June 26, 2025

EMPLOYMENT

HIRING STEEL IRONWORKERS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Structural Steel Ironworkers in Cullman; AL. Tools & experience is required! If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

BT06/26/2025

HIRING CRANE OPERATORS

“We are HIRING EXPERIENCED Crane Operators in Cullman; AL. Must be able to operate Terex HC 110 Crane. If interested please call 1-800-633-1780!”

BT06/26/2025

Sr. Network Administrator

BJCC, is recruiting for a 1) Sr. Network Administrator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT06/26/2025

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2025-901926.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PHILLIP W. HILL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVE STALLWORTH; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LEOLA STALLWORTH; TUCKER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1909 Stouts Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-025-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 2308 and also fractional lot lying between Lot 2308 and Stouts Road. Said lot being in the South part of the block lying South of 20th Avenue as shown by map of M. A. Mays Property as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 133 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020086452 as follows: P O B 178 FT S SE OF SE INTER 20TH AVE N & STOUTS RD TH SE 100 FT ALG STOUTS RD TH NE 40 FT S TH NW 96.7 TO ALLEY TH SW 80 FT S TO P O B BEING LOT 2308 M A MAY SUR & ADD PT M A MAY SUR)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901117

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARGUERITE MOSLEY; ESTATE OF WILBERT MOSLEY; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 31, in Block 9, according to the Survey of Druid HIlls, being Sudduth Realty Company’s Sixth Addition, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number as follows: LOT 31 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS SUDDUTH RLTY COS 6TH ADD TO BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-014.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901120

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF BETTY FANCHER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Begin 305 feet North of the Northeast intersection of Druid Hill Drive and 20th Street North; thence Northerly 50.8 feet; thence Easterly 139.2 feet; thence Southerly 43.5 feet; thence Westerly 150.8 feet to the point of beginning; being a part of Lots 38 and 39, Block 9 of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14 Page 3 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111398 as follows: BEG 305S FT N OF NE INTER OF DRUID HILL DRIVE & 20TH ST NORTH THENCE N-50.8 E LY-139.2S S LY-43.5 FT W 150.8 FT TO POB BEING PART OF LOTS 38 AND 39 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901249

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL E. JOHNSON; MEDICAL WEST; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 1, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 41, Block 9, of Survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111466 as follows: LOT 41 BLK 9 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-023.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901495

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARNITA J. RILEY; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The West 40 feet of the North-half of Lot 3, according to the Survey of Copeland and Henry, as recorded in Deed Volume 71, Page 303, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Begin at the Northwest corner of said Lot 3, thence Easterly along the South side of Charles Street (now known as 15th Avenue) as shown on said map, 40 feet; thence Southerly and at right angle of said avenue 50 feet; thence Westerly parallel to said avenue 40 feet to an alley; thence Northerly along the East line of said alley 50 feet to the point of beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111600 as follows: W 40 FT OF N 1/2 OF LOT 3 COPELAND & HENRY SURVEY

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-026-001.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901498

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF EDDIE G. FOSTER; ESTATE OF DELORIS D. FOSTER; NORWEST BANK MINNESOTA, N.A., AS TRUSTEE UNDER THAT CERTAIN POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 1997, FOR SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURED ASSETS CORP., MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-1; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 10, Block 4, according to the map and survey of Sudduth Realty Company’s Fifth Addition, as the same is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, in Map Book 13, page 83.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111743 as follows: LOT 10 BLK 4 SUDDUTH RLTY CO 5TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-008-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901924.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MACKIE W. PARKER a/k/a M.W. PARKER a/k/a W.M. PARKER; MARTIE C. PARKER; BUDDY PARKER, ELIZABETH MALONE, TIM PARKER, and JIM PARKER, as heirs of GARY NELSON PARKER, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GARY NELSON PARKER, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA PARKER; PAUL AZZOUNI, RENEE AZZOUNI WILLIAMS, and SHELLEY AZZOUNI, as heirs of EDMOND AZZOUNI; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDMOND AZZOUNI; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA); BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to MBNA AMERICA; THE PEOPLES BANK AND TRUST COMPANY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 821 Appalachee Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-23-00-19-4-006-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 13 Blk 6 East Birmingham Land Co., situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2024106777 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 6 EAST BHAM)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901927.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WORRELL’S INCORPORATED; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAUL S. WORRELL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SYLVIA D. WORRELL; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LILLIAN C. RUMORE; WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as successor to SOUTHTRUST BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 14, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1703 5th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-26-2-021-003.000

