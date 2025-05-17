Rep. Sewell Condemns Trump Administration for Canceling $44M Birmingham Biotechnology Hub Grant

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) condemned the Trump Administration for abruptly canceling a $44 million investment into the Birmingham Biotechnology Hub, led by the Southern Research Institute.

The award was announced in January to support the application of AI-driven biotechnology to increase diverse representation in clinical genomic data and clinical trials. The Southern Research Institute will now be forced to recompete for the award under the Trump Administration’s new guidelines.

“This investment was the result of years of planning and advocacy,” said Rep. Sewell. “It had the strong backing of both Democrats and Republicans in Alabama because of its potential to create numerous jobs, improve health outcomes, and solidify the City of Birmingham as a biotechnology leader. For the Trump Administration to cut it off is outrageous.”

Rep. Sewell has been a strong advocate for the Birmingham Biotechnology Hub. In July 2024, she penned a joint column with Senator Katie Britt, Governor Kay Ivey, and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin arguing for the investment into the Magic City. They outlined how it is an opportunity for health care innovation and bolstered national security.

In a statement, Britt said she remains “strongly supportive” of the project.

“Institutions like the University of Alabama at Birmingham, one of our nation’s leading biomedical research institutes, and Tuskegee University, together with partners like Southern Research, form a dynamic and collaborative innovation ecosystem,” she said. “However, this initiative is more than just an investment in the state of Alabama—it is a strategic investment in our national security.

“As our country faces rising threats from the Chinese Communist Party, Birmingham is uniquely positioned to advance President Trump’s goal of global biomedical leadership, all while onshoring our domestic supply chain of life-saving diagnostics and therapeutics and reducing reliance on foreign adversaries. For the safety and security of Americans now and for generations to come, I believe a Birmingham Biotech Hub will be a win for our nation’s future.”

In 2023, the Biden Administration designated the City of Birmingham as one of 31 Regional Innovation and Technology Hubs (Tech Hubs). Led by the Southern Research Institute, the hub is a consortium of partners, including the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and seeks to use artificial intelligence to shorten the drug development pipeline and deliver affordable drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics to treat a global patient population and increase the efficacy of biotechnological products.

The Tech Hubs program was authorized by the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act which passed in 2022 with Rep. Sewell’s strong support. The law aims to preserve and supercharge America’s dominance in science and technology.