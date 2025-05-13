City of Birmingham Invites Community to Help Shape Climate Action Plan

The City of Birmingham is inviting residents and community members from across central Alabama to make their voices heard in addressing climate and environmental challenges affecting our region.

Spanning Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker counties, this initiative aims to identify priorities for mitigating the impacts of climate change and guiding local governments in their efforts to reduce pollution and enhance resilience.

The first of several community engagement meetings will take place today, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library, located at 1721 Oxmoor Road.

“With floods, droughts, extreme heat, tornadoes, and wildfires, the Central Alabama region is witnessing the undeniable impacts of climate change,” said Sherry-Lea Bloodworth Botop, the city’s Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer. “These changes directly affect our quality of life, economic prosperity, and public health. Recognizing the urgency of action, we are committed to preparing for and responding to these evolving conditions to safeguard our communities for generations to come.”

The city’s Central Alabama Climate Action Plan team is spearheading the development of a comprehensive Plan to address both current and future climate challenges. This Plan serves as a strategic roadmap with the goal of achieving significant greenhouse gas reductions by 2050. Our vision is to ensure the region continues to thrive as a vibrant and sustainable area for all.

Community engagement is at the heart of this initiative. To ensure that the voices of Central Alabama residents are heard and integrated, the public is invited to participate in upcoming Community Engagement Meetings this May. These meetings are a vital opportunity for community members to contribute to the Climate Action Plan, share their thoughts, and help shape the future of our region.

The team is also conducting a survey to gather community feedback. The survey serves as a critical opportunity for residents across Central Alabama to share their perspectives on the strategies and actions needed to combat climate change. To show appreciation for participation, those who complete the survey will have the chance to enter their email address for a $50 gift card drawing.