Legal Description: Part of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section 26, Township 17, Range 3 West, and being part of the South end of the McDaniel 6 acre tract of land located in the Northeast (NE) corner of said Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of said Section, Township and Range, and particularly described as follows: Begin at a point 213 ½ feet West of the Southeast (SE) corner of said McDaniel 6 acre tract; thence West 200 feet; thence North 90 feet; thence East 210 feet; thence South 40 feet; thence West 10 feet; thence South 50 feet to the point of beginning; said 6 acre tract being same conveyed by Susan Hudson, et al to Richard Jones on January 6, 1881, recorded in Book 39, Page 92, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama, and being the same tract or lot conveyed to Aaron Ash by J. W. Clemmons and wife by foreclosure deed dated October 31, 1914, and recorded in Volume 780, Page 582, of said Probate Records, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018003564 as follows: COMM AT SE INT VILLAGE ST & 5TH ST N THENCE S 30 FT S TO POB THENCE E 210 FT S S 40 FT S W 10 FT S S 50 FT S W 200 FT S N 90 FT S TO BEG, and also known as COM AT SE INT VILLAGE ST & 5TH ST N THENCE S 30 FT S TO POB TH E 210S FT TH S 40 FT TH SW 10S FT TH S 50 FT TH SW 200S FT TH N 90S FT TO BEG)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-902101.00

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: DORIS GALE POPE, NORMAN EDWARD POPE, and RODNEY C. POPE, as heirs of NORMA ANNE POPE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMA ANNE POPE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF PAUL CROSBY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SAMUEL CROSBY; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 1907 18th Place North, Birmingham, Alabama 35234

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-22-00-23-4-005-030.000

Legal Description: The South ½ of Lot 11, according the Survey of Bellevue, as shown by map recorded in Deed Volume 74, Page 362, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017095450 as follows: S 1/2 OF LOT 11 W J VANN BELVIEW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901067

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: VALERIE RENAY JOHNSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 19, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Forty-One (41) in Sudduth Realty Company’s Subdivision of Block 666 of the Elyton Land Company’s Survey of the City of Birmingham, Ala., a map of which said subdivision is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Ala., in Birmingham, in Map Book 13, Page 75, the same being more particularly described by metes and bounds as follows: Beginning at a point in the Westerly line of Reservoir Street 313.9 feet North of the intersection of said Westerly line with the Northerly line of 13th Avenue North, produced; thence continuing in a Northerly direction along said Westerly line 57.4 feet; thence at an angle to the left of 60 degrees 28 minutes go in a Westerly direction 105.1 feet, more or less, to the Easterly line of a street; thence at an angle to the left of 90 degrees go in a Southerly direction along said Easterly line 50 feet; and thence in an Easterly direction 133.4 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017095425 as follows: LOT 41 SUDDUTH REALTY COS SUB OF BLK 666 BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-25-2-037-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901409

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ESTATE OF SYLVESTER G. GLASS; ESTATE OF EULA MAE GLASS; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 11, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Five (5) in Block Twenty-Seven (27) according to the plan and survey of East Birmingham, a map of which is recorded in Map Book 1 on Page 7 in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2016132660 as follows: LOT 5 BLK 27 EAST BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-19-4-008-011.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901492

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: YOUETTE BURKE AKA YVETTE BURKE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 16, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 9, in Block 2, according to the Survey of First Addition to Druid Hills, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s 7th Addition to the City of Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111493 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 2 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 4, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901553

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: LEGION LAND COMPANY, INC.; M&R PROPERTIES, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 8, according to the map or survey of Casey’s Addition to Druid Hills as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 48 in the Probate Office.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111375 as follows: LOT 8 CASEYS ADD TO DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-032-007.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901555

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JONATHON D. KNUDSEN; AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 18, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 29, Block 9, according to the map and survey of Druid Hills, being Suddeth (Sudduth) Realty Company’s 6th Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111592 as follows: LOT 29 BLK DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-003-012.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901689

