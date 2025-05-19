Breakthrough Birmingham: Preparing Students for College and Careers

By Sym Posey | The Birmingham Times

Makenzy Howard, a 16-year-old Ramsay High School student, credits Breakthrough Birmingham with introducing her to a new world for her.

“Breakthrough has helped me become a better person mentally and physically by either giving me a mentor or just having one-on-one experiences,” Howard said. “I also feel like Breakthrough has helped me mature more … because I used to be shy and didn’t know how to communicate and express myself, but throughout the years I have opened up a lot and changed.”

Howard has been with Breakthrough since 2022 and counts among her favorite memories a tour of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. “The experience was so fun, and our teaching fellows made us feel comfortable in the college environment,” she said.

Breakthrough Birmingham is a non-profit education organization that focuses on addressing educational inequities and preparing students for college and careers.

The school year is about to come to a close, but since 2013, the organization has allowed not only students like Howard, but young teachers, to achieve post-secondary success while empowering aspiring leaders to become the next generation of educators and advocates. It’s a free school-year program for middle schoolers (6th-8th grade) including field trips, clubs, and tutoring; plus an Explore U program for high schoolers (9th-12th grade) offering similar resources.

“We work with underrepresented students from Birmingham City schools and Talladega [City Schools] to close summer learning loss gaps and bridge summer learning experiences into the school year,” said Caroline Kendrick, Communications Associate.

In addition, undergraduate students from around the country get an opportunity to serve as teachers and mentors to the students as well.

Jourdan Elliott knows firsthand the impact that Breakthrough can have on the students and teachers. Elliott currently serves as the Recruitment Coordinator for Breakthrough, a role she started in 2023. Before that she served as a teacher fellow with the organization in the summer of 2022.

“For about nine weeks, I was able to build bonds with a diverse group of people when it came to our [students], it came to our families, it came to our teaching fellows and our staff,” she said.

For example, the group had college students who were nursing majors who taught for a summer, “not because they wanted to teach … but because they knew what they could do for the community.”

Earlier this year, Breakthrough was selected as one of eight community partners by Outschool.org, that supported distributing $500 scholarships to 76 local Breakthrough students for technology, sports, music, and more.

Mariohn Michel, executive director with Breakthrough Birmingham for the past seven years, said her focus is, “to make sure that we’re building the vision for what is possible for our organization and the communities that they serve.”

With 15 on staff, Michel said that she and her team are “building an army of folks who are focused on what the best version of Alabama looks like.”

Originally from Miami, Florida, Michel made her way to Eutaw, Alabama in 2011 working with Teach for America Alabama before moving to New York City.

Michel said she spent four years teaching there before returning back to Alabama.

Michel graduated magna cum laude from Florida International University with a B.S. in Secondary Social Studies Education. She currently serves on the Teach for America Alabama Alumni Board.

The best part of her job is hearing the testimonies of parents who experience growth with their children through Breakthrough, Michel said.

“Last year, I was at an event as a guest, and I didn’t realize that one of our parents was there. I was talking to someone next to me and I felt a tap on my shoulder. It turned out it was a parent of one our students. She was gushing because her kid — normally the shy, reserved kid — is now getting so many friends, his confidence was growing, and he was just thriving so much. It’s stories like that, how we’re watching kids really blossom into their full selves.”

Another parent pleased with Breakthrough is Sadelia Hayward, whose son Gavin Hayward is currently in 8th grade, and will graduate Phillips Academy on May 27 and head to Ramsay High School in August.

“What stood out to me about Breakthrough Birmingham was the intentional focus on the scholar’s academic growth, leadership development, and the support system the team offers to both the students and parents,” Hayward said. “I appreciated that the program didn’t just focus on the theory inside the classrooms but focused on the whole child, their potential and their future.”

She added, “Gavin has grown not only academically but socially and emotionally as well. He has become more confident, curious, and motivated about learning new things …

“I would say this that Breakthrough Birmingham is more than a program, it’s a community that will walk with you and your child every step of the way. It’s a space where your child will be challenged, celebrated, and seen. If you want to invest in your child’s future, this is the place to start.”

For more visit Breakthrough Birmingham.

