April 24, 2025

EMPLOYMENT

Public Safety Ambassador

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Public Safety Ambassador, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/24/2025

Director of Stadium Operations

BJCC is recruiting for a 1. Director of Stadium Operations and 2. Facility CMMS Systems Administrator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/24/2025

Director of Concert Hall

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Concert Hall and Theatre Events, and 2. Facility Safety and Risk Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT4/24/2025

Executive Driver Needed

Part Time. Driver must safely drive in a fleet of model luxury vehicles, in the way that represents our dedication, professionalism and service. The ideal candidate must be ambitious and passionate. We are seeking a hardworking, professional driver who is enthusiastic, dependable, and detail-oriented with exceptional organizational skills. Contact (davidrodriguez12201@gmail.com) for more details.

BT4/24/2025

LEGAL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

OF JEFFERSON COUNTY ALABAMA

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 ) ) Plaintiff, ) CASE NO. 01-CV-2024-904809.00 vs. ) Demeatrius Jones ) ) Defendant ) )

PUBLICATION NOTICE

To: Demeatrius Jones Last Known Address 3020 33RD WAY NORTH, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35207

You are hereby notified that U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for the CIM TRUST 2023-NR1 Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2023-NR1 filed a Complaint for Ejectment on November 25, 2024 in the Jefferson County Circuit Court against Demeatrius Jones (“Defendant”). Numerous attempts to locate the Defendant for service of process have been unsuccessful.

This notice is to run for four consecutive weeks. You are hereby notified that you must answer the complaint by the 24TH day of MAY, 2025, which is 30 days from the last date of publication or default judgment may be entered against you for not answering.

BT4/24/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF )

the adoption of: )

) Case No:

LAYLA GRACE ALVESHIRE, )

)

A Minor (DOB: 1/16/23). )

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

Notice to: Mother and Father of L.G.A. Address Unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Miguel and Jennifer Flores, Petitioners, and that the 11th day of June, 2025, at 10 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Escambia County Courthouse in Brewton, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

DONE this 7th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Jeremy L. Hawsey Jeremy L. Hawsey Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 883 Brewton, AL 36427

BT4/24/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901066

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DEBRA CRAIG; ANDREW BERRY; ANTONIO CRAIG; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 27, according to the Survey of East Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 7, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016132661 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 27 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-008-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 21, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of New Canopies for Oak Mountain HS, Vincent HS, and Career Technical Education Center at Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of Fine Arts Addition and Renovation to Oak Mountain High School Package B: Athletic Renovations at 5476 Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham, AL 35242 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Shelby County, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South #200, Hoover, AL 35244.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion 6th Floor Heart and Vascular Center Administration Demolition and Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birchfield Penuel Architects 2805 Cresent Avenue Birmingham, AL 35209.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Shelby Company, LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation of UAB North Pavilion Omnicell Carousel Renovation at 1802 6th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35233 for the State of Alabama and County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GHAFARI Associates LLC, 2170 Highland Ave Suite 220, Birmingham, AL 35205.

Shelby Company, LLC

Contractor

3120 4th Ave S, Birmingham, Al 35233

Business Address

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Roebuck GC Cart Path Resurfacing; ENG #204-003 for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that James Paving Co., LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Graymont Avenue Resurfacing: Arkadelphia Road to 15th St W at #800 to #500 Graymont Ave W Jefferson County for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, Owner(s), and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Capital Projects City of Birmingham, 710 20th Street North Suite 220, 35203.

James Paving Co., LLC

(Contractor)

105 Owens Parkway Suite B

Birmingham, AL 35244

(Business Address)

BT4/24/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Center Place Area Water Main Replace p.04112 Center St, 1st Pl W, 1st St W, Center Pl W, 37th Ave W, and 39th Ave W for the State of Alabama and Jefferson County, City of Birmingham and the Birmingham Water Works, owner, and have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Birmingham Water Works board (Architect/Engineer)

Willoughby Contracting Co., Inc.

Contractor

2550 Cone Drive

Birmingham, Al 35217

BT4/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education at their office in the

main board room, 1621 5th Ave. North Bessemer, AL 35021, until 10:00 AM, CDT Monday, May 19,

2025, Attn: Crystal Briggs, CSFO for

PROJECT: DEMOLITION OF NEW HORIZON ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION

DCM # TBD at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. General Contractor’s License number and type must be on the envelope.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Bessemer City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award the contract for this work to a pre-qualified General Contractor. The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General/Roofing Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Certificate. Minimum Qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensure requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $1,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General/Roofing Contractor, 4) minimum annual income of $750,000 dollars in construction value for the past three (3) years, and 5) successful current and recent experience in work for commercial construction with scope similar to this Project within the specified schedule. Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualifications Certificates must be submitted to the Architect by a General Contractor by Friday, May 2, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CDT. The required Form of Certificate is AIA Document A305 Contractor’s Qualification Statement 2020 Edition and Application with Attachments available from the Architect.