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROBERT T FOWLER; LOLA M. FOWLER; ESTATE OF MARGARET D. WARREN; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Part of Lots 17 and 18 in Block 2 according to map of Sudduth Realty Company’s Fifth Addition to Birmingham as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 83 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama more particularly described as beginning on the East line of 21st Street North at a point 11.90 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Lot 18; thence South along the East line of said 21st Street North a distance of 50 feet to a point 11.87 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Lot 17; thence 91 degrees 03 minutes to the left and in an Easterly direction a distance of 202.23 feet, more or less, to the West line of the North and South alley running through said block at a point 16.82 feet South of the Northeast corner of said Lot 17; thence North along the West line of said alley, a distance of 50 feet; thence in a Westerly direction through the center of the double garage located on the rear of said Lot 18 and through the center line of the present joint driveway leading from 21st Street North to said double garage a distance of 198.53 feet to the Point of Beginning.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111395 as follows: P O B 111.9S FT S OF THE E INTER OF 15TH AVE N & 21ST ST N TH S 50S FT ALG ST TH E 202.2 FT TO 21ST PL N TH N 50S FT ALG PL TH W 198.5 FT TO P O B BEING PT OF LOTS 17 & 18 BLK 2 SUDDUTH RLTY CO 5TH ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-009-004.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901690

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: REGINALD JOHNSON, SR.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on April 28, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 2, Block 10, according to the Survey of E. A. Westbrook, as recorded in Deed Volume 74, Page 356, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Birmingham Division.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111585 as follows: LOT 2 BLK 10 E A WESTBROOK

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-23-4-030-002.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901759

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CRUSADER SERVICING CORPORATION AS CUSTODIAN FOR STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS, LLC; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 20, Block 4, according to the map of G. D. Staton as recorded in Deed Book 78 Page 227 in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2023095604 as follows: LOT 20 BLK 4 G D STATON

and assigned Parcel ID No. 23-00-20-1-025-019.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901761

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PACIFIC CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C.; EQUIFUNDING INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 2, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

The East 52 feet of Lot 2 in Block 18, according to the survey of Haskell and Muller, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 357 in the Probate Records of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2017097383 as follows: E 52 FT LOT 2 BLK 18 HASKELL MULLERS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-3-018-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complain

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901771

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JUDDIE A. JAMES; MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; TRAVELERS BANK & TRUST, FSB; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 5, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 3, Block 11, according to the Survey of Druid Hills, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111588 as follows: LOT 3 BLK 11 DRUID HILLS

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-015-020.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901813

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BOBBIE W. THOMAS, JR.; REPUBLIC FINANCE, LLC; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 7, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot(s) 3 and 4, in Block 2, according to the survey of First Addition to Druid HIlls, being the Sudduth Realty Company’s 7th Addition to the City of Birmingham, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2021001957 as follows: LOTS 3 & 4 BLK 2 1ST ADD TO DRUID HILLS 1ST ADD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-017-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901845

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPANY OF ALABAMA, INC.; BEN HENDERSON; MORTGAGE REALTY, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 9, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

South 1/2 of Lot 2 according to the Survey of Copeland and Henry as recorded in Deed Volume 71, Page 303, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111494 as follows: S 1/2 OF LOT 2 HENRY COPELAND

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-26-1-026-015.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for September 29, 2025, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

CASE NO. CV-2025-901888

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAMONA KLINNER; MICHAEL KLINNER; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on May 12, 2025, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 56, according to map of Sudduth Realty Company’s Subdivision of Block 666 of the Elyton Land Company’s Survey of Birmingham Alabama as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 75 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument Number 2019111386 as follows: LOT 56 SUDDUTH RTY COS SUB OF BLK 666 BHAM

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-25-2-036-006.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for August 15, 2025, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St, Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

BT06/26/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition and Renovation to Band and Choir for Oak Mountain Middle School at Shelby County for the State of Alabama and the County of Shelby, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/26/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of ALDOT New Storm Shelters Birmingham and Calera Alabama

at Birmingham and Calera for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Jefferson and Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/26/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Classroom Additions to Calera Middle School at Montevallo for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/26/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given

that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for (Construction) of Office Addition to Chelsea High School at Chelsea for the State of Alabama and the (County of Shelby , Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects

Williford Orman Construction LLC

(Contractor)

______ PO Box 1985, Pelham, AL 35124

(Business Address)

BT06/26/2025

Notice of Completion

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC (Contractor), has completed the Contract for Renovation of Crump Senior Center at 1751 Congressman WL Dickinson Dr, Montgomery, AL 36104 for the state of Alabama and the (County), (City) of Montgomery, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Johnny B. Raines, III, Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated.

