What Alabama’s Ban on Cellphones During Class Could Mean for K-12 Students

By Williesha Morris | wmorris@al.com and Mike Cason | mcason@al.com

The Alabama House last week passed a bill which stops K-12 students from using cellphones and other personal devices during class.

HB166, sponsored by Rep. Leigh Hulsey (R-Jefferson), also says the State Department of Education also must provide training on “the risks of using social media and how to use social media safely.” The bill passed 70-15 with some amendments.

“It’s going to have them focused on what’s going on in that classroom, working on developing these critical social skills and then continuing to learn how to have great debates in their classrooms, just like we did on the floor today,” Hulsey told AL.com after the bill’s passage.

“I think this is going to be a game changer, and I’m really excited to see how this plays out in our kids’ lives in our classrooms,” she said.

The bills would ban students from using cellphones, tablets, laptops or other portable communication devices on campus during the school day. Starting in the 2026-27 school year, devices must be turned off and stored in a locker, backpack, car, or a pouch monitored by a teacher. Lawmakers removed a proposed penalty for local schools that don’t create and enforce a policy.

“Studies have shown that cellphones and other electronic communication devices are negatively impacting learning outcomes,” according to the language in the bill. “Increased social media usage may negatively affect the mental health of school-aged children.”

In February, the Alabama state school board adopted a resolution to “strongly encourage” local school districts to have a policy that would limit cellphone use on school grounds, citing their negative effects on learning and retention. Gov. Kay Ivey voiced support of the legislation in her State of the State address.

Rep. Mary Moore (D-Jefferson County) opposed the bill during the debate, saying there needs to be more research before passing a “ridiculous” bill. She said the state board of education, who should be the experts, are “the weakest people I’ve ever come across.”

“They ought to have the courage and the professionalism to say this is good, this is bad,” Moore said. “But they don’t.”

Several legislators had safety concerns about students not having access to their phones. Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile) said because of the prevalence of school shootings, students need to be able to call 911 or their parents.

She said that as a grandmother, it would be “nerve-wracking” if her grandchildren didn’t have access to their phones.

Hulsey said the National Association of School Resource Officers recommends students don’t have phones when an event happens, because “it actually makes the situation harder to manage and deal with successfully and quicker.”

Hulsey said three exemptions should address legislators’ concerns: Students will be allowed to use phones for medical purposes, such as when a diabetic student needs to monitor glucose levels; during a life-threatening emergency; or for educational purposes under a teacher’s supervision.

Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Madison County) praised the bill, saying the governor’s office should look into starting a “campaign to start educating the public” on the impact of cell phones in the classroom.

The amended bill removes punitive actions for schools that don’t comply. Rep. Pebblin Warren (D-Lee County) said they may need to “put some teeth in this bill” later.

“If we get data back that says that they’re not complying, we need to look more seriously at coming back and amending this to add those punitive damages,” Hulsey said.

The Senate companion bill, SB92, was referred to the Senate Committee on Education Policy Feb. 4.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

