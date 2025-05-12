Wenonah High, Miles College Alum Seeks to Join Famous All-Pro Brothers on NFL’s Jets

Brothers Quincy Williams and Quinnen Williams have been All-Pro selections for the New York Jets, and the NFL team is back at the Williams well.

Their younger brother, Giovanni Williams, is at the Jets’ rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout player.

“I don’t know if there’s ever — and you guys can correct me if I’m wrong – had three brothers actually suit up for the same team in some capacity,” New York coach Aaron Glenn said on Saturday. “And I just think it’s outstanding that he has a Jet jersey on and both of his brothers are actually here with us. It’s a beautiful story. He’s working his butt off.”

Giovanni Williams said he got advice from his brothers before coming to minicamp.

“Quinnen told me, ‘Be yourself,’” Giovanni Williams said. “He said, ‘Whatever happens happens. God already got it for you.’ And then Quincy told me, because he knows the position we play – we play the same position – he told me, ‘Control your mind, control your body. Just have control over yourself and you can control the game.’”

All three brothers played at Wenonah High School.

Quinnen Williams was an All-American for Alabama in 2018, when he won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman, and joined the Jets as the third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s been a Pro Bowl defensive tackle the past three seasons and was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2022.

Quincy Williams made himself into a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft at Murray State, where he played mostly safety. A linebacker in the NFL, he had two injury-affected seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Jets in 2021. Quincy Williams was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Giovanni Williams weighed as much as 350 pounds in high school. “Trying to look like a linebacker,” Williams said he got his weight down to 185 before building back to his current 222 pounds.

Williams played at Texas A&M-Kingsville before spending the past two seasons at Miles College. He helped the Fairfield school win the SIAC championship in the 2024 season.

“I got Quincy’s speed, but I got Quinnen’s build,” Giovanni Williams said, “so it’s like I’m in the middle of both of them.”

Williams said his brothers have set the bar high, but that’s not the expectation that he is focused on.

“The expectation is to work,” Williams said, “so just work.”

Williams is among 12 players invited to New York’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Also attending is former Wetumpka High School standout Trey Jones III, a safety from Texas A&M.

To stay with the Jets past Sunday, a tryout player will need to impress the New York leadership enough to earn a contract.