Wenonah High, Miles College Alum Seeks to Join Famous All-Pro Brothers on NFL’s Jets

Brothers Quincy Williams and Quinnen Williams have been All-Pro selections for the New York Jets, and the NFL team is back at the Williams well.
Their younger brother, Giovanni Williams, is at the Jets’ rookie minicamp this weekend as a tryout player.
“I don’t know if there’s ever — and you guys can correct me if I’m wrong – had three brothers actually suit up for the same team in some capacity,” New York coach Aaron Glenn said on Saturday. “And I just think it’s outstanding that he has a Jet jersey on and both of his brothers are actually here with us. It’s a beautiful story. He’s working his butt off.”
Giovanni Williams said he got advice from his brothers before coming to minicamp.
“Quinnen told me, ‘Be yourself,’” Giovanni Williams said. “He said, ‘Whatever happens happens. God already got it for you.’ And then Quincy told me, because he knows the position we play – we play the same position – he told me, ‘Control your mind, control your body. Just have control over yourself and you can control the game.’”
All three brothers played at Wenonah High School.
Quincy Williams made himself into a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft at Murray State, where he played mostly safety. A linebacker in the NFL, he had two injury-affected seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Jets in 2021. Quincy Williams was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.
Giovanni Williams weighed as much as 350 pounds in high school. “Trying to look like a linebacker,” Williams said he got his weight down to 185 before building back to his current 222 pounds.
Williams played at Texas A&M-Kingsville before spending the past two seasons at Miles College. He helped the Fairfield school win the SIAC championship in the 2024 season.
“I got Quincy’s speed, but I got Quinnen’s build,” Giovanni Williams said, “so it’s like I’m in the middle of both of them.”
Williams is among 12 players invited to New York’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Also attending is former Wetumpka High School standout Trey Jones III, a safety from Texas A&M.
To stay with the Jets past Sunday, a tryout player will need to impress the New York leadership enough to earn a contract.
“All I can do is just come out here and just do me and handle my business,” Williams said. “Put my best foot forward, and whatever happens happens.”
It’s a long-shot opportunity, but Williams said, “It would mean a lot to me (to stay with the team). Just to know I came to the minicamp and just did what I could. I was coachable. I had urgency. Just to be on the team with my brothers, it would feel good. It would be historical.”