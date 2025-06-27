Developers Begin Construction on 50+ Houses in Pratt City During Homeownership Month

Site development began this week on a City of Birmingham partnership with National Community Reinvestment Coalition for the construction of 52 single family, affordable, and energy-efficient houses in the Pratt City subdivision of Shadow Brook.

The project highlights the city’s authorization of $16.6 million in current investments in housing in Birmingham. Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s administration has committed to creating 2,500 new affordable housing units.

The city is midway through that commitment, which includes not only new housing construction, but critical repairs and preservation of existing housing.

Construction is also underway on 16 single-family houses in the Woodlawn community and 27 houses in the Oak Hill subdivision of Belview Heights.

“The work underway in our city includes millions in investment for critical repair renovations for hundreds of families, down payment assistance enabling many families to buy their first home, and construction of additional single-family houses,” Mayor Woodfin said. ” This cannot be accomplished without the support of the council and the dedication of team members from several departments in the city working together to support the people of Birmingham.”

Mayor Woodfin and the Department of Community Development updated the city’s home ownership efforts with a proclamation recognizing Homeownership Month during the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 council meeting.