A.G. Gaston Construction Company, INC

(Contractor)

1820 3rd Avenue North, Suite 400

Birmingham, AL 35203

(Business Address)

BT06/26/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Birmingham Board of Education, Central Administration Building, 2015 Park Place North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35203; UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time; on Thursday, July 10, 2025, for:

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS: CAPITOL IMPROVEMENTS GROUP 4 – BID PACKAGES 1, 2. & 3

Bid Package 1

Arrington Elementary School Wenonah High School

Bid Package 2

Brown Elementary School Bush Hills Steam Academy

Central Park Elementary School Minor Elementary School Princeton Elementary School

Bid Package 3

Jackson-Olin High School

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, miscellaneous repairs and improvements to the following schools:

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham, Alabama, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications will be available after Monday, June 16, 2025; and may be examined at Alabama Graphics https://www.algraphics.com/digital-plan-room.

Bidders may obtain documents from Alabama Graphics, for a non-refundable cost equal to the cost of printing. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subs and dealers, may be obtained at the same amount. Partial sets will not be available.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered; Bidder must also include their current license number on the Proposal Form. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of NINETY (90) days.

A PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at the same location where bids will be received, at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, June 26, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not required for all General Contractor Bidders but is highly recommended.

This project is being bid without sales taxes according to Act 2013-205 (of the Alabama Legislature). However, sales tax for the base bid and all other bid items must be accounted for on the contractor’s Bid Proposal Form. ABC Form C-3A indicates how the sales tax shall be accounted for on the bid proposal form and shall be modified by the project architect as appropriate for bid items on each project.

Completion Time: Work shall commence on the earlier of either the date of the owner’s written “Notice to Proceed” or the contractor’s receipt of the fully executed contract and shall be “Substantially Complete” within 240 Consecutive Calendar Days thereafter.

Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in their judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner: Birmingham Board of Education

2015 Park Place North Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Phone: (205) 231-4885

For Questions concerning drawings contact the Architect:

Dorsey Architects & Associates Inc.

2301 1st Ave. North, Suite 101

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 250-7100

Clay R. Dorsey, AIA

Wesley Henry, Project Manager

cdorsey@dorseyarchitects.com

wesleyh@dorseyarchitects.com

BT06/26/2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for supply and installation of a new Flight Information Display System (FIDS) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. The proposal deadline is July 7, 2025 @2:00PM.

BT06/26/2025

______________________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Birmingham Airport Authority (“BAA” or “Authority”) is requesting proposals (RFP) for a new Public Announcement System (PA) at the Birmingham Shuttleworth International Airport. Copies of the RFP can be obtained by visiting the Airports Website at http://www.flybhm.com or via email request sent to eseoane@flybhm.com. There will be a mandatory pre-submittal meeting and site visit on July 10, 2025, at 2:00PM located at 5900 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35212 at 2:00PM in Meeting Room A. Deadline for proposals will be July 23, 2025, at 2:00PM.

BT06/26/2025

SECTION 00100 NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN (9729087), until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2025, and then publicly opened and read via virtual video conference using Microsoft Teams for the SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM – ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM – CONTRACT NO. 2023 PS05 – ALEMEDA PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT .

Microsoft Teams can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com). The scope of work includes the replacement and improvements of one pump station in Jefferson County. The work is detailed on the Contract Plans and generally described for each station below:

Alemeda Pump Station (PS047) Improvements:

Demolition of existing can pump station including, but not limited to, pumps, piping, and electrical components.

Installation of approximately 123 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer pipe.

Installation of approximately 60 linear feet of 10-inch sanitary sewer pipe.

Installation of six 48-inch diameter precast concrete manholes.

Installation of one 60-inch diameter precast concrete doghouse manhole with.

Installation of 8-foot diameter precast concrete wet well with monolithic liner.

Installation of 7-foot by 7-foot precast concrete valve vault.

Installation of two submersible pumps with all piping, valves, fittings, and appurtenances.

Installation of pump station electrical components.

Installation of natural-gas-powered backup generator.

Removal, relocation, and installation of electrical riser poles, transformers, and overhead lines.

