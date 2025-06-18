June 19, 2025

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT

Director of Ticketing Operations

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Director of Ticketing Operations for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

Ticket Office Supervisor

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Ticket Office Supervisor for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

City Walk Ambassador – Part-time

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) City Walk Ambassador – Part-time for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

HIRING STEEL IRONWORKERS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Structural Steel Ironworkers in Cullman, AL. Tools & experience is required! If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

HIRING CRANE OPERATORS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Crane Operators in Cullman, AL. Must be able to operate Terex HC 110 Crane. If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

Food Preparation

Boston Fish and Wings seeks Food Preparation Worker in Birmingham, AL.

No education required. One month of training is required.

Responsible for preparing food items for line cooks, including cutting, seasoning, and cooking wings and fish. Duties include following recipes, ensuring food safety standards, maintaining a clean work area, and assisting with inventory and kitchen tasks.

Fluency in Arabic, both written and spoken, preferred in Yemeni dialect.

Annual salary: $26,728.00.

Send resume to: 144boston.fish.wings@gmail.com

Sr. Network Administrator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Sr. Network Administrator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

LEGAL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. [CV-2025-901814.00]

IN RE: The Quiet Title of the Property Located at [2908 Dawson Avenue SW Birmingham, AL 35211]

To: All parties claiming an interest in the property described above:

Notice is hereby given that [Anthony and Rashun Bennett], has filed a complaint to quiet title on the above-described property in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Any person claiming an interest must file a response within 30 days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default may be entered against you.

Dated this 23rd day of May, 2025.

Anthony and Rashun Bennett

CASE NO. CV-2025-901692

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, GEORGE MORRISON AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, LUCILLE P. MORRISON AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 28, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on March 11, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on August 4, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1425 17th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-26-1-024-002.000 a/k/a 01220026102400020000000

Legal Description: The West 125 feet of the South 50 feet of the North 200 feet if Block lying between 14th and 15th avenues, north, and 17th street and Allen Street, as shown by map of property belonging to the J.M. Ware Estate, as recorded in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office of the Huge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a POB 150 FT S E OF THE S E INTER OF 14TH AVE N & 17TH ST N TH S E 50 FT ALG 17TH ST N TH N E 125 FT TH N W 50 FT TH S W 125 FT TO POB LYING IN SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 S-26 T-17 R-3

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901647

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HENRIETTA RICHARDSON (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, EFFIE LEE (DECEASED) AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, KAMAU EAR AFRIKA, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; AND ANY AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS OR INTERESTED PARTIES CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED HEREIN,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on April 24, 2025, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on May 27, 2025, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on July 17, 2025 at 11:15 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 115 10th Court N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-012-002.000 a/k/a 0122003410120020000000

Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 21, according to the Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 5 BLK 21 SMITHFIELD (NORTH).

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901926.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PHILLIP W. HILL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVE STALLWORTH; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOLA STALLWORTH; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1909 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 2308 and also fractional lot lying between Lot 2308 and Stouts Road. Said lot being in the South part of the block lying South of 20th Avenue as shown by map of M. A. Mays Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086452 as follows: P O B 178 FT S SE OF SE INTER 20TH AVE N & STOUTS RD TH SE 100 FT ALG STOUTS RD TH NE 40 FT S TH NW 96.7 TO ALLEY TH SW 80 FT S TO P O B BEING LOT 2308 M A MAY SUR & ADD PT M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901117

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARGUERITE MOSLEY; ESTATE OF WILBERT MOSLEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 31, in Block 9, according to the Survey of Druid Hills, being Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number as follows: LOT 31 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY COS 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901120

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BETTY FANCHER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Begin 305 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Druid Hill Drive and 20th Street North; thence Northerly 50.8 feet; thence Easterly 139.2 feet; thence Southerly 43.5 feet; thence Westerly 150.8 feet to the point of beginning; being a part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 9 of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14 Page 3 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111398 as follows: BEG 305S FT N OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DRIVE & 20TH ST NORTH THENCE N-50.8 E LY-139.2S S LY-43.5 FT W 150.8 FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOTS 38 AND 39 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901249

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL E. JOHNSON; MEDICAL WEST; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 41, Block 9, of Survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111466 as follows: LOT 41 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-023.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901495

