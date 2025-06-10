Caribbean Festival and Parade Fills Bessemer AL with Vibrant Colors and Rhythms

Written and photographed by Marika N. Johnson

Debardeleben Park in Bessemer Alabama came alive on Saturday with the sights, sounds, and flavors of the 12ᵗʰ annual Marvel City Caribbean Food & Music Festival. Founded by the Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization (CACAO), the day began with a lively parade that featured costumed dancers, steel bands, and vintage cars winding through Bessemer before culminating at the park around noon.

By 11 a.m., the festival gates opened welcoming families and culture enthusiasts eager to experience a rich tapestry of Caribbean heritage. Visitors sampled an array of authentic dishes — everything from jerk chicken and curry goat to plantains and fresh seafood — while sipping tropical drinks that added to the atmosphere.

Live music was the heartbeat of the festival, with performances throughout the day featuring reggae, soca, dancehall, and steel drum ensembles. A kids zone offered games and family-friendly entertainment, ensuring fun for all ages.

Local artisans and vendors lined the park with Caribbean-inspired art, fashion, and handcrafted goods. Parade-goers were dazzled by vibrant masqueraders, including returning lead ambassador Carnival Barbee, who danced energetically through the streets for the third consecutive year. She says, “I fly in to support this festival! Anytime I am called I am here!”

In attendance were Chef Jamika Pessoa, classically trained chef and TV host and Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica for the Southern USA, seen riding together atop an antique convertible vehicle in the parade. Flag carriers proudly represented some of the 13 independent nations of the Caribbean, each waving high their country’s colors in celebration of unity and identity.

