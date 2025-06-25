Birmingham City Council Approves Mayor Woodfin’s $591 Million Budget for Fiscal 2026

The Birmingham Times
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s proposed $591 million fiscal 2026 operating budget which focuses on neighborhood revitalization, resurfacing our streets, advancing a public safety strategy, recruiting more police, and investing in young people.
The fiscal year begins July 1.
“I want to thank the council for their consideration and support of this budget plan,” Woodfin said. “Our shared priorities of neighborhood revitalization and public safety are supported by this budget. We will continue to invest in neighborhoods to resurface streets, invest in sidewalks, traffic calming, and blight removal.”
AL.com reported that some on council had concerns about increased funding for public transit when the results have been disappointing, said Councilor Hunter Williams.
The Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority receives $11 million in general city funding, plus $3 million for Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit, plus $2.5 million for the Birmingham on Demand Powered by VIA ride service. But Williams said that bus reliability is only 58 percent.
“It’s effectively useless,” Williams said. “We just have to have something better.”
In his eight years on the council, city funding of public transit has doubled, while service remains unreliable for getting to jobs and doctor’s appointments on time, he said.
Woodfin’s spending plan includes an increase in neighborhood revitalization to $21.8 million and another $15 million commitment for street resurfacing. Since FY2019, the city has budgeted more than $100 million in street resurfacing in the city with additional support from the American Rescue Plan Act and the capital budget.
The budget builds on the mayor and council’s partnership in October to launch a $16 million police recruitment and retention program with an increase the police vehicle fleet by $1 million through a $6 million investment in rolling stock.
Community Violence intervention programs will receive $1.5 million to support ongoing initiatives.
The budget and additional information can be viewed at www.birminghamal.gov/2026budget.
Budget At a Glance
Neighborhood Revitalization
- Street Paving: $15 million
- Weed Abatement: $3 million (up $250,000)
- Demolition: $2 million (up $500,000)
- Sidewalks: $1 million
- Traffic Calming: $500,000
- Recycling: $300,000
Public Safety and Violence Reduction
- Police vehicles: $1 million (part of $6 million rolling stock investment)
- Park and Recreation Safe Haven Initiative: $625,000 (up $125,000)
- Park and Recreation Birmingham Youth Sports League: $500,000 (new funding)
- RESTORE Youth Re-entry Initiative: $450,000 (up $225,000)
- Additional Community Violence Intervention: $1.5 million
- Budget provides additional support for programs currently supported by ARPA funding and additional grants.
- NICJR/Gun Violence Reduction Strategy
- IRSA/One Hood: citywide initiative
- OAA/Hospital-linked violence intervention expansion into emergency department
- TCS/Street Teams: designated zones
- Live Free: training
- Budget provides additional support for programs currently supported by ARPA funding and additional grants.
Youth Investments
- Birmingham Promise for BCS students: $2 million
- Birmingham City Schools: $1 million
- Financial Literacy Curriculum in BCS: $1 million
- Small Magic Early Childhood Education: $250,000
- Park and Recreation Safe Haven Initiative: $625,000 (up $125,000)
- Park and Recreation Birmingham Youth Sports League: $500,000 (new funding)
- Kids and Jobs: $210,000
- Please note: Ad valorem tax revenue from the City of Birmingham provided $86,699,395 to Birmingham City Schools this year.
Homelessness
- Services for the Unhoused: $1.5 million (new funding)
- Community Development Block Grants: $800,000 (estimated, annually)
Public Transportation
- Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority: $11 million
- Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit: $3 million
- Birmingham on Demand Powered by VIA: $2.5 million
City Employees
- 1 percent Cost of Living Adjustment for All Employees: $4.225 million
- 5 percent Merit Pay for Eligible Employees: $3.9 million
- Longevity Pay for Eligible Employees: $1 million
- The City Covers All Healthcare Benefit Increases for City Employees to Prevent New Out-of-Pocket Costs: $3.6 million
- City Contribution to Pension Fund: $40 million (estimated pending actuary’s report)