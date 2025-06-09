Birmingham Welcomes Revitalized Senior Housing Complex in the Former Southtown Housing Site

By Olivia Gauthier | ABC 33/40

A new chapter is unfolding in Birmingham’s Southtown community as city leaders officially cut the ribbon on a revitalized senior housing complex, aiming to dismantle long-held stigmas around public housing. The project, first announced in 2018, marks a significant step forward for the area.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and The Benoit Group emphasize that the development is about more than just construction. It’s about dignity, design, and a new standard for what affordable housing can look like.

Eddy Benoit Jr., president and CEO of The Benoit Group, highlighted the transformation. “If you look at what’s across the street, that actually is a reminder of what they lived in. These are buildings that were pretty much at physical obsolescence—no amenities, really not accessible for these seniors, and it was time to redevelop this property,” he said.

The 143-unit senior and family apartment community, designed for ages 62 and up, spans over 150,000 square feet and is part of a $60 million mixed-use redevelopment plan.

Developers said that 131 seniors from the previous Southtown residence have been pre-approved to move back, leaving just 12 units available. Paul Godbey, a former and soon-to-be resident, expressed optimism about the changes. “I think it’ll be somewhat different and somewhat positive…because it’ll be changing the situation across the street where the older buildings are, and so, that situation over there which had a lot of crime problems and things I think will be eliminated here or at least greatly reduced,” he said.

The Housing Authority remains the state’s largest provider of public housing and the 17th largest in the country, serving 23,000 residents, with about 80 percent being seniors. Currently, there are just over 4,000 public housing units, with more properties in development.

In addition to the senior housing, 65 units of newly completed multifamily housing have been added. Looking ahead, developers plan for commercial development, including retailers, medical offices, hotels, and restaurants. Benoit Jr. noted that the move-in process for returning residents should happen in the next week or so.