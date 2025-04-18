April 17, 2025

____________________________

Furniture for Sale

I have an Amana washer and dryer, Stainless steel Kenmore refrigerator, a king side bed with dresser mirror detached, and a small kitchen table for sale for $2,000.

BT4/17/2025

Director of Stadium Operations

BJCC is recruiting for a 1. Director of Stadium Operations and 2. Facility CMMS Systems Administrator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/17/2025

EMPLOYMENT

Public Safety Ambassador

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Public Safety Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/17/2025

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Machine Learning Engineer. The Machine Learning Engineer builds and monitors AI products, collaborating with diverse teams and utilizing AI technologies across functions including Data Science, engineering, Product, and Business. This position requires a master’s degree or equivalent in Informatics, Computer Science, or a related STEM field and 1 year of experience working with machine learning engineering. Must also have 12 months of experience with each of the following: (1) A/B Testing and experimentation with Optimizely, Tableau, and Iterable; (2) working with Contextual Multi-Armed Bandits for optimizing decision selection and ranking and ranking algorithms and Machine learning frameworks including VowpalWabbit, and Pandas; (3) developing scalable microservice APIs to deploy and manage machine learning models efficiently with Kubernetes and Golang; (4) utilizing experience with the Machine Learning lifecycle to design, implement, and optimize end-to end AI solutions; and (5) working with the following tools and technologies: Python, Golang, Docker, Airflow, Kubernetes, Snowflake, Postgres, and Kafka. Will accept experience gained before, during or after master’s program. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in the US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Salary: $86,694 to $147,900/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT4/17/2025

SENIOR DATA STEWARD

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Senior Data Steward. Responsible for focusing on datasets within a subset of data domains, working closely with Shipt business partners to make sure our data meets their complex needs. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Data Science, or Computer Science and 5 years related (progressive, post-baccalaureate) experience collecting business requirements, reviewing, analyzing, and evaluating business systems, user needs and translating them into functional specifications. Must also have 24 months of experience with each of the following: (1) writing, modifying, enhancing, testing, debugging programs using Informatica, Java, HTML, SQL, PL/SQL, Shell Scripting, Windows, Linux; (2) creating and modifying the PL/SQL Procedure, Function, Triggers according to the business requirement; (3) transforming data from source systems to presentation layer and eventually building Enterprise Data Warehouse on Cloud Platforms/Databases. Developed various data mappings/Pipelines using combination frameworks including Pyspark, Pandas by leveraging transformations/methods including Aggregators, Filter, Joiner, Lookup, and Regular Expressions. Build and standardize data quality around these data marts to monitor data from various dimensions including Accuracy, Completeness, and Consistency; (4) documenting ETL test plans, test cases, test scripts, test procedures, assumptions, and validations based on design specifications for unit testing, system testing, expected results, preparing test data and loading for testing, error handling and analysis; and (5) UNIX shell scripting, CRON, FTP and file management in various UNIX environments. Will accept experience gained before, during or after master’s program. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting is available from anywhere in the US. HQ at 420 20th St N, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35203. Salary: $141,419 to $187,000/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT4/17/2025

ENGINEER

Shipt, Inc. seeks a full-time Engineer. Develop, manage, and administer highly scalable real-time applications and distributed web services production monitoring throughout the software development lifecycle using waterfall, agile, and scrum methodologies. This position requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer science or a related field, and 3 years of experience in a software engineering or related occupation. Must also have 36 months of experience with each of the following: (1) developing highly scalable distributed applications and distributed web services using agile and scrum methodologies; (2) using Go, Python, and SQL to program applications and testing application codes; (3) deploying containerized applications to Kubernetes environment, such as Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS); (4) creating dashboards and alerts using Grafana and Dynatrace; (5) utilizing Terraform for infrastructure automation and management; and (6) working within AWS or GCP. Employer will accept experience gained concurrently. Telecommuting available from anywhere within the U.S. HQ at Birmingham, AL. Salary: $86,694 to $126,300/year. Please go to our website for benefits information and to apply: https://www.shipt.com/careers/ or apply by email at careers@shipt.com.