Bid Drawings and Specifications will be available and can be requested digitally or examined at the office of the Architect on and after March 31. 2025.

Name of Architect: John Brennan / Cliff Watkins

Name of Company: Davis Architects, Inc.

Address: 120 Twenty Third Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Phone No.: (205) 322-7482

Bid Documents can also be reviewed at F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority Plan Room, Construction Market Data Plan Room and obtained from Alabama Graphic Digital Plan Room. Cost of printing plans and specifications are non-refundable.

General Contractor Bidders may obtain a digital copy of the documents from Davis Architects, Cliff Watkins– cwatkins@dadot.com. Hard copy sets of drawings and specifications will be available to General Contractors bidders and others for the cost of printing and handling directly from the documents printer: Alabama Graphics (2801 Fifth Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233; phone 205/252-8505). Addenda and other bidding information will be issued only to holders of drawings and specifications distributed by the Architect. Release of the Bid Documents to the bidder does not imply acceptance of the bidder’s qualifications by the Owner or Architect.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama law (section 41-4-116, code of Alabama 1975) provides that every bid submitted and contract executed shall contain a certification that the vendor, contractor, and all of its affiliates that make sales for delivery into Alabama or leases for use in Alabama are registered, collecting, and remitting Alabama state and local sales, use, and/or lease tax on all taxable sales and leases in Alabama. By submitting a response to this solicitation, the bidder is hereby certifying that they are in full compliance with Act No. 2006-557; they are not barred from bidding or entering into a contract pursuant to 41-4-116, and acknowledges that the Owner may declare the contract void if the certification is false.

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written Bid Documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice law in such nonresident bidder’s state or domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at starting at New Horizon Alternative School 1701 6th Ave N. Bessemer, AL on Monday, May 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM CST. The project site will be visited. Attendance by General Contractor, Bid Conference and the site visit is mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Bessemer City Schools Board of Education

Reginal Mitchell, Director of Support Operations

Dr. Dana Nicole Arreola, Superintendent

Architect:

Davis Architects, Inc.

John Brennan, Principal

Cliff Watkins, Project Coordinator

BT4/24/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of the renovation project at Crump Senior Center for the City of Montgomery.

The comprehensive renovation project, aimed at enhancing the facility for the city’s senior community, was completed on schedule and to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The revitalized Crump Senior Center now offers an improved and

welcoming environment for the citizens of Montgomery to enjoy wellness, recreation, and fellowship.

In celebration of this milestone, the City of Montgomery hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 8th, officially reopening the space to the public. City officials, community members, and representatives from A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. were in

attendance to commemorate the occasion.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, Inc. remains committed to building stronger

communities through excellence in construction and project delivery. We are honored to have contributed to a project that will benefit Montgomery’s senior residents for years to come.

BT4/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, David McCabe on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 12:00 PM Central Time, May 02, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager David McCabe at dcmccabe@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Medical Education Building 5th Floor

Convert Procedure Room to Patient Room

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235023

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the conversion of an existing 360 SF Procedure Room into a new Patient Room on the 5th floor of the UAB Medical Education Building. The scope of work includes architectural, interiors, electrical, and mechanical work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 12:00 PM Central Time, May 02, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and dcmccabe@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 06, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 06, 2025:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 20, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of David McCabe, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 20, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 07, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT4/24/2025

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 5, 2025. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to allison@wba-architects.com and ykim@wba-architects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB JT Trash Services Building

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245020

SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of relocating the JT Block Hospital Trash Service Functions from the Service Building located on the corner of 7th Avenue South and 20th Street South. The scope will include a New Trash Compactor Building located off 6th Avenue South adjacent to the alley between the Old Hillman Building and North Wing Building, respectively. Doors will be modernized along the EVS path to the new compactor location. A new dumpster will be located at the alley off of 19th Street South between the Jefferson Tower Building and the Genomics Building, respectively. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing for new work and associated with the scope of work. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $1,250,000 and $1,500,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 5, 2025 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to allison@wba-architects.com, copy ykim@wba-architects.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the pre-qualification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 9, 2025.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning April 28, 2025:

Architect:

Williams Blackstock Architects

2200 First Avenue South

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205.252.9811

Contact: allison chang-roberts

Email: allison@wba-architects.com

BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is May 29, 2025 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on May 29, 2025 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 13, 2025 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT4/24/2025

Request for Public Works Bid

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting Public Works bids on the On-Call Plumbing Services Event Number 25-12-01, on Thursday, May 08, 2025, at 10:00 am. A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams or/and In Person. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish a contract with a qualified firm or firms who will provide On-Call Plumbing Services to the Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWW”) as further described in this ITB. The objective of this bid is to contract with bidder(s) obtain plumbing services of licensed Plumbing Contractor(s) whose license must be issued by the state of Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board with a Master Plumber Certification. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $100,000. The selected Contractor is to perform plumbing repairs on existing equipment, install new equipment, and gas fitting repairs, installations, and maintenance for The Birmingham Water Works Board (from now on referred to as the Board or BWWB) owned facilities and customers’ homes on an “as needed” basis. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Buyer, Derleda Abrom , at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email request to derleda.abrom@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by deadline on Thursday, May 08, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public Works bid on the On-Call Plumbing Service, Event Number 25-12-01. Please put your GC License number in the right-hand corner of the envelope.

BT4/24/2025

NOTICE

SPRING GARDENS 1

APARTMENT

APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

201 Spring Gardens Road

Birmingham, AL 35217

205-841-5032

Effective 4:00pm

Thursday, May 1, 2025

JCHA Housing & Development Corp

(JCHA)

Spring Gardens Office will no

longer accept applications

for Spring Gardens 1 until further

notice.

BT4/24/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Brighton Road Improvement (CD24-03K-M02-BSI)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Tuesday, May 13, 2025, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (which ever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT4/24/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related, procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County and Consortium municipalities, will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for the release of Federal Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL93-383) to undertake the following projects: Lipscomb Road Improvement (CD24-03K-M02-LRR)

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission, through its Department of Community Services, has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Jefferson County Department of Community Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Room A-430, Birmingham, AL 35203 where the record is available for review and may be examined or copied weekdays 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Jefferson County Department of Community Services. All comments received by Tuesday, May 13, 2025, _will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that the President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following basis: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient has committed funds or incurred costs not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, Karen A. Morris, Director, U.S. Department of HUD, Birmingham Office, Region IV, 417 20th Street North, Ste. 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact [HUD Office] via email (cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov) to verify the actual last date of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT4/24/2025

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (Quest eBidDocTM Number: 9624103) (rebranding to Hubexo on April 2, 2025), until 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, MAY 21, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the VALLEY CREEK WATER RECLAMATION FACILITY PHOSPHORUS REMOVAL IMPROVEMENTS. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Dan Sebusch, Hazen and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com).

This Work will consist of civil, mechanical (including plumbing), structural, electrical, instrumentation and control, and appurtenant work to construct a chemical storage and feed facility, construct a return activated sludge metering and control vault with associated piping at the 1st Stage Aeration Basins, replace digester heat exchangers and associated instrumentation at the Anaerobic Digesters, perform electrical work at Blower Building A and the Plant Water Pump Station, modify Flow Control Box No. 5, and replace a valve at Final Clarifier No. 10 at Valley Creek Water Reclamation Facility.

The foregoing description shall not be construed as a complete description of all work required.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Tonya Kelley at 205.214.4026

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org (navigate to “Bids/Contracts” to “Notice To Bidders” to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects). Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com (rebranding to Hubexo on April 2, 2025) account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN (rebranding to Hubexo on April 2, 2025) at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of Bidding Documents as previously described herein, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. THE BID ENVELOPE INFORMATION FORM CONTAINING THE BIDDER’S NAME AND ADDRESS AND THE BIDDER’S STATE OF ALABAMA CONTRACTOR’S LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this Project. The Contract Time for this Project is four hundred eighty (480) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed. The first one hundred eighty (180) days of the Contract Time is an administrative period followed by a three hundred (300)-day construction period. The time to achieve Substantial Completion is two hundred seventy (270) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period, and the time to achieve Final Acceptance is three hundred (300) consecutive calendar days from commencement of the construction period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if these time limits are exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams at 10 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this Project. The Microsoft Teams virtual video conference can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Dan Sebusch, Hazen, and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com) or (audio only) by calling 470.443.0872 and entering Conference ID: 143 762 214#. If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Dan Sebusch (Hazen and Sawyer) at 678.244.6711 or Tonya Kelley (Jefferson County Environmental Services Department) at 205.283.2683 for assistance.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Dan Sebusch, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email dsebusch@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s, subcontractor’s, manufacturer’s, service provider’s, vendor’s, distributor’s, etc. or their representative’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “E” (SMALL WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES UNDER 5 MILLION) WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. To pre-qualify with the department and to construct class “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY projects, each prospective bidder must furnish written evidence of competency and evidence of financial responsibility to the county.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER FRIDAY, MAY 2, 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A-300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, 205.325.5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “E” WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT & FACILITIES CATEGORY PROJECTS, OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT4/24/2025