Site improvements, including concrete paving, concrete pump station pad, retaining walls, curb and valley gutter replacement and restoration work.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, at the following location:

Jefferson County Environmental Services Department 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300 Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Brian Rohling at (205) 325-5300

Complete sets of electronic Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at https://www.jccal.org/Default.asp?ID=2246&pg=Notice+To+Bidders (navigate to “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a listing of projects.) Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a

$42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is six hundred and thirty-five day (635) consecutive calendar days. The first 270 days will be an administrative period followed by a 365-day construction period from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. If mutually agreed upon between the Owner and Contractor, the construction period may commence prior to the end of the administrative period. Upon such agreement the contract end date will be modified based on the date of termination of the administrative period. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held via a virtual video conference on Wednesday, July 9th , 2025, at 2:00 PM. local time. This Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. The conference call will be held using Microsoft Teams and can be accessed using a direct invitation link sent via email (request this link from Tad Powell, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com ). If you are unable to join the call due to technical difficulties, call Tad Powell (Hazen and Sawyer) at (205) 957-4151 or Brian Rohling (Jefferson County) at (205) 325-5300 for assistance.

The Contractor is hereby advised that the Engineer will be available to visit the pump station site on Thursday, July 10th, 2025. Site visit times and other details will be provided at the Pre-Bid Conference.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Tad Powell, PE, Senior Associate, Hazen and Sawyer, at email tpowell@hazenandsawyer.com no later than 5:00 P.M. local time on Friday, July 11th, 2025. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016- 312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

THE ATTENTION OF THE BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 41-16-161 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN ECONOMIC BOYCOTTS.

THE EXCAVATION PORTION OF THIS PROJECT IS CLASSIFIED AS A CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECT. ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS MUST BE PRE-QUALIFIED WITH THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT TO BID CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS IN ORDER TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. TO PRE- QUALIFY WITH THE DEPARTMENT AND TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS , EACH PROSPECTIVE BIDDER MUST FURNISH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OF COMPETENCY AND EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO THE COUNTY.

ACCORDINGLY, THE COUNTY WILL NOT ACCEPT PRE-QUALIFICATIONS AFTER 5:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, JULY 3rd , 2025. BID PROPOSAL FORMS WILL NOT BE ISSUED TO PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS WHO DO NOT PRE-QUALIFY.

CONTRACTORS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT, 716 RICHARD ARRINGTON JR. BOULEVARD NORTH, SUITE A300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, (205) 325-5496 IN ADVANCE OF THE DEADLINE TO DETERMINE IF THE CONTRACTOR IS PRE-QUALIFIED TO CONSTRUCT CLASS “D-1” SMALL, PRE-CAST PUMPING STATIONS AND RELATED FACILITIES PROJECTS , OR FOR OTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE REQUIREMENTS FOR PRE- QUALIFICATION.

BY:

David Denard

Director of Environmental Services Jefferson County, Alabama

BT06/26/2025

Request for Public Works Bid

The Birmingham Water Works Board will be accepting Bids for Public Works bids on Landscaping Services – Main Campus, Event Number 25-12-02(B), on Wednesday, July 9,

2025, at 10:00 am. Mandatory Pre-Bid Site Visits are scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the BWWB Main Building located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. This Invitation to Bid (ITB) is being issued pursuant to Ala. Code §39-1-1 et. seq. (1975) to establish contracts with a qualified firm or firms who will provide Landscaping Services to the Water Works Board of the

City of Birmingham (hereinafter, “the BWW”) as further described in this ITB. Note: A General Contractor’s License is required for Public Works projects exceeding $50,000. The

The selected Contractor is to perform Landscaping Service for the Birmingham Water Works Board (from now on referred to as the Board or BWWB) owned facilities and customers’ homes on an “as needed” basis. The Specifications and Conditions may be examined and obtained in the office of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35222, by email request to tonja.levert@bwwb.org or via our website www.bwwb.org. All bids must be submitted by the deadline on Wednesday, July 9th, 2025, by 10:00 a.m., in a sealed envelope directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Invitation to bid on Public works bid on Landscaping Service, Event Number 25-12-02(B) and put your GC License number in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope.

BT06/26/2025

INVITATION TO BID

BIRMINGHAM-SHUTTLESWORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

RFB: East FBO Connector Taxiway Pavement Repair

The Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA) in Birmingham, AL, is accepting sealed bids for the above referenced item. Sealed bids should be plainly marked and will be received at:

Ed Seoane

Birmingham Airport Authority

5900 Messer Airport Highway

Birmingham, AL 35212

Until 2:00 PM CST, Wednesday, July 16th, 2025, at which time bids will be opened at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and read aloud. All bids received after that time will be returned unopened. The BAA highly recommends hand or courier delivery of bids to the BAA front office located at the southern end of the terminal building on the lower level. Please visit https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/ to obtain a copy of the Request for Bid (RFB), which contains additional critical information.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Project consists of, but not limited to, the reconstruction of a taxiway connector located at the east Fixed Based Operator (FBO) at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. See RFB for full details.