BT4/17/2025

Data Governance Analyst

Regions Bank seeks a Data Governance Analyst in Birmingham, AL to serve as key resource & intermediary between Data Owners & Consumers. Min req of Bach deg or frgn deg equiv in IS, Elec Eng, Bus Mgmt or closely rltd fld + 7 yrs exp in Data Governance Analyst or rltd occup. Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/ job title in subject to HRContact@regions.com.

BT4/17/2025

Director of Concert Hall

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Concert Hall and Theatre Events, and 2. Facility Safety and Risk Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/17/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-904172

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DAVID M. KILLINGSWORTH; CRAIG T. DOUGHTY; CASTLE DEMOLITION & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; MILTON SHARPE; LINDA YOUNG-SHARPE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 18, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 4, 5 and 6, in Block C, Mary E. Gallaghers Map of West Highland Addition to Pratt City as platted in Plat Book 4 Page 374.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2024057631 as follows: LOTS 4 THROUGH 6 BLK C MARY E GALLAGHERS MAP OF WESTHIGHLAND ADD TO PRATT CITY PB 4 PAGE 374

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-19-3-001-099.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/17/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 ) ) Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-904809.00 vs. ) Demeatrius Jones ) ) Defendant ) )

PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Demeatrius Jones Last Known Address 3020 33RD WAY NORTH, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35207

You are hereby notified that U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 filed a Complaint for Ejectment on November 25, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Demeatrius Jones (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 24TH day of MAY, 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT4/17/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF )

the adoption of: )

) Case No:

LAYLA GRACE ALVESHIRE, )

)

A Minor (DOB: 1/16/23). )

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Mother and Father of L.G.A. Address Unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Miguel and Jennifer Flores, Petitioners, and that the 11th day of June, 2025, at 10 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Escambia County Courthouse in Brewton, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

DONE this 7th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Jeremy L. Hawsey Jeremy L. Hawsey Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 883 Brewton, AL 36427

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc. Contractor, has completed the Contract for Alteration of 900 13th St South, Birmingham, AL 35294 for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Birmingham. Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Associated Space Design Inc. at 5404 S Seventh Court, Birmingham, AL 35212.

Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc

(Contractor)

3700 Old Jasper Hwy, Adamsville, AL 35005

(Business Address)

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Canopies for Oak Mountain HS, Vincent HS, and Career Technical Education Center at Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Fine Arts Addition and Renovation to Oak Mountain High School Package B: Athletic Renovations at 5476 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham, AL 35242 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Shelby County, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South #200, Hoover, AL 35244.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Administration Demolition and Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue Birmingham, AL 35209.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion Omnicell Carousel Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GHAFARI Associates LLC, 2170 Highland Ave Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Roebuck GC Cart Path Resurfacing; ENG #204-003 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT4/17/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Graymont Avenue Resurfacing: Arkadelphia Road to 15th St W at #800 to #500 Graymont Ave W Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT4/17/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvement Project (CD22-03F-CW-JCH) at Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 meeting room of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “Alfonso Holt”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS; (6) ALABAMA GENERAL CONTRACTORS LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Little Tykes Playground equipment supplied by Jefferson County Housing Authority. Installation to include some demolition of existing equipment, replacement of existing equipment and installation of new equipment. The installations will be at four locations:101 Hickory Grove Drive, Birmingham AL 35212; 100 Village Circle, Brookside AL 35036; 4010 Ruff Road, Pinson AL 35126; and 601 Pecan Street, Warrior 35180.

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount but not to exceed $10,000.00, for the construction of Jefferson County Housing Authority Park Improvement Project (CD22-03F-CW-JCH)

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222; at the Office of Sentell Engineering.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain two (2) sets of hard copy drawings for each project and specifications from the Engineer upon receipt of deposit check in the amount of $40.00 per set made payable to Tuscaloosa Blueprint at (205) 752-9825. General Contractors will then be placed on Official Bidders List. Additional sets of drawings/ specifications and digital copies will be available to General Contractors for purchase directly from Tuscaloosa Blueprint. Addenda and other proposal information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by Sentell Engineering and on the Official Bidders List. Release of contract documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Engineer.