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for 2025 ROOF REPAIR WORK ORDER CONTRACT. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday May 29, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 220 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday May 15, 2025, in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

This Contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract to perform an undetermined number of minor roofing repairs at various undetermined city facilities, as needed, for maintenance related repairs or to meet emergency needs. A master agreement will be awarded to the Contractor, and a separate work order will be issued to the Contractor for each specific assigned location on an as-needed basis. These work orders will reflect diagnostic, patching and minor repairs that typically need to be responded to and completed quickly.

All bids must be on a unit price basis, with estimated quantities. Bids are to be submitted in on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

The bidder will base its bid amount on the unit prices and the estimated quantities set forth in the Form of Proposal, which will only be used for the purpose of the comparison and evaluation of bids. The contract term will be for one (1) year. The value of the contract shall not exceed $182,000.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-1-1(e), as amended by Act #2023-497 and Section 39-2-4, it is required for any contract exceeding $100,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000.00). In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s

license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) workdays after the bid opening and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions, shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: 2025 Roof Repair Work Order Contract may be hand delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 p.m., May 29, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT4/24/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

Anybody knowing the whereabouts of the defendants, Sienna Café LLC, Reynaldo J. Moorer and Amanda L. Moorer a/k/a Amanda Crutchfield, please contact Charles E. Griffin, II, Attorney at Law, P. O. Box 1817, St. Francisville, Louisiana 70775, Telephone Number: (225) 635-6890, Email: cgriffinlawfirm@att.net, in order that they be made aware and given notice of the proceedings entitled, “Bank of St. Francisville v. Sienna Café LLC, Reynaldo J. Moorer and Amanda L. Moorer a/k/a Amanda Crutchfield, Suit No. 24973, Division B, 20th Judicial District Court, Parish of West Feliciana, State of Louisiana”, in which they have been named as defendants in a Suit on Note. If Sienna Café LLC, Reynaldo J. Moorer, and Amanda L. Moorer a/k/a Amanda Crutchfield do not assert a valid defense to these pleadings immediately, then, in all likelihood, a Judgment will be rendered in favor of the petitioner, Bank of St. Francisville.

BT4/24/2025

NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4340 Pinson Valley pkwy Birmingham, AL 35215 lot 50 is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00am on April 24, 2025. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on May 1, 2025, at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

BT4/24/2025

NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT

JEFFERSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES

PROGRAM YEARS 2018-2024 ACTION PLAN

Jefferson County, Alabama, and a consortium of municipalities located within the County (excluding Birmingham, Bessemer, Helena, Sumiton, and Hoover), received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development annual grant for the 2018-2024 Program Years from the Annual Action Plans of the 2015 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and 2020 Five-Year Consolidated Plan. These are the 43rd-50th year of the Consolidated Plan Annual Action Plans that include the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), Emergency Shelter/Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG), and the HOME Program (HOME).

Pursuant to the requirements of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, Jefferson County, Alabama is hereby publishing the Final Amended Statement of Objectives and Projected Use of Funds for this year of the Program (October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2025). This Final Amended Statement will be developed after receiving citizen comments and views at a public hearing to be held on May 27, 2025, in the Commission Conference Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

Jefferson County will provide a summary of the proposed amendments for Community Development Programs. Copies of this summary may be reviewed online at (https://communityservices.jccal.org) or by calling 205-325-5761 to request a copy. Persons may also visit the Department of Community Services to review in-person Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00am-4:00pm. Arrangements can also be made to meet the Special Needs Requirements of those with disabilities as well as those with limited English proficiency. Those in this category should contact the Department of Community Services at 205-325-5761. Copies of the amendment will also be provided to the 34 participating consortium cities: Adamsville, Argo, Brighton, Brookside, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, County Line, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, Lipscomb, Maytown, Midfield, Morris, Mountain Brook, Mulga, North Johns, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Sylvan Springs, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, and West Jefferson.

Comments must be submitted prior to May 26, 2025, by 5:00pm. Written comments must be submitted to the following:

Jefferson County Department of Community Services

Attn: Amendment Comments

716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Ste. A-430

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT4/24/2025