BT06/26/2025

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

June 27, 2025

Jefferson County Commission

Jefferson County, Alabama

Department of Community Services

Suite A-430

716 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd. North

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205)325-5761

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the Jefferson County Commission, acting as Community Development agent for Jefferson County, Alabama and Consortium municipalities, through its Department of Community Services will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of HOME Program funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act as amended (Title II, Publ. L 101-625, originally approved November 28, 1990, 104 Stat. 4094-4128, 42 U.S.C. 12701-12839), to undertake a project known as The Bridges at Hastings for the purpose of development of 56 new construction units of Special Needs Rental Housing for the Elderly located in Jefferson County, at 6970 Highway 75, Pinson, AL 35126 for the total estimated amount of $3,018,087.00 (HOME Program funding).

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Jefferson County, Alabama Department of Community Services, Suite A-430, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203, and may be examined or copied Monday – Thursday 8:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services. All comments received by July 14, 2025, will be considered by the Jefferson County Department of Community Services prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Jefferson County Commission through its Department of Community Services certifies to HUD that James A. Stephens in his capacity as President of the Jefferson County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Jefferson County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Jefferson County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Jefferson County Commission; (b) the Jefferson County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to: Environmental Clearance, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Birmingham Field Office, Region IV, at 417 20th Street North, Suite 700, Birmingham, AL 35203. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

James A. Stephens, President

Jefferson County Commission

BT06/26/2025

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) No. P25024

EVICTION LEGAL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0611 E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546 HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE 1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”). 2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side. 3. Follow the listed directions. 4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266. PRE-BID CONFERENCE NONE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS Tuesday July 8, 2025 2:00 PM CT BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE Monday July 21, 2025, 2:00 PM CT 1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233 [Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT06/26/2025

______________________________

NOTICE OF REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given that the Election Commission of the City of Birmingham has duly called a Regular Municipal Election to be held in the City of Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday, the 26th day of August, 2025 (7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.) for the purpose of electing a Mayor, nine (9) Members of the Council and nine (9) Members of the Board of Education for Districts 1-9 for the City of Birmingham, Alabama. All registered and qualified electors of the state, who reside within the corporate limits of Birmingham, Alabama, and have resided therein for 30 days or more immediately preceding the date of the election, and who are qualified to vote in the county precinct which embraces and covers that part of the corporate limits of the city of Birmingham in which the elector resides, will be authorized to participate in the election.

The polls will be open at the following locations between the hours of seven o’clock a.m. and seven o’clock p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The polls will be open at:

EAST PINSON VALLEY REC. CENTER- 3000 Jefferson State Pkwy, 35215 – | District 1

PREC 1010-HUFFMAN BAPTIST CHURCH.- 700 Huffman Road, 35215 | Districts 1, 2

PREC 1020 – TOM BRADFORD PARK- 1701 Edwards Lake Road, 35235 | Districts 1, 2

PREC 1030 – L.M. SMITH MIDDLE SCHOOL- 1124 Five Mile Road, 35215 | Districts 1, 4

PREC 1040 – BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH- 1708 Spencer Avenue, 35214 | District 9

PREC 1060 – SUN VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 1010 18th Avenue NW, 35215 | District 1

PREC 1070 – CRESTWAY BAPTIST CHURCH- 6400 Crestwood Blvd, 35212 | Districts 2, 3, 5

PREC 1100 – SOUTH HAMPTON ELEMEN. SCHOOL- 565 Sheridan Road, 35214 | District 9

PREC 1110 – DON HAWKINS PARK & RECR. CTR- 8920 Roebuck Blvd, 35206 | Districts *1, 2

PREC 1120 – ROBINSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL-8400- 1st Avenue S, 35206 | Districts 2, 4, 5

PREC 1130 – MARTHA GASKINS ELEMEN. SCHOOL- 200 Dalton Drive, 35215 | Districts 1, 2, 4

PREC 1140 – THE GIRL’S INC. BUILDING- 5130 8TH Ct. South, 35212 | Districts *2, 4, 5

PREC 1160 – FAITH CHAPEL CHRISTIAN CENTER- 100 Mike Moore Blvd, 35224 | District 9