Bids received from General Contractors who are not on the Official Bidders List may not be accepted or opened. Sentell Engineering makes no guarantee for plans and specifications obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the printed contract documents provided by their firm. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from contract documents obtained from other electronic sources, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof, issued either with the original contract documents or by addendum. General Contractors shall not use Proposal Forms other than those provided in the contract documents.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975. The Bidder must display current General Contractor’s License Number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered or it will not be considered by the Engineer or Owner. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to awarding the contract.

BT4/17/2025

Request For Proposal

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) from highly experienced and professional firms to operate a Valet Parking Concession at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. We will be having a pre-submittal meeting on April 16, 2025, located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. The deadline for proposals is April 30, 2025 @2:00PM.

BT4/17/2025

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 45-25 “PERIMETER FENCING” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M., until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 04/15/25, for “PERIMETER FENCING”.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention: Joy McDowell.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Monday, April 3 at 10:00 AM (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse or by Microsoft TEAMS. The meeting information is contained in the bid.

BT4/17/2025

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFP: Runway Intersection Drainage Improvements

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 29th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The replacement of two stormwater inlets

The installation of a new aircraft rated stormwater inlet

Turf grading modifications in the northeast quadrant of the intersection of both Runways (Runway 18-36 and Runway 6-24)

The grout stabilization and remediation of a subsurface void in the northeast quadrant of the runway intersection

BT4/17/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education at their office in the

main board room, 1621 5th Ave. North Bessemer, AL 35021, until 10:00 AM, CDT Monday, May 19,

2025, Attn: Crystal Briggs, CSFO for

PROJECT: DEMOLITION OF NEW HORIZON ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

DCM # TBD

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General/Roofing Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General/Roofing Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualifications Certificates must be submitted to the Architect by a General Contractor by Friday, May 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The required Form of Certificate is AIA Document A305 Contractor’s Qualification Statement 2020 Edition and Application with Attachments available from the Architect.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after March 31. 2025.

Name of Architect: John Brennan / Cliff Watkins

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. The cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Cliff Watkins– cwatkins@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116 and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at starting at New Horizon Alternative School 1701 6th Ave N. Bessemer, AL on Monday, May 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Bessemer City Schools Board of Education

Reginal Mitchell, Director of Support Operations

Dr. Dana Nicole Arreola, Superintendent

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

John Brennan, Principal

Cliff Watkins, Project Coordinator

BT4/17/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for an IDIQ Work Order Agreement for Storm Sewer Repairs; Project # ENG 2025-010. Bids will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until Wednesday, May 7, 2025, by 2:00 p.m. Sealed bids will be time-stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 pm. It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before time set for opening. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the bid box located in Room 220 City Hall, hand-delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 of City Hall or brought to the bid opening.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of storm sewer repairs at various undetermined locations, as needed, for smaller projects or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor and separate works order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect minor storm system repair work including pipe point repairs, inlet rebuilds, structure replacements, and roadway restoration, that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The contract value is anticipated to have a maximum value of $500,000.

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/ under the project name STORM SEWER CLEANING AND CCTV INSPECTION WORK ORDER IDIQ CONTRACT. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders. Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Alabama Code Chapter 8, Title 34 (inclusive) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Storm Sewer Repairs Work Order Contract 2025” on the outside of each envelope. Contractors shall also write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. The program is administered by the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) which establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT4/17/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9628393), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Thursday, May 22, 2025 and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2017 AMP07 – EAST LAWSON/SWEETWATER SSO ABATEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 1,692 linear feet of 18-inch sanitary sewer pipe with 21-inch sewer pipe, 6,014 linear feet of 15-inch sanitary sewer pipe with 18-inch sewer pipe, 2,991 linear feet of 12-inch sanitary sewer pipe with 15-inch sewer pipe, 152 linear feet of 12-inch sanitary sewer pipe, 157 linear feet of 10-inch sanitary sewer pipe, 627 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer pipe, 100 linear feet of 6-inch sanitary sewer pipe and 80 manholes; the reconnection of service laterals; asphalt paving; stream stabilization; and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: John Willett at (205)325-3060

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952)233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is five hundred and forty-five (545) consecutive calendar days. The first 180 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205)957-4151 or John Willett (Jefferson County) at (205)325-3060 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on MAY 14, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER May 2, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205)325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “B” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT4/17/2025

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

Rural Development

APPLICANT: SJK Travel Center, LLC.

