Chase to Host Back-to-School Family Event at AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club on July 26

A new school year will be here before we know it, which represents more than just a return to the classroom. It presents an opportunity to instill essential life skills, like financial literacy. This season is an ideal time for parents to introduce their kids to the fundamentals of money management, including saving, budgeting, and responsible spending.

To help prepare for the year ahead, Chase is hosting a Back-to-School Family event that will feature fun activities, financial health workshops, and more for kids of all ages.

When —Saturday, July 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

—Saturday, July 26 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where —AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club (4821 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208)

—AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club (4821 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208) What—Attendees will enjoy financial health activities designed for all ages to learn the importance of budgeting, smart spending, and the valuable resources available to them. Plus, while supplies last, students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.

In addition to joining Chase at the July 26 event, here are a few important lessons parents and kids can learn to help on the first day of school and beyond.

Start With Saving

Whether it’s allowance, gifts, or earnings from a summer job, teaching kids to track and save their money is essential in developing good financial habits. Saving toward specific goals and understanding the time it takes to reach those can help children grasp the true value of money.

Chase provides families with the tools and resources to make saving easy, like Autosave, by setting up automatic monthly transfers from your Chase checking account to your savings account. All managed through the Chase Mobile® App, parents can help their child set a savings goal to ensure they build a strong financial foundation.

Next, Begin Budgeting

As you approach the tween and teen years, financial needs and desires for independence will evolve. They might take on part-time jobs, save up for larger goals (like a car), and begin managing more of their own finances. This is a great opportunity for them to learn the basics of budgeting.

Chase’s Monthly Budgeting Worksheets help make this process simple. Start by entering monthly income and expenses to help your teen differentiate “needs” and “wants.” This helps them see where their money is going and is important as they begin cashing and spending their first paychecks.

Then, Grow Their Finances

Transitioning from high school to college or stepping into the real-world post-graduation comes with a new set of responsibilities. Amidst managing studies, jobs, and future planning, young adults need both guidance and practical tools to help.

The Chase Mobile app tracks earnings, savings, and expenses, and makes it easy to send and receive money with Zelle®.

Just as kids progress from one grade to the next, they can grow their understanding and management of money too. Opening their first bank account is a great complement to these financial lessons. Check out Chase First BankingSM, Chase High School CheckingSM, and Chase College CheckingSM, to see which account works best for your student or, learn more at chase.com/StudentBanking.

Chase First Banking Designed for kids ages 6-12, the parent-owned account with a debit card for kids and no monthly service fee. High School Checking For teens 13-17, the co-owned account allows students to set up direct deposit and automate savings. Chase College Checking For college students 17-24, the account can be managed through the Chase Mobile app and allows users to send and receive money via Zelle.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to connect, learn, and prepare for the school year. We look forward to seeing you there.

