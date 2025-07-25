Woodfin Says He Was ‘Surprised’ at Rumors that UFL’s Birmingham Stallions May Relocate

While nothing is confirmed, it’s been speculated that the team is galloping straight out of the city, and taking their wins with them.

“We were surprised by these rumors, since the Stallions have already begun collecting deposits for next year’s season tickets,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin in a statement posted to X Wednesday afternoon. “The Stallions have built a strong, passionate fan base and have seen tremendous success on and off the field. Birmingham was FOX’s number 1 UFL viewership market in the country. There’s no question the team has become a source of pride for our city.”

News of the Stallions’ potential relocation, along with three other UFL teams, was first reported by the Pro Football Newsroom’s James Larsen. He claims the other affected markets would be Michigan, Houston and Memphis.

We reached out to the league for answers and received this response from a spokesperson:

“The League office is in the planning stages for next season and beyond. At this point, we have nothing to report on any unauthorized speculation.”

Mayor Woodfin received similar information, stating that he was “assured by the league that no final decisions have been made about numerous teams for next season, including the Stallions.”

Woodfin says his office is working closely with the UFL to “maximize the team’s long-term success” by strengthening attendance and sponsorships.

“There is opportunity for growth and we’re committed to working together to make that happen,” he said.