AGENCY: USDA Rural Development (RD)

ACTION: Notice of Availability of an Environmental Assessment

SUMMARY: Notice is hereby given that the RD, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act, is issuing an environmental assessment (EA) in connection with possible impacts related to a project proposed by SJK Travel Center, of Dora, Alabama. The proposal is for construction of the West Jefferson Travel Center multi-tenant building. SJK has submitted an application to RD for funding of the proposal.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Amy Cherry, Business Program Director, USDA-RD, 4121 Carmichael Road, Suite 601, Montgomery, AL 36106.

Amy.Cherry@usda.gov.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: SJK proposes to construct a travel center consisting of a multi-tenant building that will support a convenience store, several restaurants, and several amenities for travelers and semi-truck drivers. The proposed site will be located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Flat Top Road and Snowville-Brent Road in Dora, Alabama. The project will take place on six contiguous Jefferson County tax parcels, totaling approximately 16.19 acres. The travel center is proposed to be a 26,500 square foot building, in addition to two 20,000-gallon diesel underground storage tanks (USTs). Three gasoline underground storage tanks, one 20,000-gallon and two 6,000-gallon USTs, along with two detention ponds, and a 20,000 square foot truck service building will also be constructed on the approximately 16.19 acre site.

Logic Environmental, an environmental consultant, prepared an environmental assessment for RD that describes the project, assesses the proposed project’s environmental impacts, and summarizes as applicable any mitigation measures used to minimize environmental effects. . RD has conducted an independent evaluation of the environmental assessment and believes that it accurately assesses the impacts of the proposed project. No significant impacts are expected as a result of the construction of the project.

Questions and comments should be sent to RD at the address provided.

RD will accept questions and comments on the environmental assessment for 14 days from the date of publication of this notice.

Any final action by RUS related to the proposed project will be subject to, and contingent upon, compliance with all relevant Federal environmental laws and regulations and completion of environmental review procedures as prescribed by 7 CFR Part 1970, Environmental Policies and Procedures.

BT4/17/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9606788), until 2:00 P.M. local time on WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP14 – 2025 SERVICE LATERAL INSPECTIONS). Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes television inspection of approximately 2,525 four-inch diameter service laterals via launching from the mainline sewer, approximately 151,500 linear feet of 8-inch thru 15-inch diameter sanitary sewer mainline television inspection, approximately 25 internal protruding tap removals, locating approximately 15 buried manholes, and associated cleaning of service lateral pipe and mainline sewer pipe.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter at (205) 325-8725

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is two hundred seventy (270) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on WEDNESDAY, MAY 07, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. . This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-8725 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on FRIDAY, MAY 09, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT BY HAVING AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TELEVISION INSPECTION (TVI) WORK ON FILE WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT DATED AFTER JANUARY 14, 2010, IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MAY 02, 2025, BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID TELEVISION INSPECTION PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT4/17/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #9606793), until 2:00 P.M. local time on THURSDAY, MAY 15, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2025 AMP02 – 2025 STRUCTURAL DEFECT IDENTIFICATION & REPLACEMENT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com).

The scope of work includes the identification of structural defects and collapses within approximately 920,000 linear feet of 6”-12” sanitary sewer and 20,000 linear feet of smoke testing. The scope of work will also include an owner directed allowance for sanitary sewer pipe replacements.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Jacob Gunter: (205) 325-8725

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “BIDS/CONTRACTS” to “NOTICE TO BIDDERS” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $64.00 fee ($22.00 fee for download only). Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is three hundred sixty-five (365) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on THURSDAY, MAY 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at 205-957-4151 or Jacob Gunter (Jefferson County) at 205-325-8725 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on MONDAY, MAY 12, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead or email.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “A” (8” thru 12” Diameter) SEWER LINE PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO EITHER BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS OR HAVE AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TELEVISION INSPECTION (TVI) WORK ON FILE WITH JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT DATED AFTER JANUARY 14, 2010, IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. IF BIDDER HAS AN APPROVED PRE-QUALIFICATION LETTER FOR TVI WORK ON FILE BUT IS NOT PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, THE SUBCONTRACTOR THAT PERFORMS THE EXCAVATION WORK MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED TO BID CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATION APPLICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “A” SEWER LINE PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT4/17/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of the renovation project at Crump Senior Center for the City of Montgomery.

