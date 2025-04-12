City of Birmingham to Host Spring Festival on April 13 at Railroad Park

The City of Birmingham’s Spring Festival presented by Shipt will be held on Sunday, April 13 at Railroad Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will feature Easter Eggs, a DJ, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist, free samples provided by Coca-Cola, photos with Buddy the Bunny and more. The Birmingham Squadron mascot and the Birmingham Stallions mascot will also make appearances.

This will be a free event. Families should bring Easter baskets and lawn chairs.

Upon entering the park, families may check in at the welcome table near the park office and pick up a Spring Festival Scavenger Hunt card. Then, families may visit different stations, get their card stamped and collect a prize. All children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

First Avenue South between 14th Street South and 18th Street South will be closed, starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 12 through the evening of Sunday, April 13.

“The Easter season is a time to reflect, to come together and to celebrate new beginnings,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We’re inviting families from across Birmingham to join us at Railroad Park for a day of fun, community and connection.”

The following food vendors are slated to attend: