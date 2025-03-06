We Are All Part of Women’s History

As we celebrate Women’s History Month and contemplate all the historical achievements women have made, let me encourage you with this. There’s no need for you to look outside of you for history. Sister, you are history.

Your life, your setbacks, your comebacks, your lessons and your wins – detail one of the greatest stories ever told. And let’s be honest. No one knows what it really takes to be you – what it takes to rise daily and summon your greatness despite personal challenges. Or even what it takes to display a smile, when inwardly, you want to cry. Sister, I feel you. And if we’re being transparent, I’ve been you.

Sometimes we can feel our accomplishments don’t amount too much if it’s not being recognized on a higher plane, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. For your children, family, friends, co-workers and other loved ones, you matter. They’re watching you and waiting on you to deliver a daily dose of all that is you – that humor you bring to the moment; that smile you interject in the heaviness; and the calm you display in the chaos.

And because of you, they are better. They are lighter. They are inspired. No man (nor woman) is an island. Your life is impacting someone at this very moment, and it’s being recorded as your history. You may be surprised to know that people are thinking of you; perhaps even laughing at you (or something you said); or just being mindful of you.

One of the most powerful gifts a woman possesses isn’t her money, her physical beauty or career accomplishments. Each woman – regardless of social status and achievements – has the gift of influence, or the ability to impact other people. That influence ladies is a hallmark of leadership and can have positive or negative consequences.

So, rather than contemplate what you don’t have, why not remember the amazing gift that you already possess, and choose to use it wisely? While you’re still here, you still have an opportunity to edit and re-write your story. Let your real feminine power – your influence – be one for the record books. And your mouth can be a mighty instrument for that influence as well – mighty enough to build up kingdoms, as well as tear them down.

The choice belongs to you. You determine which side of history your influence (and legacy) will stand. My prayer is that you decide to build and use the influence you already have to create in yourself and others the stuff legends are made of.

Know that I’m cheering an extra cheer for you this month sister, and as always, I’m just an email away if you need me.

Keisa Sharpe is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