The comprehensive renovation project, aimed at enhancing the facility for the city’s senior community, was completed on schedule and to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The revitalized Crump Senior Center now offers an improved and welcoming environment for the citizens of Montgomery to enjoy wellness, recreation, and fellowship.

In celebration of this milestone, the City of Montgomery hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 8th, officially reopening the space to the public. City officials, community members, and representatives from A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. were in

attendance to commemorate the occasion.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. remains committed to building stronger

communities through excellence in construction and project delivery. We are honored to have contributed to a project that will benefit Montgomery’s senior residents for years to come.

BT4/17/2025

SECTION 00100

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (eBidDoc #XXXXXX), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Friday, May 23, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2021 PS 02 – CUNNINGHAM CREEK NO. 1, DON BERRI APARTMENTS, AND TRUSSVILLE IP NO. 2 PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT. Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). The scope of work includes the rehabilitation and replacement of two pump stations in Jefferson County. The work is detailed on the Contract Plans and generally described for each station below:

1.0 – Cunningham Creek No. 1 PS Improvements:

 Demolition of existing can pump station and wet well.

 Abandonment of one existing manhole.

 Abandonment of one existing air release valve manhole.

 Removal of existing generator building and diesel vault.

 Abandonment of approximately 160 linear feet of existing 10-inch sanitary sewer force main pipe.

 Abandonment of approximately 310 linear feet of 18-inch and 80 linear feet 15-inch sanitary sewer pipe.

 Installation of approximately 45 linear feet of 18-inch ductile iron sanitary sewer pipe.

 One, 60-inch diameter precast concrete manhole.

 One, 12-foot diameter precast concrete wet well with one manually operated 30-inch by 30-inch influent isolation slide gate.

 One, 9-foot by 9-foot precast concrete valve vault.

 One, 4-foot by 4-foot precast concrete vault with magnetic flow meter.

 One, 60-inch diameter precast concrete vault with air release valve.

 Two, submersible pumps with all piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances.

 One, diesel-powered backup generator.

 Pump station electrical components and electrical service improvements; and

 Site improvements including vinyl coated chain-link fence with privacy slats, driveway gate, pump station entrance gate, man-gate, site lighting, landscaping, concrete pump station pad, asphalt driveway, concrete site pad, tree removal, and site restoration, including restoration of existing gravel access road from Red Hollow Road to new asphalt driveway.

2.0 – Don Berri Apartments PS Improvements:

 Demolition of existing wet well and suction lift package pump station.

 Abandonment of approximately 200 linear feet of existing sanitary sewer force main.

 Abandonment of approximately 20 linear feet of existing sanitary sewer.

 Installation of approximately 30 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer pipe.

 Two, 48-inch diameter precast concrete manholes.

 Duplex package pump station with all pumps, piping, valves, fittings, appurtenances, and electrical components.

 Pump station electrical components and electrical service improvements; and

 Site improvements, including new vinyl coated chain-link fence with privacy slats, entrance gate, man-gate, site lighting, landscaping, concrete pump station site pad, retaining walls, tree removal, asphalt entrance drive replacement, and site restoration.

3.0 – Trussville IP No. 2 PS Improvements:

 Demolition of existing suction lift package pump station.

 Removal of existing diesel generator.

 Installation of approximately 22 linear feet of 10-inch sanitary sewer pipe.

 One, 48-inch diameter precast concrete manhole.

 One 60-inch diameter precast concrete force main quick connect vault with all piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances.

 Rehabilitation of existing 6-foot diameter precast concrete wet well.

 Rehabilitation and rim height adjustment of existing 48-inch diameter precast concrete manhole.

 Duplex suction lift package pump station with natural gas-powered backup drive with all piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances.

