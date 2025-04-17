PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

TODAY, APRIL 17…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**REGIONAL WELLNESS DAY 2025, 3-7 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex with Wellness Screenings offered including Breast Mammograms (FREE) for uninsured, Cervical Exam, Prostate Exam, Primary Care Referrals, Biometric Screenings – Weight,, Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Cancer screening, giveaways, informative sessions, lunch and more. Register at coeinfo@uab.edu or call 205-975-0003

**SUPPORT THE ALABAMA BALLET, TODAY, at the SHINE BRIGHT, DO GOOD, a Kendra Gives Back event, 2 – 5 p.m. at the Summit Blvd, #101, Birmingham, Al 35243. Join others at the Kendra Scott at the Summit for this special presale event that gives back proceeds to Alabama Ballet for supporting the Alabama Ballet. Giveback code: GIVEBACK-JERFR.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**RYAN BALTHROP, ANNA HOPE & JIMMY DIXON at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**FRUITION with JUSTIN CROSS at Saturn.

**IRON & WINE – LIGHT VERSE TOUR 2020 with JOBI RICCIO at Iron City.

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**GAZER, 2:15 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH – ONE NIGHT ONLY, 8 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North.

**ANNIE DIRUSSO – BACK IN TOWN TOUR with RAFFAELA at Saturn.

**CUT TROAT FREAK SHOW at the Nick.

**BARON VAUGHN at the Upstairs Comedy Series at Avondale.

**EAT A PEACH – AN ALLMAN BROS TRIBUTE at Avondale Brewing Co.

**PROJECT PAT at Iron City.

**LATE NIGHT FRIDAYS with ZEN FORCE at The Nick Rocks.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19…

**MAGIC CITY TEQUILA FESTIVAL 2025, 5 p.m. at The Frank.

**A LIVE TRIBUTE TO ODETTA- The Voice of the Civil Rights Movement performed by MISTY BLUES at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in the Historic Carver Theatre, 7 p.m. Join the Magic City Blues Society for an unforgettable evening for a tribute to Odetta, the iconic voice of the civil rights movement and Queen of American Folk. GINA COLEMAN will share stories about Odetta’s legacy. There will be a short Q & A session with a Meet and Greet with the performers after the performance.

**EARTHBOUND’S EARTHFEST, 2 – 8 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Co. This is a family-friendly outdoor event that is open to pets and people of all ages. A parent or guardian must accompany guests under 21. $5 Donations at the door. There will be Riverkeeper merchandise; local artists and food vendors include Good Time Food Co, miracle Pizza Co and Smokey Sam’s BBQ.

**KARAOKE SATURDAYS, 3 p.m. at 3605 Gray Avenue, Adamsville, with the ALL-EN ONE BBQ with Chef Randy ”Dee” Allen and The Lovely LaToria at the 7 Angels Coffee & Smoothie Café.

**BAND at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with R.1Y.T.

**HOT IN HERE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**BROTHER CANE at Iron City.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**CHAYSE PORTER, SLACK TIMES, WILL STEWART & BEERSIPPERS at Saturn.

** at Avondale Brewing CO.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**CHARLES GRAY AND FRIENDS at The Nick.

MONDAY, APRIL 21

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) with Special Guest NEW AGE PHOTOGRAPH at the Nick.

**LA LUZ with COLOR GREEN, EVRYTHINGISWRNG at Saturn.

TUESDAY, APRIL 22…

**JUBILEE JOE’S CRAWFISH FEST through Sunday at 5190 Medford Dr., Suite 114 Hoover.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**NADA SURF: MOON MIRROR TOUR with THE CLE ELAM at Saturn.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**THE SMOKE SHOWS with BRUNCH with ROSE & SUBHYNAL at The Nick.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT with SUNDROP at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY, APRIL 24…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

***COMEDIAN CHRIS IVEY’S COMEDY JAM featuring BRENT REED, JAY FLAKE, SCOTT EASOEN, and hosted by SCOOT LAMAR

**PARROTFISH at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE at Saturn.

NEXT FRIDAY, APRIL 25….

**MICHIGAN RATTLERS with SAM FILLATREUS at Saturn.

**JOMBI, THOMAS SARTOR AND SAM & THE BIG BOYS at the Nick.

**YACHT ROCK REVUE – YACHT ROCK FOREVER TOUR at Avondale Brewing Co.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

