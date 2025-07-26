Birmingham to Host Info Sessions in Advance of Home Repair Program

The City of Birmingham’s Department of Community Development will soon open applications for its Critical Repair Program where 100 eligible residents will receive up to $30,000 in urgent home repairs such as roofing, plumbing, or electrical needs.

Applications will be open for two days only September 4-5. Interested applicants are invited to attend one of the upcoming information sessions that will outline program requirements.

INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS

Virtual Session

Thursday, July 31 at 3 p.m.

Platform: WebEx

In-Person Session

Thursday, Aug. 7

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Location: Birmingham CrossPlex

Address: 2340 CrossPlex Blvd.

In-Person Session

Thursday, Aug. 14

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Location: Fountain Heights Recreation Center

Address: 1101 15th Ave N.

Residents interested in applying are strongly encouraged to attend one of the sessions. Applicants should not bring any documents to these sessions. These events are for informational purposes only.

Critical Repair Program Eligibility

Applicants must provide proof of ownership. Applicants must provide proof of occupancy. Applicants must qualify as low to moderate income & provide proof of income for ALL household residents. Applicants must provide last (2) months of bank statements for ALL household residents.

About the City of Birmingham’s Department of Community Development: The Department of Community Development administers the City’s Housing and Urban Development Grants, applies to relevant grants, conducts plan implementation, strategic community and neighborhood assessments, community outreach, and code enforcement.

For more information and to register for one of the information sessions, go to www.criticalrepairbham.com or call 205-581-3117.