will be possible as well as straight-line winds and hail.

Storms could last through midnight Saturday night.

CENTRAL ALABAMA

Saturday: Part of central Alabama has also been upgraded to a Level 5 risk on Saturday, including the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas. All of the rest of central Alabama will have a Level 4 risk on Saturday.

Strong, long-track tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will all be possible with Saturday’s storms. Storms could reach the western part of central Alabama by noon on Saturday and head eastward through the nighttime hours, exiting the state early Sunday morning.

SOUTH ALABAMA Saturday: A Level 5 risk has been added for the northern part of southwest Alabama as of Friday afternoon. Nearly all of south Alabama will have a Level 4 risk for severe weather on Saturday.

The weather service said isolated storms or supercells will be possible through the afternoon. Then forecasters expect a squall line to enter the state later Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

Tornadoes, including some strong ones, damaging winds and hail will all be possible on Saturday.

SOUTHEAST ALABAMA Storms may not reach that area until Saturday evening. Nearly all of southeast Alabama will have a Level 4 risk for severe storms on Saturday. Storms are expected to exit the state during the morning on Sunday, and calmer weather is expected through the first half of next week.