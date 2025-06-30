First-Generation College Graduate in Birmingham Prepares for Studies at the London School of Economics

Going to college at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was a choice Tanya Contreras, a first-generation student, made as she assumed responsibility to make her parents and community proud.

Contreras, an Honors College student, graduated from UAB’s Collat School of Business with a Bachelor of Science degree in human resource management, lifelong friends and a stronger sense of self in the spring of 2025. Thanks to her support system and mentorship at UAB, she is realizing her dream of attending the London School of Economics to pursue a master’s degree.

A responsibility to excel

Contreras grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, where she often felt isolated in academic settings. Her parents encouraged her to persevere, while working tirelessly and putting in the overtime to ensure she had access to a good education. Contreras’ perseverance and her parents’ sacrifices instilled a deep sense of responsibility in her to pursue higher education and excel.

“Going to college was not just about accomplishing a personal goal,” Contreras said. “It was a milestone for my whole family because I was the first to attend college in my family.”

From a young age, Contreras was drawn to psychology; but she was unsure about her path. She always wanted to work in a people-centric field, and human resources seemed like the ideal way to blend her interests in psychology, business and wellness promotion.

Despite her difficulty in navigating choices for colleges due to lack of academic connections, UAB stood out to Contreras. People around her spoke highly of its programs and welcoming community, driving her to choose UAB.

“I really like the people aspect of human resources — making sure people are doing well to be able to perform efficiently,” Contreras said.

Mentorship at UAB

A pivotal moment came when she met C. Allen Gorman, Ph.D., associate professor of management. For the first time, “I felt seen for my aptitude and skills,” Contreras said. Their conversation about industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology, a field focused on improving workplace well-being and performance, piqued her interest, and she asked to join Gorman’s research ventures.

Together they explored the link between dark triad traits, Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy and their relation to sibling relationships to see how these traits develop and impact work behavior, leadership style, ethics and interpersonal conflict.

As a researcher under Gorman’s mentorship, Contreras published a study on how frame-of-reference training influences performance evaluations.

This experience, coupled with having friends in the medical field, led her to shape her long-term goals of getting a doctoral degree in I-O psychology focusing on burnout among health care workers to improve retention and mitigate their shortage.

“Dr. Gorman has been an amazing mentor throughout my undergrad,” Contreras said. “Our weekly meetings about I-O psychology have given me valuable insights into the field, and he has helped me become a better researcher. Even beyond academics, he helped me apply to my dream graduate schools, including the London School of Economics. I am so grateful for his mentorship because I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for his support.”

Expanding horizons

Passionate about improving campus life at UAB, Contreras joined the Undergraduate Student Government as a Collat School of Business senator, working on initiatives aimed at enhancing student safety and well-being.

She joined SALSA, the Spanish and Latino Student Association, which allowed her to celebrate and share her culture and find a community.

“I have made some of my favorite memories as part of SALSA,” Contreras said. “Whether it was staying up late to make churros for events or teaching Spanish dance moves to peers, I have loved it all, connecting with other students.”

Contreras is thrilled to pursue her graduate studies in London.Contreras’ proudest accomplishment at UAB is minoring in Japanese — a decision she made to be more competent in international business.

“Japanese was really hard to learn since I had no background in the language,” Contreras said. “But my friends always encouraged me that I could do it. The professors, Yoshiyuki Hara, Ph.D., and Yumi Takamiya, Ph.D., were always super helpful. They didn’t mind explaining to me repeatedly to help me learn.”

Looking ahead

Contreras traveled to London to see a friend in 2023, loved the city and dreamed to study there one day. In her junior year, the London School of Economics was just a vision because she was nervous to apply and uncertain about getting in. Thanks to Gorman’s guidance, Contreras was able to materialize this dream. She is going to the London School of Economics for a master’s degree this fall — a proud moment for her, her family and her community.

“I had the London School of Economics on my list of schools, but it seemed so far-fetched that I would ever get in,” Contreras said. “When I brought it up with Dr. Gorman, he was confident in my skills and wholeheartedly helped me apply. I cannot believe I got in. My parents and I are thrilled for me to study and experience life in London.”

Gorman has full confidence that Contreras will succeed in her future.

“Tanya is a once-in-a-generation talent, and I am so excited to see her journey continue in London,” Gorman said. “Her unparalleled enthusiasm, leadership, positivity and thirst for learning will be sorely missed in Collat; but I cannot wait to see the great things she will accomplish.”