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARNITA J. RILEY; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 40 feet of the North-half of Lot 3, according to the Survey of Copeland and Henry, as recorded in Deed Volume 71, Page 303, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of said Lot 3, thence Easterly along the South side of Charles Street (now known as 15th Avenue) as shown on said map, 40 feet; thence Southerly and at right angle of said avenue 50 feet; thence Westerly parallel to said avenue 40 feet to an alley; thence Northerly along the East line of said alley 50 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111600 as follows: W 40 FT OF N 1/2 OF LOT 3 COPELAND & HENRY SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-026-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901498

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF EDDIE G. FOSTER; ESTATE OF DELORIS D. FOSTER; NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE UNDER THAT CERTAIN POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 1997, FOR SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURED ASSETS CORP., MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-1; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 4, according to the map and survey of Sudduth Realty Company’s Fifth Addition, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 13, page 83.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111743 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 SUDDUTH RLTY CO 5TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-008-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901924.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MACKIE W. PARKER a/k/a M.W. PARKER a/k/a W.M. PARKER; MARTIE C. PARKER; BUDDY PARKER, ELIZABETH MALONE, TIM PARKER, and JIM PARKER, as heirs of GARY NELSON PARKER, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GARY NELSON PARKER, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA PARKER; PAUL AZZOUNI, RENEE AZZOUNI WILLIAMS, and SHELLEY AZZOUNI, as heirs of EDMOND AZZOUNI; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDMOND AZZOUNI; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA); BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to MBNA AMERICA; THE PEOPLES BANK AND TRUST COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 821 Apalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 13 Blk 6 East Birmingham Land Co., situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106777 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-901927.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WORRELL’S INCORPORATED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAUL S. WORRELL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA D. WORRELL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LILLIAN C. RUMORE; WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to SOUTHTRUST BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1703 5th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-021-003.000

Legal Description: Part of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, and being part of the South end of the McDaniel 6 acre tract of land located in the Northeast (NE) corner of said Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of said Section, Township and Range, and particularly described as follows: Begin at a point 213 ½ feet West of the Southeast (SE) corner of said McDaniel 6 acre tract; thence West 200 feet; thence North 90 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence South 40 feet; thence West 10 feet; thence South 50 feet to the point of beginning; said 6 acre tract being same conveyed by Susan Hudson, et al to Richard Jones on January 6, 1881, recorded in Book 39, Page 92, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, and being the same tract or lot conveyed to Aaron Ash by J. W. Clemmons and wife by foreclosure deed dated October 31, 1914, and recorded in Volume 780, Page 582, of said Probate Records, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018003564 as follows: COMM AT SE INT VILLAGE ST & 5TH ST N THENCE S 30 FT S TO POB THENCE E 210 FT S S 40 FT S W 10 FT S S 50 FT S W 200 FT S N 90 FT S TO BEG, and also known as COM AT SE INT VILLAGE ST & 5TH ST N THENCE S 30 FT S TO POB TH E 210S FT TH S 40 FT TH SW 10S FT TH S 50 FT TH SW 200S FT TH N 90S FT TO BEG)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

CASE NO. CV-2025-902101.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DORIS GALE POPE, NORMAN EDWARD POPE, and RODNEY C. POPE, as heirs of NORMA ANNE POPE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMA ANNE POPE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAUL CROSBY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SAMUEL CROSBY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1907 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-005-030.000

Legal Description: The South ½ of Lot 11, according the Survey of Bellevue, as shown by map recorded in Deed Volume 74, Page 362, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095450 as follows: S 1/2 OF LOT 11 W J VANN BELVIEW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Notice of Completion

WARNER’S ATHLETIC CONSTRUCTION CO., LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Hoover located in the City of Hoover, AL. This notice will appear for four (4) consecutive weeks beginning 05/30/2025 and ending 06/20/2025. All claims should be filed at 570 Huntly Industrial Dr., Smyrna, TN 37167 during this period.

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Band and Choir for Oak Mountain Middle School at Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of ALDOT New Storm Shelters Birmingham and Calera Alabama

at Birmingham and Calera for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Jefferson and Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Classroom Additions to Calera Middle School at Montevallo for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Office Addition to Chelsea High School at Chelsea for the State of Alabama and the (County of Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Crump Senior Center at 1751 Congressman WL Dickinson Dr, Montgomery, AL 36104 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Johnny B. Raines, III, Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Terminal Restroom and SARA Renovations Project

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Thursday, June 26th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Invitation to Bid, which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The goal of the project is to complete full renovation including, but not limited to, new flooring, vents, fixtures, stalls, and lighting to each restroom and the SARA facility within the BHM terminal secured area. Each restroom will be stripped to the studs and reconstructed with enhanced fixtures and features that meet ADA design standards and provide for an enhanced passenger experience to the approximately 1.5 million passengers at BHM.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25023 On-Call HVAC Maintenance and Repairs AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762 E-mail: ktodd@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 3:00 PM CT DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Friday, June 27, 2025, 3:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Tuesday, July 8, 2025, 3:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

INVITATION TO BID

ITB# 67-25 “GROUND KEEPING SERVICES”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews Ph.D., C.P.M., until 10:00 (CST) a.m./ on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, for ITB 67-25 Grounds Keeping Services.

All solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx . Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Valerie Henderson.

A pre-bid conference will be held Monday, June 23, 2025 at 9:00a.m.(CST) in ESD Suite A-300 Annex of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd N., Birmingham AL 35203.

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Birmingham will accept sealed bids for City Hall Exterior Lighting Upgrades at 710 N 20TH Street Birmingham, AL 35203. Bids will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 PM, Thursday July 17, 2025. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Room 220 City Hall at approximately 3:10 PM.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday July 1, 2025 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) workdays after the bid opening and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

This project is subject to the requirements of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program, which is designed to encourage the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) in City of Birmingham construction projects. Special attention is called to the requirement of all bidders to identify trades and activities for which it will solicit and accept bids from potential MBE/DBE subcontractors. Potential bidders are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request a list of potential subcontractors and submit the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: City Hall Exterior Lighting Upgrades. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) Sales Tax Attachment (3) the Authorization to execute the Form of proposal, (4) fully executed bid bond or certified check, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C, and D and (6) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (7) a current City of Birmingham Business License and (8) E-verify documentation.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 PM, July 17, 2025. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, July 10, 2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS GROUP 4 – BID PACKAGES 1, 2. & 3

Bid Package 1

Arrington Elementary School Wenonah High School

Bid Package 2

Brown Elementary School Bush Hills Steam Academy

Central Park Elementary School Minor Elementary School Princeton Elementary School

Bid Package 3

Jackson-Olin High School

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools:

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after Monday, June 16, 2025; and may be examined at Alabama Graphics https://www.algraphics.com/digital-plan-room.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner: Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

For Questions concerning drawings contact the Architect:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc.

2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 250-7100

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA

Wesley Henry, Project Manager

cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for supply and installation of a new Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. The proposal deadline is July 7, 2025 @2:00PM.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for a new Public Announcement System (PA) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a mandatory pre-submittal meeting and site visit on July 10, 2025, at 2:00PM located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. Deadline for proposals will be July 23, 2025, at 2:00PM.

PUBLIC NOTICE

FORM 854 FILE Number: A1316022

Branch Towers VI, LLC is proposing to construct a 275’ Self-Support Tower located 41 Yards North of Jolley Road & 642 Yards East of Bluff Ridge Road, Bessemer, AL, Jefferson County, 35022. Per FAA regulations, this tower is required to be lit.

Interested persons may review the pending application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number listed above. Interested persons may raise environmental concerns about the proposed structure by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission. The Federal Communications Commission strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online. Instructions for making such filings can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest

Interested parties that would prefer to file a Request for Environmental Review by paper copy can submit to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554

STATE OF CONNECTICUT

SUPERIOR COURT

JUVENILE MATTERS

Notice to: Ronald Horn, alleged father of male child born on 4/6/2017 to Shufon S.-W. in Alabama,

of parts unknown.

A petition has been filed seeking:

Commitment of minor child(ren) of the above named or vesting of custody and care of said child(ren) of the above named in a lawful, private or public agency or a suitable and worthy person.

The petition, whereby the court’s decision can affect your parental rights, if any, regarding minor child(ren) will be heard on: 6/20/2025 at 9:00 a.m. at 20 Franklin Sq. 3rd Floor, New Britain CT 06051.

Hearing on an Order of Temporary Custody will be heard on: 7/24/2025 at 2:15 p.m. at 20 Franklin Sq. 3rd Floor, New Britain CT 06051.

Therefore, ORDERED, that notice of the hearing of this petition be given by publishing this Order of Notice once, immediately upon receipt, in the: Birmingham Times, a newspaper having a circulation in the town/city of: Birmingham, AL.

Judge: Hon. Hilliary Strackbein

Signed: Nicole Hayes, Deputy Clerk

Date signed: 6/11/2025

Right to counsel: Upon proof of inability to pay for a lawyer, the court will make sure that an attorney is provided to you by the Chief Public Defender. Request for an attorney should be made immediately in person, by mail, or by fax at the court office where your hearing is to be held.

