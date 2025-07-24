PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

By Gwen DeRu | The Birmingham Times

HOT SUN AND FUN IN THE SUMMER TIME!!! ENJOY!!! STAY COOL!!!

TODAY, JULY 24…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!!!

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**STPE RESOURCE AND CAREER FAIR, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the 5 Points West Library. Apply for a job, sign-up for a trade, GED, firearms safety presentation, financial literacy workshops, children services, mental health and more. For more info, 205-224-7571 or rdrakes@uab.edu.

**DISTRICT 5 HEALTH FAIR, 2-6 p.m. at A.H. Parker High School. FREE.

**LEGENDS COME TO CITY WALK BHAM – Another round of legendary performances at 23rd Street North and 9th Avenue North, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., to close out the summer series in style. There will be live music performances, food trucks, the Social Bar (Drinks for the grown-ups, and outdoor games: Ping Pong, Bocce, Corn Hole & more. NOTE: all guests 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

**DEAR SILAS “I AIN’T STRESSIN’ TODAY,” 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**SEBASTIAN BORDEAUZ’S “ HILLBILLY ROYALE’ w/ special guests REXACO at the Nick.

**LATE NIGHT with ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE at The Nick.

**(FREE) WE HAVE SIGNAL: UNRELEASED & B-SIDES at Saturn.

**3rd THURSDAY at the Nick with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**JOSE CARR EVERY THURSDAY, 5-7 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, at 1631 4th Avenue North.

**FILMMAKER NETWORKING NIGHTS, 5 p.m. at 1821 2nd Avenue North

**EVERY THURSDAY- THAT’S MY JAM THURSDAYS, 7 p.m. at Platinum of Birmingham with DJ Slugga.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM at Sidewalk Film.

**KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

FRIDAY, JULY 25…

IT IS FRIDAY…the weekend starts…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**ROARING 20’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER, 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham’s Historic Arlington House.

**DRAG NIGHT at The Nick.

**EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN with MORE WEIGHT at Saturn.

**EST GEE at Iron City.

**WINSTON RAMBLE – 2 Sets Live at Avondale Brewing Co.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS SCREEN SCENE MOVIES SERIES at Beacon Park, 5309 Beacon Drive. Fun and Games begin at 7 p.m. Movie begins at Dusk. There are FREE hot dogs, lemonade, train rides, popcorn, snow cones and more.

**GOOD PEOPLE & GOOD MUSIC WITH GOOD PEOPLE BREWING at Dave’s, 6 p.m. at Dave’s Pub.

SATURDAY, JULY 26…

**MCALPINE FOOTBALL SKILLZ CAMP, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, at 1115 Avenue F, 35218. Admission is FREE, for ages 8-18. The attire is t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, cleats, etc. Breakfast, Lunch, Haircuts and Camp t-shirt is provided. For more, call 205-520-6542.

**FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET, 8 – 11 a.m., Every Saturday through August 2, located at By the Tracks at Irondale City Hall -Free Honey Samples & Bee Demo. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, baked goods, honey and handcrafted items.

**AVONDALE ADULT SWIM – A DAY PARTY at Avondale Brewing Co.

**SHADOWS OF THE WIND + BLOOD MOON RIOT + NEOTERRA at The Nick.

**HOT IN HERE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

SUNDAY, JULY 27…

**SINGO BINGO EVERY SUNDAY, 1 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company.

**JOSE CARR performing at JAZZ IN THE GARDEN SUNDAYS, Every 1st and 3rd Sunday, 5-8 p.m. at Denim on 7th, 2808 7th Avenue Suite105

**EASE BACK 4th SUNDAYS, 5 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**JAZZ ON 4th with NEW JAZZ UNDERGROUND, 5 p.m. at the Carver Theatre

**LITTLE HOPES with G.W. HENDERSON at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SUNDAYS at The Nick with TABULA RASA and RABBIT HOLE.

**2ND SUNDAY FREE SHOW with ZACH AUSTIN at The Nick.

**4th SUNDAY FREE SHOW with TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH at The Nick.

MONDAY, JULY 28…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at the Nick.

**THE MOTH BIRMINGHAM STORY SLAM: DIRT at Saturn.

TUESDAY, JULY 29…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**COMMUNTY KITCHENS FAREWELL COOK-OUT, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 5712 First Avenue North, for celebration, love, laughter, and plenty of delicious food. For more, 205-251-3569.

**SENIOR GARTEN 101 & BINGO – Come on out and learn about Medicare and win some prizes at the West End Library located at, 1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue, 205-226-4089.