 Pump station electrical components and electrical service improvements; and

 Site improvements, including new vinyl coated chain-link fence with privacy slats, entrance gate, man-gate, site lighting, landscaping, concrete pump station site pad, concrete paved entrance, tree removal, new gas service line (by Spire), and site restoration.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 325-5300

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is six hundred and thirty-five day (635) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. local time. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5300 for assistance.

The Contractor is hereby advised that the Engineer will be available to visit each pump station site on Friday, May 9, 2025. Site visit times and other details will be provided at the Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on Monday, May 19, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER 5:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT4/17/2025

NOTICE

SPRING GARDENS 1

APARTMENTS

201 Spring Gardens Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35217

205-841-5032

Effective

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 -Thursday, May 1, 2025

(9am – 4pm)

Spring Gardens 1 will accept

the first 100 apartment applications

for seniors 62 years

of age and older.

Rent is based on your income.

BT4/17/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 12:00 PM Central Time, May 02, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Medical Education Building 5th Floor

Convert Procedure Room to Patient Room

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235023

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the conversion of an existing 360 SF Procedure Room into a new Patient Room on the 5th floor of the UAB Medical Education Building. The scope of work includes architectural, interiors, electrical, and mechanical work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in the pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 12:00 PM Central Time, May 02, 2025, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 06, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 06, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 07, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT4/17/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 5, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB JT Trash Services Building

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245020

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of relocating the JT Block Hospital Trash Service Functions from the Service Building located on the corner of 7th Avenue South and 20th Street South. The scope will include a New Trash Compactor Building located off 6th Avenue South adjacent to the alley between the Old Hillman Building and North Wing Building, respectively. Doors will be modernized along the EVS path to the new compactor location. A new dumpster will be located at the alley off of 19th Street South between the Jefferson Tower Building and the Genomics Building, respectively. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing for new work and associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,250,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in the pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 5, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com, copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 9, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning April 28, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 29, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 13, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT4/17/2025

Request for Public Works Bid

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting Public Works bids on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solution, Event Number 25-05-01, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 11:00 am. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. on the main campus on BWWB in its Training Room. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish a contract with a qualified firm or firms who will provide an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solution to the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWW”) as further described in this ITB. The objective of this bid is to contract with bidder(s) for all necessary equipment, software, and services to implement and maintain the system, including water meters, an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) network and headend, installation services for equipment and meters, a Meter Data Management System (MDMS), and professional and integration services for these items. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email request to tonja.levert@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by deadline on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, by 11:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public works bid on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solution, Event Number 25-05-01. Please put your GC License number in the right-hand corner of the envelope.

BT4/17/2025

“New Church Takes Over Former Greater Mount Zion Temple of Deliverance Property”

[Tarrant] – Greater Mount Zion Temple of Deliverance has officially dissolved, marking the end of his presence in the community. In its place, a new congregation, Grace of Life Church, has purchased the property and will begin operation at the new location; 1200 Ford Ave. Tarrant, Al 35217.

Grace of Life Churches leaders express excitement about this new chapter and their mission to serve the community. “We are honored to continue the legacy of Faith at this location and look forward to welcoming everyone with open arms,” said Annette R. Ryan, the church’s leader.

Services and programs at Grace of Life Church are set to begin soon. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

BT4/17/2025

Request for Public Works Bid

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting Public Works bids on the On-Call Plumbing Services, Event Number 25-12-01, on Thursday, May 08, 2025, at 10:00 am. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams or/and In Person. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish a contract with a qualified firm or firms who will provide On-Call Plumbing Services to the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWW”) as further described in this ITB. The objective of this bid is to contract with bidder(s) obtain plumbing services of licensed Plumbing Contractor(s) whose license must be issued by the state of Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board with a Master Plumber Certification. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $100,000. The selected Contractor is to perform plumbing repairs on existing equipment, install new equipment, and gas fitting repairs, installations, and maintenance for The Birmingham Water Works Board (from now on referred to as the Board or BWWB) owned facilities and customers’ homes on an “as needed” basis. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Buyer, Derleda Abrom , at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email request to derleda.abrom@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by deadline on Thursday, May 08, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public Works bid on the On-Call Plumbing Service, Event Number 25-12-01. Please put your GC License number in the right-hand corner of the envelope.

BT4/17/2025

