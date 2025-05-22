How Carl Smith Creates Art from Wood Found in Parks and Other Outdoor Spaces

How Carl Smith Creates Art from Wood Found in Parks and Other...

By Keisa Sharpe | For The Birmingham Times

For artist Carl Smith, nature is his palette.

Where others may see a tree branch, he sees the raw material for a table centerpiece, wall décor, or handmade wooden earrings.

“I can see a piece of wood that really speaks to me, and I go to work,” said Smith, who has participated in various art festivals throughout Central Alabama, including the Moss Rock Festival and Woodlawn Festival, as well as the Magic City Art Connection, which recently held its 42nd annual event at Sloss Furnaces.

At Nature’s Art, his home-based business in Fairfield, Alabama, Smith creates unique pieces from wood of all sizes that he finds in parks, on the side of the road, or even in bodies of water. One of his first pieces was crafted from wood he found just off Alabama State Route 119, known locally as Highway 119.

“It stood out to me and actually spoke to me,” Smith recalled.

He used that wood to create what he described as a “Sitting Monkey,” named because of its shape.

While he shaped his art initially based on how it spoke to him, he learned that “people see things differently when it comes to art,” he said. “What one person sees, another can’t see in a piece of art, so I stopped naming my work and let the pieces speak to their prospective buyers.”

Smith is self-taught. He’s never taken an art class nor watched a YouTube video on artistry.

“When you’re connected to a gift like that [art] you don’t know it, but you have a love for it, it draws you real tight and you keep on working with it … the more you work with [wood] the more you bond with it,” he said. “The wood actually tells me what it needs. Each piece tells me what I need to do to it.”

Referrals

While Smith, 68, began with larger art for homes like small statues, table centerpieces and small tables his most popular items have now evolved to more personal accessories like earrings, bracelets, and necklaces — all made of wood.

Most customers place their orders by contacting Smith via Facebook and Instagram. Referrals are a good source of business, too, he said.

“I receive more orders for these personal items, so hands down, these are the most popular pieces I create at this time,” said Smith.

His creations can range in price from $100 for jewelry to $5,000 for interior or exterior designs — or even more depending on the piece. He’s sold one work, a stand-alone tabletop piece of art titled “Soaring,” for $3,800.

“I named it ‘Soaring’ because of the shape of the wood,” Smith explained. “I saw it resembling a hero character with one arm extended and aimed upward toward victory.”

Water Works

Smith, an only child, was born in Georgetown, South Carolina, but grew up in Birmingham. He attended A.H. Parker High School, where he was a drum major with the school band and also played drums with a band called Heavy Traffic. After graduating in 1975, his love of music grew and he eventually learned to play the conga drums, which he still plays, performing occasionally with local bands.

Smith’s artistry actually began 40 years ago, when he was employed with the Birmingham Water Works at the Cahaba Pumping Station, where he would test water samples. He’d sometimes see pieces of driftwood floating in the water, and he would collect them and craft them into works of art. When he left the utility in 1988, his passion for wood art remained.

One of the most challenging requests Smith completed early on was a king-size headboard made of wisteria vines. He also uses English ivy vine to create pedestals, shadow boxes, flowerpot stands, and even entertainment centers.

“I began to see art in the vine that’s wrapped around trees, which I later discovered was the English ivy vine,” Smith said.

Taking Care of Home

In addition to running Nature’s Art, he also spends time caring for his mother, Pearldine Smith, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

He learned a lot about business from his mother, who owned Pearl’s Boutique on 3rd Avenue West (across from the KFC), where she specialized in sequined dresses for weddings and proms back in the 1980s.

“It’s an honor to take care of her each day,” said Smith. “It’s helped slow me down, so I can focus on my artwork.”

“I also have a garden, so I’m able to get outside, grow some fresh foods, … and serve [my mother]. … It’s been a wonderful experience.”

Smith has five adult children — three daughters and two sons. Two of his daughters live in Atlanta, Georgia, while his other daughter and both sons call Birmingham home.

To learn more about Carl Smith, visit naturesartbycarl.com. You can also email him at naturesartbycarl@gmail.com.

