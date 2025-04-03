BCS Students Face May 1 Deadline for Birmingham Promise Scholarships

dcwins.com

Seniors in Birmingham City Schools face a May 1 deadline to complete their Birmingham Promise scholarship applications and ensure they have an opportunity to attend college tuition-free.

The program covers up to four years of tuition in public Alabama colleges and universities for all Birmingham City Schools graduates. To date, Promise has provided more than $11 million in tuition assistance to more than 1,600 graduates of Birmingham City Schools.

“This is an opportunity that we don’t want any Birmingham graduate to miss,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “There’s no grade requirement, but students will need to complete an application process. We urge students and their parents not to wait until the last minute to get started.”

In addition to completing a Birmingham Promise application, students must also fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is commonly referred to as FAFSA. That process has undergone changes and created some challenges, Williams said.

Parents or guardians will need to furnish financial information from records such as tax returns and bank statements. Promise encourages parents to gather those documents in advance and read FAFSA questions and instructions carefully. They can also find FAFSA tips and common errors to avoid at https://birminghampromise.org/resources/financial-aid/.

The Birmingham Promise application is simple, and all graduating seniors at Birmingham City Schools should have received a link to the application via their Outlook email school account.

Anyone with questions or needing help can email scholarships@birminghampromise.org or call 205-843-5967.

Birmingham graduates do not have to pursue a four-year degree to benefit from Birmingham Promise, Williams said. Scholarship funds can also be used for students who are interested in completing two-year community college degrees or even shorter certificate programs.

“Birmingham Promise is about making sure our students have a foundation for a solid financial future and a pathway to achieve their dreams,” Williams said. “Whether they want to become a mechanic, a lawyer, a chef or a nurse, Birmingham Promise is here to help.”

Promise provides last-dollar assistance meaning it covers tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other sources of financial aid, including Pell grants. Students are encouraged to complete the Promise application even if they think their tuition is covered or even if they plan to attend a private or out-of-state college.

“Completing the application keeps students’ options open in case other assistance falls through, or they end up staying in state at a public college or university,” Williams said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on the benefits of Birmingham Promise simply because they didn’t meet the deadline to apply.”

About Birmingham Promise

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools who attend public colleges and universities in Alabama. It also manages a paid internship program that allows high school seniors to build valuable work experience. For more information on Birmingham Promise, visit http://www.birminghampromise.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

