‘I Told Her What She Meant to Me … and Then I Dropped to One Knee. She Said ‘Yes”

By SYM POSEY | The Birmingham Times

LEON & NATHALIE PARKER

Live: Hoover

Married: Aug. 21, 2015

Met: The pair first met at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) in Atlanta. “I remember hearing continued laughter behind me and turning around, thinking, ‘Wait… who is that?’ I was drawn to his calm energy from the beginning,’ she remembered.

“We were both involved in campus ministry and leadership. I admired her brilliance, her faith, and how she carried herself with both strength and grace. I made sure to ‘just happen’ to be in the same spaces frequently,” Leon said.

First Date: Not a “typical” first date Nathalie recalled. They spent it serving the unhoused at Hugs Ministry, which was a 501(c)3 non-profit faith-based ministry in the Metro Atlanta whose mission was to assist those in need with food, clothing, toiletries and agency referrals. “It was unfiltered and significant. That’s when I knew this wasn’t going to be a surface-level connection,” Nathalie said.

That experience showed who Nathalie was, Leon said. “… her compassion, her courage, her faith in action. She didn’t need a fancy dinner to be impressed. I knew there was something real here.”

The turn: Nathalie said she knew Leon was the one when she first went visit to visit his family in Chicago. “Watching how tenderly he cared for his grandparents, his patience, attention, and quiet dedication were moving.”

Originally from Queens, N.Y., she is first-generation Jamaican American.

“As a Caribbean woman, family is everything. We’re raised to honor our elders and support one another. Seeing that same value lived out in him, without pretense, was deeply affirming. That’s when I knew his love would be rooted, not just in words, but in action,” said Nathalie.

For Leon, it was during a “personal season of transition”, that turned his heart. “Nathalie prayed for me with a depth that moved my spirit. It wasn’t about fixing anything it was about covering, seeing me, and standing with me. That’s when I knew she was my person.”

The proposal: Leon popped the question while the two were in Times Square at a steakhouse in November 2014.

“I was nervous, but sure. I told her what she meant to me and where I saw our life going, and then I dropped to one knee. She said “yes.” “The whole restaurant joined in our celebration,” he said.

Nathalie said, ”it was so us — unpredictable, heartfelt, and full of joy. I’ll never forget the look in his eyes or the peace I felt when I said ‘yes.’ It just felt right.”

The wedding: The Parkers eloped privately first, then held a formal wedding “and public celebration at Carter Temple CME Church in Chicago where I’m from,” Leon said. Their colors were deep plum and ivory. Nathalie’s most memorable moment from that day: “Seeing friends, family, and church members from across our lives in one space—celebrating our love like it was their own. It felt sacred.” Most Memorable Moment for Leon was “watching Nathalie come down the aisle. Time stopped. That moment is etched in my heart.”

Words of Wisdom: “Love starts with knowing and caring for yourself,” Nathalie said. “The better you know your rhythms, values, and needs, the better you can love and honor someone else. Also, stick together in the hardships. When I was in the thick of caregiving for my dad — navigating memory loss, health care red tape, and daily stress — Leon didn’t run. He stood beside me, quietly present and deeply supportive. That kind of steady love is rare.”

Leon said, “Talk often, listen fully, forgive fast, and don’t stop praying together. God’s presence in your marriage isn’t just a bonus — it’s the foundation.”

Happily Ever After: The Parkers founded Civitas Consulting Group on Valentine’s Day in 2018 “as a bold expression of purpose and partnership.” Today, Nathalie serves as CEO and Principal Consultant, leading the firm’s national growth in strategic planning, small business development, impact marketing, event management, and organizational change for cities and mission-driven organizations across the country.

Nathalie is from Queens, NY. She has a B.A. from Adelphi University; M.A. from Columbia University Teachers College; Master of Divinity from ITC. She is the author of I Love My Future HBCU: Teaching Children About Historically Black Colleges and Universities. https://www.nathalienelsonparker.com/hbcu

Originally, from Chicago, Leon is Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Chapel at Miles College and Lead Pastor of Unity CME Church He attended Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC), Phillips School of Theology where he received his B.A. in Master of Divinity and Milestones College in Fairfield, Alabama.

They have one son, Leon Parker IV, 8, his interests include soccer, golf, Legos, science, and math. “He’s curious, creative, and constantly keeping us on our toes,” the Parkers said. Their Fur-baby Polo Parker is a small Cavapoo who enjoys naps, walks, and traveling in his mom’s purse.

