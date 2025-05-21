Birmingham’s Aubrey Bennett Named One of Alabama’s Top School Teachers

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

Sitting comfortably in his classroom on the main floor at George Washington Carver High School in North Birmingham, Aubrey Bennett becomes emotional.

Bennett is describing the moment he heard his name as Alabama’s Alternate Teacher of the Year during a ceremony this month in Montgomery.

The moment was “surreal,” he said. Overcome with joy and pride, he credited his family, friends, and Birmingham City Schools for their unwavering support.

“Meeting the other finalists, who are all amazing educators, made it even more humbling,” he said. “The award could’ve gone to any one of them. I’m proud of Carver, proud of my students, and proud of the North Birmingham community.”

For the 42-year-old, Bennett, who teaches African American History, being named Alternate Teacher of the Year is more than just a professional honor, it’s a deeply personal milestone that reflects his passion for education, his community, and the students he serves at Carver High.

“We are proud of the great work Mr. Bennett contributes at Carver every day,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools. “He makes an impact on the scholars at Carver in several areas of school and community life.”

With 17 years of experience in education, Bennett has spent the past 11 years at Carver, where he teaches 12th-grade U.S. Government, Economics, and Advanced Placement African American History.

After receiving the award, Bennett recalled the flood of emotion and the pride he felt for his mother, [Patsy Bennett] who made sacrifices to support his education. “There was jubilation and extreme euphoria,” he said. “It felt like a win not just for me, but for every teacher who pours their heart into their students.”

He also credited his family for shaping the man and educator he is today. Raised with strong discipline by his mother and grandparents, Bennett said those values influence the way he runs his classroom. “I want my students to feel safe and respected. My family taught me that love and accountability go hand in hand.”

Humble Beginnings

Winning the award, Bennett said was life-changing. “People recognize me in public now,” he said with a laugh. “It’s humbling, but it’s also opened up opportunities I never imagined especially leadership roles” within the Birmingham City Schools district as well as different speaking engagements.

Having previously served as an Athletic Director (at Carver), Bennett shared that the award has sparked renewed encouragement from others to return to administrative leadership.

Bennett’s path to teaching wasn’t linear. Inspired by a fourth-grade teacher at Kinne Street Elementary, who introduced the young Bennett to the wonders of history and travel, he would eventually pursue a business degree while playing college football at Marist College – Poughkeepsie NY where he played defensive back.

In 2005 Bennett came to visit a friend in Birmingham and never left.

“Birmingham is a growing city, low cost of living, great people,” Bennett said on why he stayed. “Two of my best friends from Syracuse live here, warm weather (no snow).”

But after moving to Birmingham in 2005 from New York, and coming to work as a youth counselor at Oak Mountain Youth Services, he discovered his true passion — working with kids. That realization launched him into a new career path, one rooted in purpose and service.

A Life Beyond the Classroom

Outside of school, Bennett is a self-proclaimed anime lover with a passion for Marvel movies, sci-fi films, working out, and spending time with friends and family. He shared a particular fondness for anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Demon Slayer and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I like Marvel and anime because they both offer immersive storytelling, unique characters, and powerful themes — but in very different ways. Marvel combines superhero action with human struggles,” he said. “I enjoy how each character has flaws, complex backstories, and moments of growth. There’s something inspiring about seeing heroes like Spider-Man or Iron Man balance saving the world while dealing with personal challenges.”

He continued, “On the other hand, anime often dives deeper into emotion, creativity, and philosophical questions. Whether it’s the intensity of Attack on Titan, the heart in Your Name, or the life lessons in Naruto, anime connects on a more personal level. The animation styles and world-building are also incredibly unique. Both Marvel and anime help me escape, think deeper, and feel more connected to larger ideas like justice, identity, and resilience.”

Reflecting on his journey, Bennett acknowledged the challenges he faced, including financial hardship and pursuing alternative certification. “I’ve been blessed, but it wasn’t easy,” he said. “This award is a testament to faith, hard work, and the people who believed in me. My story shows what happens when you take things one day at a time and never stop pushing.”

During the 30-minute interview, Bennett said he believes education should equip students with tools to navigate and change the world around them. “My goal is to create informed, compassionate citizens,” he said. “Understanding laws, knowing how to fight for your rights, and being financially responsible, these are lessons my students will carry for life.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

