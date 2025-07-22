Popularity of Fat Charles BBQ Continues to Build in Birmingham

By Chanda Temple | For The Birmingham Times

When Charles Pilot and Chris Pilot launched their Fat Charles OG Tacos in 2019, Birmingham stopped and took notice.

They were soft tortilla shells filled with smoked chicken or brisket; two to three freshly-grated cheeses; colorful, homemade Pico de Gallo; and their own creamy concoction known as OG Sauce. The tacos came with a presentation that pulled you in, and a flavor that refused to let you go.

As soon as Fat Charles BBQ opened, a long line quickly formed. Hours later, “Sold Out’’ would be written across the menu board. “There is a restaurant on every corner in Birmingham, and just to know that somebody wakes up and comes and wants food from us, it was a blessing then and it’s a blessing now,’’ said Chris.

The brothers, who are Birmingham natives and graduates of E.B. Erwin High School in Center Point, were like Batman and Robin, tightly connected in working to make Fat Charles BBQ a household name.

They first started selling barbecue plates out of Charles’ Clay home in 2017. Then, Chris thought that people may not always be in the mood for ribs, and he suggested they pair their smoked meats with street tacos. Things positively shifted when they added the OG Tacos in May 2019. A month later, they introduced the Mexican pizza.

In 2020, they bought a food truck and rolled it out in 2021, which is when they added shrimp tacos. Salmon tacos were added in 2022, and oxtail tacos were added in July 2023. In 2022, they were contracted to be a vendor at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for University of Alabama home games that fall. They won the “People’s Choice Award’’ for “Best Tacos’’ at Birmingham Taco Fest in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Things were good. Really good.

Then, five days before Thanksgiving in 2024, Charles died unexpectedly. He was 38. The death not only shocked Charles’ family, but it also rocked the Birmingham community. The company already had catering orders for Thanksgiving, Christmas and parties on the books, and Chris didn’t want to let down anyone. So, he remained committed and filled all the requests.

“My brother passed on that Saturday, but I was back to work on Monday,’’ Chris said. “I don’t want to sound like a cliche when I say this, but if it were me, I’m pretty sure he would want to do the same thing.’’

“Some things are bigger than you, and sometimes, it’s bigger than explaining. If the ‘Big Man’ puts it on your heart, you just go and do it.’’

“Brothers Trying To Make A Difference”

Chris, 33, still misses his brother, but said he’s building Fat Charles BBQ into the company he and his brother had always dreamed of. “The vision now is what the vision was when he was alive: two brothers just trying to make a difference,’’ Chris said. “Make your parents proud, do the right thing and try to be different in your own way.’’

One way Chris is doing that is spreading the heart of Fat Charles BBQ to Birmingham youth.

On Saturday, July 26, Chris will host taco cooking classes for children as part of Birmingham Restaurant Week. It will be held at City Walk during the Food Truck Pop-Up Park and The Modern Green Book Vendor Market. Reservations for “The Fat Charles Experience: Cookin’ With Chris,” are now filled and no longer available.

However, the food truck park and vending event, which will be from 2 to 7 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Charles had a passion for teaching others about food, which is why Chris is offering the class. At the center of the class will be the OG Tacos, which were originally known as “GO Tacos” when Chris and Charles made them at home years before going into business.

“We called them ‘GO Tacos’ because they just kept going. We looked at the word, ‘GO,’ and said, ‘Let’s just call them the ‘OG Tacos’ for ‘original’ tacos, ‘’ said Chris, explaining they wanted a standout or classic dish people could immediately connect to Fat Charles BBQ, just like how Burger King has the “Whopper,’’ and McDonald’s has the “Big Mac.’’

“If we can change one person’s life or influence one person’s life by what we are doing, it’s all worth it,’’ Chris said of his plans to teach children on July 26. “You never know whom you might help to get over that hump or create a different vision to be successful or change things in their reality.”

A Name In Lights

A few things have changed since Charles’ passing. One of them is the company logo, which Chris and Charles had discussed changing well before Charles passed. The old logo featured a caricature of Charles in dark shades and a bucket hat. The new logo features the Fat Charles BBQ name, surrounded by lights.

“It’s kind of like your name, up in lights,’’ Chris said. “I wanted to try to put it (the company) in the best space possible and try to move forward, not only for the people in the community but for Charles, my family and for my parents.’’

“We really started the business because we wanted to make our parents proud. Without them, I don’t know where we would be.’’

Another change is that Chris added jerk tacos to expand the menu. They are grilled, flour tortilla shells with a cheese blend, jerk seasoning, jerk sauce and Pico de Gallo on top.

He’s currently in talks with some schools to be a vendor for football games this fall. Brides continue to book him for rehearsal dinners and post-wedding reception parties. And he’s reduced the company food truck fleet from three trucks to one.

“I know things look kind of different now, and we might not be out in the public and stuff. But we are still moving along. We are still doing what we gotta do,’’ Chris said.

“We are taking it one day at a time, just trying to make a difference.’’

Birmingham Restaurant Week

Birmingham Restaurant Week, which is in its 15th year, exists to highlight restaurants, bars, food trucks and caterers, July 17 – 26. Participants will offer special menu deals during that time. Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com for details on events and menu specials from participating vendors.

Chris said the Fat Charles BBQ Birmingham Restaurant Week special will be four corn (hard shell) OG tacos with a choice of chicken or brisket for $10. It will come with the Pico de Gallo, which is made with fresh cilantro, white onions and tomatoes.

“I’ve always said the most important part of a taco is the Pico,’’ Chris said. “If the protein is great and then you add (Pico) to it, it makes it phenomenal.’’

Chris is not sure if he will be selling tacos during the July 26 event at City Walk, but the public can visit his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FatCharlesBBQ; or the new company app, Fat Charles BBQ, to find out where the truck will be during Birmingham Restaurant Week. His commissary kitchen in Homewood, 195 Vulcan Road, is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for call-in and pick-up orders.

