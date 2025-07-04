Birmingham Park & Recreation Identifies 4 Neighborhood Parks for Transformative Upgrades

birminghamal.gov

The Birmingham Park & Recreation Board is proud to announce continued progress on several key improvement projects across city parks, thanks to strategic plan investments made possible through the Mayor, City Councilors, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and surplus funding.

These enhancements reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to community wellness, equitable access, and vibrant recreational spaces for all residents. Four parks — Bessie Estelle, Maclin, ML King, and Germania — are currently the focus of transformative upgrades:

Bessie Estelle Park

Bessie Estelle Park Phase 1 construction is underway for Birmingham’s All-Inclusive Playground, a significant milestone in providing a welcoming and engaging space for children of all abilities. This project will set a new standard for accessible play in our city.

Maclin Park

Maclin Park Critical repairs are in progress to restore the community swimming pool to full operation before the close of summer. While an exact reopening date is forthcoming, the team is working diligently to ensure the pool is ready for residents to enjoy through Labor Day weekend.

ML King Park

ML King Park Residents can now dive into a completely renovated swimming pool featuring modern amenities that match our other aquatic facilities. The revitalized pool is a refreshing destination for families and individuals throughout the summer.

Germania Park

Germania Park Improvements include the installation of brand-new playground equipment, upgraded basketball goals, and additional seating areas. These upgrades will create a more vibrant and enjoyable space for play, exercise, and connection.

Through the approval of this year’s budget, a strategic park plan will enhance the way we envision green spaces and recreational activities by guiding thoughtful development, fostering community engagement, and ensuring long-term environmental sustainability. As we continue this work, we are building a better Birmingham for generations to come.

Stay tuned for more updates on North Birmingham, Fountain Heights, Ensley, McAlpine, Wiggins, and Norwood as we continue our mission to enhance public spaces and promote wellness citywide.