PREC 1170 – HUDSON MIDDLE SCHOOL- 3300 F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive, 35207 | District 4

PREC 1180 – BARRETT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 7601 Div. Avenue, 35206 | District 5

PREC 1190 – INGLENOOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 4120 Inglenook Street, 35217 | District 4

PREC 1200 – NORWOOD COMMUNITY CTR- 1330 28th Street N., 35234 | Districts 4, *5, 9

PREC 1220 – WILLOW WOOD RECRE. CENTER- 5312 Georgia Road N., 35212 | Districts 4, 5

PREC 1230 – GREATER EMMANUEL TEMPLE HOLINESS- 7901 2ND Avenue S., 35206 | Districts 2, 5

PREC 1270 – HOOPER CITY RECREATION CENTER- 3901 4th St. W, 35207 | Districts 4, 9

PREC 1280 – OLIVER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 6871 6th Ct S, 35212 | Districts 2, 4, 5

PREC 1290 – N. BIRMINGHAM RECREATION CTR.- 3501 28th St. N, 35207 | Districts 4, 9

PREC 1300 – N. BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY- 2501 31st Ave. N., 35207 | Districts *4, *5, 9

PREC 1310 – BROWNSVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER- 9225 Airport Road, 35217 | District 4

PREC 1320- THE SANDUSKY– HUDSON COMMMUNITY CENTER- 237 Pratt Hwy, 35214 | District 9

PREC 1330 – MORTON SIMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER- 4609 8th Ct N, 35212 | District 4

PREC 1340 – MT. HEBRON BAPTIST CHURCH- 503 5th St., Thomas, 35214 | Districts 8, 9

PREC 1360 – NORTH AVONDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY- 501 43rd St. N., 35222 | Districts *4, 5

PREC 1365 – DOLOMITE W FIELD CITY COMM CENTER- 1069 Tin Mill Road., 35061 | Districts 9

PREC 1370 – MCALPINE RECREATION CENTER- 1115 Avenue F., 35211 | Districts 8, 9

PREC 2010 – LEGION FIELD LOBBY GATE #7- 400 Graymont Ave., W, 35204 | Districts 5, 6, 8

PREC 2030 – HIGHLAND PARK GOLF COURSE- 3300 Highland Avenue S, 35205 | Districts 3, 5

PREC 2040 – ENSLEY PARK RECREATION CENTER- 2800 Avenue K, 35218 | Districts 8, 9

PREC 2050 – HARRISON PARK RECREATION CENTER- 901 17th Street SW, 35211 | Districts 6, 7

PREC 2060 – CHARLES A BROWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 4811 Court J, 35208 | District 8

PREC 2070 – CENTRAL PARK RECREATION CENTER- 4700 Terrace Q, 35208 | Districts 7, 8

PREC 2080 – RAMSAY ALTERNATIVE HIGH SCHOOL- 1800 13th Avenue S, 35205 | Districts 3, 6

PREC 2090 – SIXTH AVE BAPTIST CHURCH- 1101 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, 35211 | District 6

PREC 2100/2420 – MEMORIAL RECREATION CENTER- 524 6th Avenue South, 35205 | District 5, 6

PREC 2130 – MINOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 2425 Avenue S, 35218 | District 8, *9

PREC 2160 – JEFF COUNTY COURT LOBBY- 716 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, 35203 | Districts 5, 9

PREC 2170 – HEMPHILL SCHOOL REC. BUILDING- 714 12th Street SW, 35211 | Districts 6, 7, *8

PREC 2180 – AVONDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY- 509 40th Street S, 35222 | Districts 2, 3, 5

PREC 2190 – WIGGINS LIBRARY & REC. CENTER- 3301 Jefferson Avenue SW, 35221 | District 6, 7

PREC 2200 – CENTRAL PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 4915 Avenue Q, 35208 | Districts *7, 8

PREC 2220 – GLEN IRIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL- 1115 11th Street S, 35205 | Districts 3, 6

PREC 2250 – MORE THAN CONQUERORS CHURCH- 1327 Dennison Avenue SW, 35211 | District 6

PREC 2260 – WILKERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL- 116 11th Ct W, 35204 | District 9

PREC 2270 – MT. ZION MISS. BAPTIST CHURCH- 3428 Maple Avenue SW, 35221 | District 7

PREC 2280 – WEST END ACADEMY- 1840 Pearson Avenue, 35211 | District 7, 8

PREC 2290 – EAST ENSLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY- 900 14th Street, 35218 | Districts 8, 9