**PODCASTING 101 at CREED63, EVERY TUESDAY at 5:45 p.m. Learn how to launch and create your own podcast at 1601 5th Avenue North, Birmingham 35203.

**JOSE CARR EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT at True Story Brewing.

**(FREE) MOVIE TRIVIA NIGHT at Saturn.

**SUPERSTAR KARAOKE LATE NIGHT TUESDAYS at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**REAL FUNNY COMEDY WEDNESDAYS at True Story Brewing. Sign up at 7:30 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY OPEN DECK with SUNDROP at The Nick.

**EVERYTHING IS GREAT – A TOWN HALL FOR THE PEOPLE at Saturn.

THURSDAY, JULY 31…

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**BLUES JAM EVERY 3rd THURSDAY, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**THE BAND SOLTSTICE, ORANGE MUDD & THE BAND HONEY at The Nick.

**DREW MORGAN at the Upstairs Comedy Series at Avondale Brewing Co.

**(FREE) BLACK SABBATH’S PARANOID at Saturn.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 1….

**WEEK DAYS – IRONDALE SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER has activities starting at 8 a.m. with a Hot Lunch served for Seniors Monday – Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Call 205-951-1418 for details about the FREE program.

**LATE NIGHT with SHOCK TEA, THE BAND HONEY, THE RUGS & BRUNCH with ROSIE at The Nick.

**ROBIN SHAKEDOWN, MOSTLY STRANGERS, FETCH at The Nick.

**JULES at Saturn.

**Y2K – A THROWBACK DANCE PARTY at Saturn.

**LAND AID w/BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS + THE HIP ABDUSCTION at Avondale Brewing Co.

CIVIL RIGHTS HISTORY IN ALABAMA…

…IN MONTGOMERY…

**UNVEILING OF MARKER FOR CIVIL RIGHTS NEWSPAPER – THE COURIER – A ceremony, unveiling the marker for the historic Southern Courier civil rights newspaper, will be held Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the site of the paper’s former headquarters, the former Frank Leu Building (located in downtown Montgomery at 79 Commerce Street and Bibb Streets).

The Courier was founded 60 years ago by students from Harvard University Law School to report on civil rights issues and the Southern way of life that the white-controlled news media did not cover in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. Known as one of the most courageous newspapers in the country (from 1965-1968), the Courier covered race relations, social justice issues, school desegregation, and human rights concerns.

Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. was one of the Courier’s contributors. Rev. Dr. Viola Bradford, who is spearheading the event, is a Montgomery resident who was a 14-year-old student at George Washington Carver High School when she was recruited during the Summer of 1965 by Geoffrey Cowan, a Yale University Law student and Courier reporter, and Jim Peppler, a photojournalist from Penn State University–becoming the Courier’s youngest and first Black reporter. The Collection is housed at Tuskegee University; and its photo collection was donated to the Alabama Department of Archives and History includes rare photos of Dr. King in Alabama, and a pictorial coverage of Dr. King’s funeral.

FOR MOVIE LOVERS…

AT THE SIDEWALK FILM FEST… August 18-24 – The 27th ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL!!

**TODAY…SIDEWALK FOREVER KICK-OFF PARTY, 5-7 p.m. at Sanctum. Six local artists have contributed their designs as tattoos we well as prints, stickers or t-shirts. Stop by anytime between July 24-August 16.

**TODAY – HAPPPY GILMORE.

**TODAY – THURSDAY MATINEE with WAYNE’S WORLD, 2 p.m.

**TODAY – THURSDAY MATINEE with FAN, 2:15 p.m.

**JULY 25, 27 and 31 – BRIDESMAIDS.

**JULY 25-27 STEP BROTHERS.

**JULY 25-31 – POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING.

**JULY 26 and 27 – E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, a Steven Spielberg classic to watch 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in your pajamas with a light breakfast, Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar for the grown-ups.

**JULY 27 – AMARCOD, 6 p.m. about the Italian legend Federico Fellini.

FOR STUDENTS – BACK TO SCHOOL…

**TODAY – BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 5- 7 p.m. at 5330 Oporto-Madrid Blvd. with free school supplies and book bags.

**AUGUST 2 – BACK 2 SCHOOL RALLY, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Greater Saint Thomas Community Church.

**AUGUST 2 – BLOCK PARTY, at Ballin Fast Gym, 4412 9th Avenue, 35224 with back packs, school supplies, bouncy house, hair cuts, personal growth educators, DJ booth and food.

**AUGUST 2 – JACKSON’S BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 2-4 p.m. at 507 41st Street North with Free school supplies and food.

