Alabama Power, Better Basics Educate Students on Safety During Storm Season

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Israel Jones, a fifth-grader at Glen Oaks Intermediate in Fairfield, said he always wanted to be an engineer when he got older. Now he wants to also be a lineman for a big utility.

That’s because the 11-year-old got a chance last week to hear Shane Seeley, a Lead Lineman for Alabama Power, read the children’s book “Lineman Joe” by Mario Dealba to students.

Alabama Power is partnering with Better Basics, the education nonprofit, to educate kids and the community about safety around electricity during storm season.

The student said he learned three things after hearing Seeley read.

“… What a lineman’s job requires; being a lineman means you can help people in their daily lives; and a lineman’s most important job is to be helpful when others are in danger,” said Jones, who added, “When I grow up, I want to be an engineer but after today, I want to be a lineman as well.”

As a lineman, Seeley said part of his job means always working out in the community, “and we welcome the opportunity to interact with our customers.”

At Glen Oaks, Seeley also answered questions about his career at Alabama Power and provided an up-close look at a bucket truck, also known as a boom truck. This specialized utility vehicle is equipped with a hydraulic arm (boom), and a man-carrying bucket at the end used to raise workers to elevated areas for electrical line maintenance, tree trimming, or signage installation.

“It’s never too early to start learning about safety around electricity, so we’re thankful for the chance to be here today and spend some time with these students, having fun while sharing information that could help keep them safe,” Seeley said.

Kris Talley, Better Basics Program Director for Fairfield City Schools, said visitors like Seeley not only help children read but also, “provide enrichment. I am sure that if not all, most of our children have never been to exposed to a lineman … from Alabama Power. It might even provide them with career aspirations.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

