Tornado Season is Here. UAB Emergency Management Shares Tips on How You Can Be Prepared.

Spring marks the beginning of severe weather season in the South. While tornadoes can happen at any time of the year, peak tornado season in Alabama is March through May, according to the National Weather Service. Therefore, experts at the University of Alabama of Birmingham are encouraging everyone to take steps now to prepare for the threat of severe weather.

“As we head into tornado season, this is the time to ensure you have all the items on your severe weather checklist ready to go,” said Eddie Coar, director of Emergency Management at UAB. “Severe weather can be unpredictable. It is important for everyone to know their risk and create an emergency plan, so they are prepared when severe weather hits.”

Watch vs. warning

A tornado watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in or near the watch area. During a tornado watch, it is important to do a quick refresh on the emergency plan in place and be prepared to act quickly if a warning is issued or a tornado is suspected. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or is indicated by the weather radar, and there is an imminent threat of danger to life and property. In the event of a tornado warning, individuals should immediately seek refuge in the safest location possible away from windows. This could be an interior room or the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If located in a mobile home, vehicle or outdoors, find the closest, sturdiest shelter possible. Additionally, know the signs of a tornado, including a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris or a loud roar like a freight train.

Before a tornado

Have a family tornado plan in place, including knowing the safest place to take shelter in the event of a tornado and deciding on a predetermined meeting place after a disaster. Additionally, prepare an emergency supply kit that is easily accessible, and ensure important documents are stored in a water- and fire-proof safe.

UAB Emergency Management has prepared checklists of items to stock an emergency kit in preparation for the onset of severe weather. This checklist is meant to be a guide only. Personal needs may vary.

Helmets (such as bike, motorcycle, athletic) for every member of the family

Sturdy shoes, to safely walk through glass and debris

First aid kit, with extra prescription and nonprescription medications

Battery-powered flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered radio, weather radio

Three-day supply of food items containing protein such as nut and energy bars, canned food, manual can opener

Three-day supply of bottled water for each person and pet

ID such as driver’s license; cash and credit cards

Cellphone charger

Baby supplies, if a small child is in the household

Copy of family emergency and communication plan

Emergency Financial First Aid Kit

Any other essential personal items

During a tornado

During a tornado, individuals should immediately get to a safe location that they have identified. Those living in a mobile home should get to the nearest permanent structure they can find. Andrew Edwards, M.D., executive vice chair and vice chair of Education in the UAB Department of Emergency Medicine, says it is important for individuals to know where their safe space is ahead of time, so they can quickly get there in the event of a tornado.

“The best safe location for most people will be in the basement,” Edwards said. “If there is no basement, go to an interior room on the ground floor of the house away from windows, such as a bathroom, closet or hallway. Do not go outside to try to see if the tornado is close as patients have sustained significant injuries from trying to do that in the past. Take shelter as soon as you hear the warning.”

While in their safe space, everyone should take the necessary steps to protect themselves from injuries.

“Blunt force trauma is the most common type of injury we see in the emergency department after a tornado, with the majority of the injuries coming from being struck by flying objects or from buildings that collapse,” Edwards said. “Focus on protecting your head and neck with your arms and a helmet if available.”

Individuals should surround themselves with materials such as blankets, mattresses and furniture.

While there is no safe option when caught in a tornado in a car, there are less dangerous options, according to Ready.gov.

If the tornado is visible but far enough away, individuals may be able to drive out of the tornado’s path by moving at right angles to the tornado.

If someone is caught in extreme winds or flying debris, they should park the car quickly outside of the traffic lanes and stay in the car with the seat belt on. Individuals should put their head down below window level and cover their head and neck with their hands and a blanket, clothing or other cushion if possible.

If there is a nearby area that is noticeably lower than the level of the roadway, get out of the car and lie in the lowest area possible and cover your head with your arms.

Avoid seeking shelter under bridges, which can create deadly traffic hazards while offering little protection against flying debris.

“When a tornado touches down, downed trees and power lines block off roads, making access to many injured patients extremely difficult for EMS,” Edwards said. “In addition to the difficulty of getting to the hospital, the emergency departments become overwhelmed, and there are delays in care for those not critically injured. The best solution for anyone is to try to prevent injuries ahead of time.”

After a tornado

After a tornado, families should meet in their predetermined meeting place and wait for instructions from emergency personnel. Try to conserve phone batteries by saving calls for emergencies and using text messages or social media to communicate with family and friends. For updated information, listen to emergency alert systems, weather radios and directions from local officials. Contact first responders for individuals who may need medical attention. Stay clear of fallen power lines and broken utility lines, and avoid stepping on broken glass, nails and other sharp objects. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings as they could collapse. During cleanup, wear appropriate gear such as thick-soled shoes, pants and work gloves.

UAB Emergency Management has a full list of ways you can prepare for the threat of severe weather here.