PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

CELEBRATE GREAT OUTDOORS MONTH! Enjoy!!!

TODAY, JUNE 12…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**ARTIFOCIAL GO at The Nick.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**GALACTIC ENGINEERS at The Nick.

**(FREE) CASH LANGDON MEADOW DUST “DOGS” Album Release with STYROFOAM WINOS, TIMBER at Saturn.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**NO FILTER ADULT CABARET at Saturn.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13…

IT IS Friday…the weekend starts…

**CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN at Iron City.

**COMEDIAN CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**MILK & HONEY – PRIDE 2025 presents BABY WEIGHT at Saturn.

**FLORENCIA & THE FEELING +DOLPHIN GROUP AND LOCAL MAN at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**INSANE CLOWN POSSE – ON TOUR 2025 at Avondale Brewing CO.

**RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE at Avondale Brewing CO.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14…

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, Every Saturday through August 2, located at

By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall, June 7 – Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo,

**DAZR with OXMOOR & MILLENNIAL JONES at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT at The Nick with GENTRY BLUE WITH JAYNE and THE HUNTSMEN.

**COMEDIAN CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER at the StarDome Comedy Club.

**SATURN SUMMER MARKET, art, vintage and handmade goods, Noon – 4 p.m. at Saturn. FREE.

**LOUD & PROUD PRIDE PARADE AFTERPARTY at Saturn.

**ABBY ROAD LIVE – CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Avondale Brewing Co.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SUNDAY NIGHT with KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE with ZACH AUSTIN, 5-7 p.m. at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

**GINGER ROOT at Saturn.

MONDAY, JUNE 16…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY at The Nick

TUESDAY, JUNE 17…

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**SONGWRITER’S NIGHT EVERY TUESDAY, 7 p.m. at The Nick.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY, 10 p.m. at The Nick.

**EDY MODICA LIVE with ALICE WHATLRY at Saturn.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 18…

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT OPEN DECK with SUNDROP AND RARE SEED WITH OXMOOR at The Nick.

**PYLON REENACTMENT SOCIETY with RICHARD BARONE and GUTHRIE ECHOES at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19…

**MUSCLE, DEATHEN, HUMANINSTINCT & D.R.E.A.D. at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with at The Nick.

**FREE SUBSTRATE BINGO with JACKIE LO at Saturn.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20….

**COCO JONES with LADY LONDON at Iron City.

**AN EVENING WITH HEART at the Legacy Arena/BJCC

**PERPETUAL GROOVE at Saturn.

**MARA NAGRA MUSI RELEASE NIGTH with HONEY, ME, MY KNIFE, BOLEE at the Nick.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LATE NIGHTS WITH SUNDROP at The Nick.

**BEARS GONE PHISHIN at Avondale Brewing CO.

NEWS TO KNOW AND USE – PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS TO WATCH…

JUNE IS GREAT OUTDOORS MONTH… Have fun camping and fishing around the state.

**FORESTRY CAMP – The Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund hosts the 28th Annual Forestry Camp annually at the historic Rural Training & Research Center in Epes, Alabama. Camp is open to male and female students ages 13-18 from the Southern Region. Campers will explore the forest while learning about Conservation and natural resources, receive an introduction to careers in natural resources, build life and outdoor skills and create meaningful connections. Young people interested in the Forestry Camp must complete the application. Email student photo to events@federation.coop. Put Forestry Camp photo & student name in subject line. Expect camp confirmation within 4-6 business days of the completing the application, submitting your payment, and providing a photo of the student. The $25 Camp Application fee is refundable if student is not admitted. Location is 573 Federation Road, Gainesville, AL 35464. Send mail to P.O. Box 95, Epes, AL 35460. For more: 205-652-9676 or email events@federation.coop.

**NEWLY RENOVATED MCCARTY’S FERRY BOAT RAMP – A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony celebrated the recent renovations to McCarty’s Ferry Public Boat Ramp on the Tombigbee River (Choctaw County) about 14 miles south of Butler, Alabama. The reopening will benefit anglers, boaters and hunters. Other sites recently completes include: the J.E. Turner Mount Vernon Public Boat Ramp in Mobile County, McIntosh Bluff Public Boat Ramp on the Tombigbee River in Washington County and Claiborne Public Boat Ramp in Monroe County. The McCarty’s Ferry renovation is part of a series of boat ramp improvement projects in progress throughout the state. There are more than 30 additional boating access projects currently in the works. The facility is FREE to use and is OPEN to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week year-round.