FOR MOTORSPORTS, CAR AND COUNTRY MUSIC LOVERS…

**What’s happening at Talladega Superspeedway and in the motorsports Industry? Racing, cars galore, plenty of action and people from around the world, right here in Alabama!! Fast Action! AND, Well, MUSIC for sure, TOO!. It is always a good thing at Talladega Superspeedway (no doubt, especially if you love country music…and, of course, I do) in addition to some of the best racing in the world at the biggest, baddest, and most competitive racing at any track. Multi-platinum artist ACM Award winner JUSTIN MOORE is headlining the Saturday Night Concert, this Spring, Justin has sung about ‘Sunday chicken and NASCAR’ in his music and BRIAN CRICHTON, President of Talladega Superspeedway has said that they can handle both of those for him after his honky-tonk performance in Talladega. The Spring race weekend action kicks off on Saturday with a doubleheader. The ARCA MENARDS SERIES at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AG-PRO 300 at 4 p.m. ET. Then, on Sunday the racing stars will battle for the finish during the JACK LINKS 500 at 3 p.m. Get your friends and head to the track at Talladega Superspeedway! Don’t Miss BUBBA WALLACE, KYLE LARSON or CHASE ELLIOTT and some History in the Making!!! This is more than a race! This is Talladega Superspeedway!! For more, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**THE BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB and THE CITY OF HOOVER are presenting THE MICHAEL J. AND MARY ANNE FREEMAN PARLOR CONCERT featuring BIRMINGHAM BAROQUE, with Harpsichord, Violin, Cello and Recorder. This is an intimate afternoon of Baroque music on May 3, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Hoover-Randle House, 2255 Tyler Road in Hoover. Visit: BhamMusicClub.org for more Or contact 205-253-1313. This includes a wine and cheese reception with ID required.

**SARAH AND THE SUNDAYS at Saturn on May 20. They have taken their indie and alternative rock roots and amplified them with a keen sense of empathy. With guitar riffs, organic rhythms and lyrical commentary, there is LIAM YORGENSEN (lead vocals, guitar) BRENDAN WHYBURN (vocals, guitar), QUINN LANE (drums), MILES REYNOLDS (keyboard, guitar) and DECLAN CHILL (bass)

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**OMBE BUSINESS CERTIFICATION starts May 8 – June 12 (every Thursday) from 4-5 p.m. facilitated by Autumn Sanders at 310 18th Street North, Suite 3031 in Birmingham. For more, go to: createbirmingham.org.

**NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS PLACEMAKING GRANT – These grants are for transforming underused spaces into vibrant outdoor public gathering spaces. They help REALTORS strengthen ties with their communities, collaborate with public officials and stimulate economic growth through placemaking initiatives. The projects include: the creation of new public spaces and enhancements to existing ones, such as adding benches, playground equipment, or way finding signs. Applications are open now and will be accepted until October 15 or until funds are fully committed. LEVEL 1 Placemaking Grants offer up to $3,000 for outdoor demonstration and temporary projects designed to test ideas and inspire long-tern community improvements. LEVEL 2 Placemaking Grants provide up to $7,500 for creating new, permanent outdoor public spaces such as parks, Plazas, trails and community gardens. For questions, contact PlacemakingGrants@nar.realator or Hannah Dannenfelser.

AROUND TOWN…

FOR FILM LOVERS…

**THIS SATURDAY…MATILDA is featured at the “Movies on the Mountain” by Vulcan Park & Museum for a four outdoor movie series. Other dates/movies include: June 21 – Monsters, Inc., August 16 – Toy Story and October 11 – Hocus-Pocus. Guests can enjoy concessions including popcorn, cotton candy, treats form local food vendors and adults can purchase wine and beer on -site. There will be a Special Appearance by V, the Vulcan Park & Museum mascot. For more info, go to: visitvulcan.com.

MAY EVENTS…

**MAY 3 – MAGIC CITY WINE FEST, 6 p.m. at 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

**MAY 4 – TACOS ABD TEQUILA FIESTA, 3 p.m. at 518 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.

**MAY 6-11 – BEETLE JUICE at the BJCC Concert Hall Stage.

**MAY 8 – PEPPER PLACE SPRING BAZAAR 5 p.m. at Pepper Place.

**AFRICAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL, 1 p.m. at 2000 Reverend Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd.

**MAY 13 – SHINEDOWN “Dance, Kid, Dance Tour with special guests BEARTOOTH & MORGAN WADE at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**MAY 14 -18 – REGIONS TRADITION at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

**MAY 16 – FROM STEEL TO STAGE: BIRMINGHAM’S THEATRE HISTORY at Vulcan Park and Museum.

**MAY 17 – GRITS FESTIVAL in Childersburg.

**MAY 17 – THE QUEENS: 4 Legends, One Stage at the BJCC

**MAY 18 – 4TH ANNUAL MELANIN MALA COMMUNITY YOGA Project at the East Lake Park. For more, visit: theblkyogitribe.org.

**MAY 18 – ROCK FOR YOUR RIGHTS, 4 p.m. at 200 41st Street South.

**MAY 24 – THE ORIGINAL CIGARS AND SUNDRESSES at Sloss Furnaces National historic Landmark.

COMING SOON IN JUNE…

**JUNE 20 – COCO JONES at Iron City.

**JUNE 20 – AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

