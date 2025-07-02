Uriah Williams, Birmingham Financial Advisor, Shares Solid Tips to Build Wealth

By Don Rhodes II | Birmingham Times

For Uriah Williams, a 38-year-old seasoned financial professional, the journey to personal wealth starts with small, consistent steps.

“It’s about practical steps today that set the foundation for tomorrow. Whether it’s organizing your documents, updating your beneficiaries, or getting a $50,000 insurance policy it all adds up,” said the Birmingham-based financial advisor.

One of his biggest challenges for people to know that wealth managers exist and “someone like me is out here ready to help,” he said. “People think, ‘I don’t have enough money to work with a financial advisor,” he explains. “That couldn’t be further from the truth.”

His advice is simple: Start where you are. Ask questions. Stay organized. And don’t let fear or lack of exposure block your blessings.

In 2023 he joined INTELUS Wealth Management to team up and make one of the largest Black owned RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors) in the state of Alabama and was recently named to the BBJ’s 40 under 40 Class for 2025.

“I was humbled by the selection because it made me feel like the sacrifices and growth to get this point were worth it, and I was shocked because I sometimes feel like I could be doing more,” he said.

Williams began his career in 2013 at Wells Fargo, a multinational financial services company with a global presence and went on to work in 2016 at Morgan Stanley, a major American multinational investment bank and financial services company.

Money is not just about math it’s emotional, he said. “It’s a very intimate thing. People don’t just openly talk about how much money they make. You have to be vulnerable and open your life up financially to someone else. That’s hard.”

For him, financial literacy is the gateway to generational change. For example, life insurance he said. “You don’t need a million-dollar policy. Even paying $50 a month on that policy can help you leave something meaningful behind.”

He added, “If your mom has a house with a mortgage, your policy should be enough to pay it off. Now your family has an asset. That’s how wealth begins.”

Lessons From Family

Williams also comes from personal experiences. He recalls a family member was dangerously underfunded for retirement.

“She was in her late 50s and had maybe $100,000 to $200,000 saved but should have had at least $400,000 more,” he recalled. “When she started her 401(k), she said she didn’t want to lose money. But the advisor didn’t explain the importance of taking risk while you’re young. That decision cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

From that point on, he made a vow: “That would never happen to another mom, sister, or brother if I had anything to do with it.”

That family member became one of his first clients at Morgan Stanley and began his career of helping others, he said.

Dispelling Myths

Wealth can not only grow, but it also can disappear, he said. “Let me give you an example. An athlete gets a million-dollar signing bonus. After federal taxes and ‘jock taxes,’ that might shrink to $350,000. But they spend like they have a million. After gifts, houses, and cars they might be left with $100,000 — and they haven’t even started living yet.

“Athletes get paid per game. When the season ends, the money ends. People don’t realize how quickly it can all go away. Add an agent’s fee of 20 percent or more, and things get tight fast,” he added.

His point? Whether you’re an athlete or everyday working adult, having a financial advisor is less about wealth and more about wisdom. “My job is to help you avoid the loopholes and landmines simply by knowing the right questions to ask.”

Other tips he said, keep your financial documents in order. “Make sure your beneficiaries are correct. Some people haven’t updated theirs in years … Be organized your family needs to know where your policies and documents are.”

Community-Focused Leadership

Williams grew up in East St Louis, Illinois, where he attended East St Louis Senior High School and participated in the marching band, football and track and field.

“I was on the drumline, and I played every drum between sophomore and senior year,” he said. In football he played defensive back his freshmen year while shot put and discus were his specialties in track and field.

He attended Alabama A&M University where he was a member of the Marching Maroon & White band and graduated from Athens State University with a degree in Business.

Outside of work, the father of three (ages 2 to 17) has long been committed to uplifting others. He previously served in 100 Black Men of Metro Birmingham, an organization focused on mentoring young Black men.

“Their motto is, ‘What they see is what they’ll be.’ That stuck with me because exposure leads to expansion,” he said.

He also served as president of the Kiwanis Club of Vulcan and currently sits on the executive board of Fiesta, a nonprofit supporting Birmingham’s Hispanic community through scholarships and cultural celebration.

“My wife and I are focused on exposing our kids to what the world has to offer,” he says. “If you’ve never seen a Black financial advisor, you may not even know to dream of becoming one.”

For more information visit www.inteluswm.com/about-uriah