FOR THE CITIZENS OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM…

**BIRMINGHAM’S FIRST SUSTAINABILITY PLAN – Visioning Workshops will be held TODAY, at 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham CrossPlex and JUNE 17, 6-8 p.m. at Social Venture on First Avenue South. Workshops are interactive sessions that will provide attendees the opportunity to offer input on key priorities and review draft goals related to environment, social and economic sustainability. The public will learn more about the plan, share their ideas and help shape a sustainable future in Birmingham. FREE. Bring your ideas, voice and your vision. Register at http://bit.ly/BSPWorkshop. For more, go to www.bhamsustainabilityplan.com.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**TODAY throughout the weekend – THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME. Wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Check for show times.

**TODAY throughout the weekend – EYES WIDE SHUT – Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star in this provocative sex drama.

**TODAY – FRIENDSHIP.

**TODAY – PAVEMENTS. Pavements tell the story of the American indie band Pavement, combining scripts with documentary images of the band and a musical mise-en-scene composed of songs from their discography. Check for show times.

**TODAY throughout the weekend – DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB.

**FRIDAY – BAD MOVIE NIGHT.

**SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – LUCA for the entire family (in your PJs) PJ PARTY.

AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY…

**COLOR OUR WORLD – 2025 SUMMER READING is at BPL Locations. Register for summer reading by visiting any BPL location to check out books or download books online. All participants who complete a B-I-N-G-O Card win a prize and a chance for a grand prize. For more info, visit www.cobpl.org.

**FREE – ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY on June 17 at Avondale Library, July 1 at Salvation Army on 26th Avenue North, July 15 at Smithfield Library and August 5 at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal questions and provide direction, FREE. No appointment necessary. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

FOR YOUTH…

**KIDS BOWL FREE ALL SUMMER LONG! – Every Day, All Summer Long, Kids Bowl FREE at Spare Time in Trussville! No Cost! Two Free Games Every Day! Family- Friendly Activity!

JUNE IS MUSIC MONTH… with more good music, this weekend.

**THROUGH JUNE 13 – 12TH ANNUAL DANCE & MUSIC WORKSHOP AND SHOWCASE is having the Dance Workshop at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with Dance Level I: 6-9, Level II: 10-13 and Level III: 14 plus. The Music Workshop is at the Boutwell Auditorium, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with music by Middle & High School Woodwinds and Brass Focus. Featured are Dr. Boyce Files (LA), Kat Files (NYC), Christian Files (MKE), Eryn Cade (Birmingham), Alisa Gregory (NYC), Rivkins Christopher (Miami/NYC), Dr. Faith Caldwell (Birmingham), Christopher Steward (Birmingham), Aundrenee Jemison (Birmingham) and Dwight Houston (Birmingham). For more, go to: www.thefilesartproject.com.

COMING SOON …

MORE MUSIC COMING SOON IN JUNE…

IN DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM…

**JUNE 22 – 5th ANNUAL JAZZ ESSENCE EXPERIENCE, 5 p.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church with Dee Lucas, Jolanda Green, Between 9&7 Band plus financial literacy, real estate and voter registration.

**JUNE 24 – DAVE MATTHEWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 25 – DEF LEPPARD with special guest BRET MICHAELS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 27 – THOMAS RHETT “Better in Boots Tour 2025” with TUCKER WETMORE & THE CASTELLOWS at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

**JUNE 28 – JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT with special guest BAND OF HORSES at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater.

IN IRONDALE…

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. June 20 is the next night with THE WILD ROBOT playing. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**SATURDAY – FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**SATURDAY – TAILS BY THE RAIL AT ELLARD PARK DOG PARK -Frisbee Fest Field Day, 9 a.m.

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

JUST A FEW ‘SAVE THE DATES’ –

**JULY 10 – 5TH ANNUAL I LOVE IRONDALE DAY, 3- 6 p.m. with food trucks, FREE for First 500 Attendees, Live Music, Train Rides, Children’s Activities and meet local non-profit partners while building the community with the neighbors!

**JULY 12 – LT. MARK MEADOWS DAY at City Hall.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

