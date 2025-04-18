Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau Welcomes Dan Williams as New President & CEO

Following an extensive national search, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau (GBCVB) has appointed Dan Williams as its next President and Chief Executive Officer. Williams will officially assume the role in June.

Williams joins the GBCVB from Experience Columbus, where he currently serves as Chief Sales Officer. With more than 27 years of experience in the tourism and hospitality industry, he brings a strong track record of driving visitation, strengthening destination branding, and leading high-performing teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan as the next President and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau,” said Bill Murray, Chair of the GBCVB Board of Directors. “After a comprehensive national search, it was clear that his energy, strategic vision, and deep understanding of destination marketing make him the right leader at the right time. We’re conﬁdent that, under his leadership, Birmingham will continue to grow as a premier destination for meetings, events and tourism. The future is bright for the tourism industry in the Greater Birmingham Region.”

As Chief Sales Officer of Experience Columbus since 2015, Williams has led the organization’s convention sales and services teams, spearheading initiatives that produced record-setting growth in meetings and conventions. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales at Destination Cleveland, helping drive significant gains in group business and citywide engagement.

“I am extremely excited for this new endeavor and honored to lead the tourism efforts for Birmingham and Jefferson County,” said Williams. “The momentum here is tangible, and I look forward to building on the outstanding foundation and impact that John and the GBCVB team have established.”

Williams is an active member of Destinations International, the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners (NCBMP).

As President and CEO, he will oversee all strategic operations of the GBCVB, with a focus on positioning Birmingham as a premier destination for leisure travel, meetings, conventions and sporting events.

Williams succeeds John Oros, who is retiring after leading the GBCVB since 2015. Under Oros’s leadership, the Greater Birmingham Region experienced unprecedented growth as a visitor destination, with the tourism industry generating a record $2.52 billion in economic impact and supporting 51,550 jobs in 2023 — representing a 48% increase in economic impact and 24% increase in jobs since 2015.

The three-month national search was led by the GBCVB Board of Directors in partnership with Searchwide Global, an executive search ﬁrm specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality.

Williams will become the seventh leader of the organization since its founding in 1969, following Oros (2015-2025), Jim Smither (1992-2015), Ed Hall (1986-1992), Eddie Webster (1977-1986), David Tester (1971-1977), and Sam Tannahill (1969-1971).impact. Learn more at inbirmingham.com.