Birmingham to Partner with Residents, Community Leaders on a Comprehensive Sustainability Plan

The City of Birmingham will launch a sustainability plan that will be a strategic roadmap for creating a healthier, more resilient, and economically vibrant future for its residents, business owners, and community leaders.

This initiative will address Birmingham’s environmental challenges, strengthen economic opportunity, and improve the overall quality of life across the city. The project will kick off in the spring with a robust community engagement effort across all 23 communities. The goal is to have the plan completed by April 2026.

“As stewards of our city, we must do all we can to help remove the barriers in creating a healthier, more sustainable community for all,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “I am excited that the city’s experts in sustainability and planning will join with our residents and stakeholders in developing a path for a more resilient future. What we do today more certainly impacts our city tomorrow.”

The Birmingham Sustainability Plan will outline clear, actionable strategies to address pressing issues such as urban heat islands, stormwater management, energy efficiency, and green job creation—all while ensuring that Birmingham’s growth is sustainable and inclusive. Led by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability, in partnership with the Department of Planning, Engineering, and Permits, the plan is being developed with the expertise of Lotus Engineering & Sustainability as project planners and Hummingbird as the lead for community engagement.

Equity and inclusivity will be at the heart of this initiative, ensuring that all residents and community members—especially those in historically underserved communities—help shape sustainability strategies that directly address their needs.

“As Birmingham grows, we must ensure that sustainability is woven into every aspect of our progress,” said Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop, Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer at the City of Birmingham. “This plan will not only address environmental challenges but also create pathways for economic opportunity and stronger, healthier communities—driven by the voices of our residents.”

Each of Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods across 23 communities offers unique opportunities and challenges. The Sustainability Plan will focus on solutions that reflect the diversity of these communities—whether addressing historic environmental injustices, improving infrastructure, or expanding economic opportunities. Engaging residents from all parts of the city is essential to ensuring that sustainability efforts are tailored to their specific needs and aspirations.

A key pillar of this initiative is meaningful and inclusive public engagement. Birmingham residents, business owners, and community organizations will have multiple opportunities to share their insights, priorities, and concerns.

Planned engagement efforts include:

Stakeholder roundtables and interviews with local leaders and organizations.

Community workshops and pop-up events across the city.

Surveys and interactive tools to collect resident input on sustainability priorities.

To provide residents with easy access to project updates, engagement opportunities, and sustainability education, the City has launched the official Birmingham Sustainability Plan website: www.bhamsustainabilityplan.com. This will serve as a central hub where community members can:

Stay informed about upcoming events.

Participate in surveys and provide direct feedback.

Learn more about sustainability efforts in Birmingham.

Track the project’s progress over time.

All community members, leaders, and organizations are invited to join this important initiative. Whether by attending a pop-up event, sharing ideas in a workshop, or engaging with the project online, community input is essential in building a more sustainable future together.

To stay involved and get involved, go to www.bhamsustainabilityplan.com.