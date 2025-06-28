2025 World Police and Fire Games Open Up in Birmingham With Ceremony at Legacy Arena

Photos by Amarr Croskey | For The Birmingham Times
BHM 2025 WPFG will host more than 8,500 first responders, about 700 Alabamians, from nearly 80 countries in 1,600 medal events. The opening ceremony was held Friday night at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Thousands of first responders from around the world paraded through the Legacy Arena to begin the games. The closing ceremony is at 4:30 p.m. on July 6 at the Athletes’ Village at City Walk. In between, competition will span central Alabama. From swimming, toughest competitor alive and indoor volleyball at Birmingham CrossPlex, to jiu jitsu, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling at Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium, to boxing at Alabama Theater to cycling criterium at Talladega Superspeedway and 31 more sports.