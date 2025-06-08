How Birmingham Residents Can Respond to Downed Trees from Saturday’s Thunderstorm

cityofbirminghamal.gov

Crews with the City of Birmingham’s Department of Public Works are responding to multiple reports of downed trees in the aftermath of high winds from Saturday afternoon’s thunderstorms. The city has received reports of up to 30 streets or rights of way blocked by down trees.

If you are aware of downed trees blocking streets or rights of way in the City of Birmingham, leave a detailed message including the impacted street address at 205.254.6345. If you observe what appears to be a live utility wire down or entangled in a downed tree, call 911.

Birmingham residents and businesses may also use the MyBHAM311 app – there is an option to report a downed tree or blocked road.

If experiencing power outages please call Alabama Power:

Report a Power Outage

1-800-888-2726

24 hrs/7 days

Residential Customer Service

1-800-245-2244

24 hrs/7 days

Business Customer Service

1-888-430-5787

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