**AUGUST BACK TO SCHOOL YOUTH DAY FUN DAY, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Zion City, 1104 Gene Reed Road with moonwalk, water slide, snow cones, hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and popcorn.

**AUGUST 2 – REHOBOTH CHURCH BIRMINGHAM BACK TO SCHOOL BASH, 12-4 p.m. at 2120 Center Point Parkway with back packs, giveaways, games, financial literacy, food, movie and more.

**AUGUST 2 – ENSLEY CHURCH OF CHRIST BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAY, 10:30 a.m. with school supplies for all students.

**AUGUST 3 – TOOLS FOR SCHOOL, 2- 5 p.m. at Linn Park with games, inflatables, food trucks and more.

**AUGUST 3 – KENSATION’S ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL HAIR CHARITY, 8 a.m. until at 921 19th Street North, Bessemer. For boys and girls ages 13 and under, must have all hair washed, blown out and braid ready. For more, 205-862-3424.

**AUGUST 5 – APPLEBEE’S BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY, 2 – 6 p.m. at Five Points Location, 2246 Bessemer Road.

**AUGUST 9 – CORNELL LEWIS 10th ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL RALLY, 2:30 – 6 p.m. at Helena Sports Complex, 110 Sports Complex Dr. For more, cornellewisfoundation@gmail.com.

FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…

**JULY 25 – BUILDING BIRMINGHAM EXPO 2025, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena. FREE. Meet with builders, lenders, realtors, on site mortgage pre-qualifications, view new construction homes and floor plans, homebuyer education sessions, live presentation and more. For more, 205-254-2117 or landbank@birminghamal.gov.

AT THE BPL…THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY MOBILE:

**JULY 29 – TITUSVILLE SENIOR CENTER, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

**July 30 – COLLEGEVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER, 11:30 – 1 p.m.

IN FIVE POINTS WEST…

**JULY 29 – SURVIVE & THRIVE [DISASTER PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP, 5-7 p.m. at the Five Points West library. Learn how to prepare for emergencies, Build your own disaster kit, Protect your family and home. A FREE community workshop on disaster readiness.

IN HOMEWOOD …

**AUGUST 5 – FREE ADVICE FROM VOLUNTEER LAWYERS IN BIRMINGHAM – ASK AN ATTORNEY at Homewood Library. Volunteer attorneys will be on hand 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to answer your legal, FREE. VLB assists with civil legal matters. For more 205-250-5198 and www.vlbham.org.

FOR LOVERS OF OUTDOORS…

**SATURDAY KAYAK AND CANOE TRIP, 8:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Kayak and Canoe Trip, Chattooga River near Gaylesville, Alabama – DETAILS:

This is a scenic stretch of river located in a very rural area, fairly easy and without classified rapids. See wildflowers, swim, investigate islands and beaches. Plan to go for an optional dinner, at Smorgasbord at the Cove in Cedar Bluff, located on Weiss Lake. Bring shower things and/or a change of clothes to be kept in the car if interested. Reservations Required: Meet 8:45 a.m. at the Applebee’s in Trussville. Plan to depart at 9 a.m. Information: If you have questions or would like additional information about this kayak and canoe trip details, call Dan Frederick, before July 26 at 205/631-4680 or email southeasternoutings@gmail.com.

COMING SOON…

**AUGUST 2 – HEAL THE BLOCK, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 13th Street S.W. between Cotton Avenue and Tuscaloosa Avenue. There will be food, entertainment, music, free haircuts, school supplies, health screenings, vendors children’s corner, community resources, giveaways, job training, voter registration, mental health resources and more.

**AUGUST 10 – DISTRICT 6 SUMMER FARMERS MARKET, 1{30 – 3:30 pm. at Memorial Park with free ice cream, free hamburgers, hotdogs and chips, live chef demo with Chef Amanda and $5 vouchers while they last.

**AUGUST 16 – MOVIES ON THE MOUNTAIN, Saturday with TOY STORY at Vulcan Park & Museum.

FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN…

**AUGUST 29 – WEEK ZERO CLASSIC COMEDY JAM featuring BILL BELLAMY, hosted by NEPHEW TOMMY with Special Guest MS. VEE at the Historic Boutwell Auditorium.

**AUGUST 31 – LABOR DAY CONCERT – ONE NIGHT ONLY – A TRIBUTE TO LUTHER VANDROSS featuring JAY LAMBERT & THE BYRON THOMAS COLLECTIVE, 7 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Look for more right here, soon.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send your questions, contact info with your events, your things of interest and more to: gwenderu@yahoo.com AND thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com

