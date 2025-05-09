Protective to Host Second Annual Community Wellness Fair on May 13

protective.com

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) will host its second annual Community Wellness Fair on Tuesday, May 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium, a multi-purpose sports and entertainment hub located in downtown Birmingham’s Uptown Entertainment District on the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) campus. The free event will take place in the Recruiting Room located on the South Plaza.

Attendees can receive free sports physicals provided by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Sports & Exercise Medicine along with comprehensive health screenings and wellness checks, including vitals and blood pressure checks, from UAB’s Live HealthSmart Alabama mobile wellness van. In addition to UAB, more than 15 additional health vendors will be on-site to provide access to wellness resources.

“This event represents our ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life in our community,” said David Loper, Vice President of Community Engagement and Executive Director of the Protective Life Foundation. “By bringing together quality healthcare resources in one accessible location, we’re creating a welcoming space where Birmingham families can access vital resources while connecting with their neighbors in a meaningful way.”

The Community Wellness Fair is a key component of Protective’s broader Protecting Good initiative, a commitment to support and uplift the Northside Birmingham neighborhoods surrounding Protective Stadium, including Druid Hills, Fountain Heights, Norwood, Evergreen and Central City. This overarching program focuses on initiatives that promote neighborhood wellness, support and overall betterment of these communities.

Families are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the resources provided. Registration is free and encouraged. For more information about the event or to register, visit https://protectivestadium.com/community-wellness-fair-presented-by-protective/. To learn more about Protective’s community involvement, visit www.protective.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About Protective

Protective Life Corporation has helped people achieve protection and security in their lives for 118 years. Through its subsidiaries, Protective offers life insurance, annuity, asset protection and employee benefit solutions and is helping more than 16.4 million people protect what matters most. Protective’s more than 3,500 employees put people first and deliver on the company’s promises to customers, partners, colleagues and communities – because we’re all protectors. With a long-term focus, financial stability and commitment to doing the right thing, Protective Life Corporation, a subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., has $125 billion in assets, as of Dec. 31, 2024. Protective is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and is supported by a robust virtual workforce and core sites in the greater Cincinnati area, St. Louis and Garden City, N.Y. For more information about Protective, visit protective.com.

