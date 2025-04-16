AIDS Alabama to Host 16th Annual Dining Out For Life® Event on April 24

AIDS Alabama to Host 16th Annual Dining Out For Life® Event on...

AIDS Alabama will host its 16th Annual Dining Out For Life® community-wide fundraiser on Thursday, April 24 and invites Birmingham residents to turn their meals into meaningful support for individuals affected by HIV.

When diners visit any participating restaurant for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on April 24, a portion of their bill will directly fund AIDS Alabama’s vital HIV services, prevention programs, and housing initiatives.

“This event is essential to our mission — it helps fill the funding gaps where federal support falls short,” said Adarris May, Director of State Policy. “Every dollar raised goes directly toward providing housing, healthcare, education, prevention, and outreach for individuals affected by HIV across Alabama.”

New restaurants joining this year’s event include:

• Michael’s Steak and Seafood, offering lobster and steaks with skyline views

• Alicia’s Coffee in the Historic A.G. Gaston Motel, featuring unique coffee blends and baked goods

• The mayor, serving craft cocktails and comfort food

They join returning favorites such as Rojo, Big Bad Breakfast, Yo’ Mama’s, Bottega Café, Chez Fonfon, El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar, and Slice’s Crestline location. Ocean Restaurant will host a special Asian-inspired pop-up dinner from 5:30-9 p.m. on their newly renovated courtyard (reservations required: 205-933-0999).

Diners can also win gift cards to participating restaurants by donating any amount to AIDS Alabama this month at bit.ly/DOFL2025.

This event thrives thanks to amazing volunteers. Folks can sign up as an Ambassador to greet guests, share info about HIV, collect donations, and proudly wear a Dining Out For Life® apron — or become a Table Captain by just rallying their friends to dine at a participating restaurant and encouraging them to give back. It’s fun, easy, and makes a real impact!

With rising HIV rates in the South and ongoing healthcare disparities among marginalized communities, support for this event directly funds critical services in a high-need area. For the complete restaurant listing and volunteer information, visit aidsalabama.org/diningoutforlife.

AIDS Alabama is the only statewide organization providing vital services to individuals living with HIV in Alabama. We offer comprehensive support, including housing, healthcare, insurance assistance, and empowerment-driven support groups. Our prevention programs provide HIV and STI testing, treatment, and outreach to at-risk communities. Serving over 10,000 people across the state, the work is made possible by the generosity of those who believe in the power of community to make a difference.