PREC 2300 – BUSH HILLS ACADEMY- 901 16th Street W, 35208 | District 8

PREC 2310 – MT. ZION COMMUNITY CHURCH- 1600 19th Avenue N, 35204 | Districts 5, 9

PREC 2320 – UNITARIAN UNIVERALIST CHURCH- 4300 Hampton Heights Dr., 35205 | Districts 3, 6, 7

PREC 2330 – HENRY CRUMPTON RECREATION CENTER- 346 Gloria Road SW, 35211 | District 6, 7

PREC 2350- OXMOOR VALLEY COM. CTR.- 1992 Wenonah Oxmoor Road, 35211 | District 7

PREC 2370 – NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH- 5208 54th Street SW, 35221 | District 7

PREC 2380 – FIVE POINTS WEST PUBLIC LIBRARY- 4812 Avenue W, 35208 | District 6, 7

PREC 2390 – ROOSEVELT CITY COMMUNITY CENTER- 5904 Higon Avenue, 35228 | District 7

PREC 2400 – WENONAH HIGH SCHOOL- 2916 Wilson Road SW, 35221 | Districts *6, 7

PREC 2410 – BRYANT CHAPEL AME CHURCH- 3125 Spaulding Street SW, 35221 | District 7

PREC 2430/2440-SOUTHSIDE BRANCH PUBLIC LIBRARY-1814 11th Avenue S, 35205 | Districts *3, 5, 6

PREC 4125 – HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF BHM– 4445 MONTEVALLO RD 35061 | District 2, 3

PREC 4230 – GUIDING LIGHT CHURCH- 1800 John Rogers Drive, 35210 | District 2

PREC 5280 – BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS- 2612 Lane Park Road, 35223 | Districts 2, 3

PREC SHELBY COUNTY- FIRESTATION 32- 3995 Highway 280 S, 35234 | District 2

ABSENTEE VOTING– Birmingham City Hall- 3rd Floor (Conference Room “A”| M-F 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.) 710 North 20th Street, 35203

Any qualified elector who will have resided within the municipality for a period of at least ninety (90) days on election day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms and paying the appropriate fees, as otherwise provided by law, with the office of the Judge of Probate (Election Office Rm. 140) located at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N., Birmingham, AL 35203 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. beginning June 27, 2025 and ending July 11, 2025 at 5:00 p.m..

*Please be advised that districts marked by an asterisk (*1) represent unoccupied dwellings (zero voters). However, prior to the election, if individuals occupy the outlined dwellings in the specified districts, voting registration numbers will be captured.

BT06/26/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF ANNISTON ANNISTON, ALABAMA

WEST AIRFIELD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS AT ANNISTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

General Notice

City of Anniston (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project:

WEST AIRFIELD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received at Anniston City Hall located at 1129 Noble Street, Anniston, Alabama 36201 ATTN: David Arnett, Public Works Director, until July 15, 2025, at 11:00 am local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. Sealed proposals to be mailed shall be mailed to the address of 1129 Noble Street, Anniston, Alabama 36201 ATTN: David Arnett, Public Works Director and must be received prior to the bid opening date and time.

This project consists of the removal of existing drainage pipes and structures under Runway 5-23 and Taxiway A pavements and installation of new drainage pipes, structures and replacement of the pavement sections. The scope generally includes pavement removal, drainage removal and installation, earthwork, installation of full-depth pavement, pavement markings, temporary electrical and sodding.

Bids are requested for the following Contract: West Airfield Drainage Improvements Obtaining the Bidding Documents

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be obtained by requesting digital copies by e-

mail sent to katie.horrnik@kimley-horn.com. Bid documents will be made available starting June 25, 2025.

Bidders are urged to e-mail the e-mail address above to register as a plan holder, even if Bidding Documents are obtained from a plan room or source other than the designated website in either electronic or paper format. The plan holders will be updated periodically with addenda, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered through e-mail to the registered plan holders. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the designated e-mail.

Pre-bid Conference

A pre-bid conference for the Project will be held on July 1, 2025, at 1:30 P.M. local time on Microsoft Teams via the link or call-in number below. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is encouraged but not required.

States, Raleigh

Deadline for Contractor Questions

Any questions are to be submitted via email to katie.horrnik@kimley-horn.com no later than Thursday, July 8, 2025. Answers to questions received before the deadline will be released via addendum.

General Notice

