Birmingham City Councilor: $1M Transforms More than a Community Ballpark

By Clinton P. Woods | Special to The Times

As a kid growing up in Birmingham’s Echo Highlands neighborhood, some of my most prominent memories harken back to the Huffman ballpark. From the age of seven through age 14, I spent roughly five days a week at the park playing baseball and football.

Huffman ballpark made a much more significant impact on my life than wins and losses. It was where I learned discipline, teamwork, how to win with humility, and how to bounce back from a tough loss.

It was where lifelong friendships were made and where coaches, parents, and community leaders poured into us, not just as athletes but as young people with potential, as young people that they believed in. It’s been 24 years since I scored my last touchdown or turned my last double play at the ballpark, but the lessons and experiences have stayed with me.

Unfortunately, over the years, the park that meant so much to so many began to fall into disrepair. Fields became overgrown, equipment outdated, and opportunities for the next generation started to slip away.

That’s why I feel especially grateful and excited to be in a position to give back and provide resources to ensure that current and future generations can have the same opportunities that I was blessed with.

With the support of Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council, I was able to allocate $1 million to begin the transformation of the park, kicking off the process of restoring it to its former glory and reimagining it for the future. This isn’t just about upgrading facilities; it’s about restoring a space that has historically been a foundation for growth, mentorship, and community.

Bottom line: it’s about guaranteeing that our kids have a place where they can build lifelong friendships and memories that you can’t put a price on. I firmly believe that a lot of what I learned as a kid came from outside the classroom, whether that’s conflict resolution or overcoming adversity. The more opportunities that young people have to work on these issues, the more resilient they will become as they enter adulthood.

This investment into Phase 1 of the project includes much-needed field repairs, updated lighting, equipment upgrades, and support for youth programming. But most importantly, it’s part of a bigger vision to use parks like this as platforms for community development, leadership training, and positive life lessons. The park is continuing its outreach and hopes to identify additional partners to complete the 2nd phase of the project.

Studies have indicated that participation in youth sports can have both short-term and long-term benefits. A recent study from Old Dominion University found that children who are physically inactive are twice as likely to experience mental health problems as those who meet weekly recommendations.

These findings are in line with another study published by Ohio State University, which found, “Adults who played organized sports through their youth have fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression than those who never played or dropped out.”

In addition to the obvious health benefits, like combating childhood obesity, investments in youth sports facilities can have a positive economic impact on the surrounding areas.

The Rochester Sports Foundation recently published findings showing that, “The youth and amateur sports tourism sector generated approximately $39.7 billion in direct spending. This spending encompassed expenditures by travelers, event organizers, and venues, culminating in a total economic impact of $91.8 billion, supporting 635,000 jobs and generating $12.9 billion in tax revenue.”

When families come watch their child play, they’re likely going to spend some money at a local restaurant, or a retail store, or even a hotel if it’s a regional event. These types of investments into local ballparks can have a big-time multiplier effect on a community like Huffman.

I’ve spent years working on strategies to improve communities and reduce crime, and I firmly believe that investments like this into safe spaces, youth engagement, and positive mentorship are some of the most powerful tools we have.

I believe most people carry a deep desire to grow, succeed, and ultimately give back to the places that shaped them. This park played a major role in raising me and now it’s my turn to invest in it. Because, at its core, that’s what community is all about, each generation lifting the next. I view this as a long-term investment in the health and vibrancy of the community that raised me. With any luck, a kid who is out there right now getting dirt on their uniform, laughing, running around with friends, will someday make a similar investment.

Clinton Woods is a Birmingham City Council representing District 1

