From Interim to Permanent: Michael Pickett Named Birmingham Chief of Police 

Interim Police Chief Michael Pickett, who has served in that role since last winter, on Tuesday was appointed as Birmingham Chief of Police.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin made the announcement at City Hall,

“I have been impressed with the performance of the Birmingham Police Department under the leadership of Chief Pickett,” Woodfin said. “ … Homicides in the city are currently down 47 percent compared to this time last year. Chief Pickett’s focus on making criminals uncomfortable in our city is showing results.”

Pickett who is a 20-year veteran and graduate of Birmingham’s Ramsay High School and Miles College had his first assignment with the Birmingham Police Department as a patrol officer in the West Precinct.

Pickett, 40, took over as the interim chief in December following the retirement of Chief Scott Thurmond.

“I want to thank Mayor Woodfin for his confidence in me and support for the Birmingham Police Department,” Pickett said. “From the mayor and council’s support of the $16 million police recruitment and retention plan to a commitment to new resources, and investment in a comprehensive violence reduction strategy, we are working to create the next generation of effective law enforcement in Birmingham.”

His career has included undercover work, oversight of safety and security of major events such as The World Games, and serving as Deputy Chief of Special Operations, where he successfully implemented Operation Knight Rider as a response to illegal and dangerous exhibition driving in the city. As interim chief, Pickett has been committed to enhancing ongoing partnerships with Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies.

