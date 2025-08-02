‘Back to School Digital Detox’ Initiative Helps with Mental Health Preparedness

By Don Rhodes II | The Birmingham Times

In an age where digital dependency is second nature and schools prepare to open for the 2025-26 school year, one Birmingham-based leader is encouraging families, students, and educators to pause, reflect, and reset.

Courtney Woods, founder of PC Empowerment and PC Media Techs, has launched Back to School Digital Detox Week, a mental health wellness initiative designed to help communities adjust to the demands of Alabama’s new FOCUS Act, which restricts phone use in classrooms.

“After being in business as a web designer for about 10 years [with PC Empowerment and PC Media Techs] I just over time realized how overwhelmed and exhausted I would feel mentally at times,” Woods said. “I ended up researching and realizing that a lot of those triggers were due to something that we call information overload… it didn’t sound safe. It sounded dangerous. This is my mind that we’re talking about. I need my mind.”

The detox week includes themed days where participants remove unused apps and silence excessive notifications. “These things can invoke anxiety,” said Woods. “We want to help people have a clearer relationship with technology.”

Listeners can access Back to School Digital Detox Week live on V94.9 radio through Aug. 4th leading up to the new school year, where each daily theme and activity is broadcast with pre‑recorded segments. They can also visit PC Empowerment’s website (pcempowerment501c3.org) to catch replay sessions, sign up for RSVPs, and get notified about each day’s resources and reflection exercises.

As digital habits shift with statewide legislation, Woods’ initiative arrives at a critical time. “This is the first year that phones will be prohibited by law in schools. We don’t know how it’s going to be enforced, but we do know that we want to help prepare people,” she said.

The Alabama FOCUS Act is a state law which takes effect this school year, prohibits students from using personal mobile devices during instructional time to minimize distractions in the classroom. PC Empowerment’s Back to School Digital Detox Week directly supports this effort by helping students, parents, and educators build healthier digital habits and prepare for a phone-free learning environment.

With support from community partners like radio station V94.9 and on-air personality Lady Woo, the campaign is already reaching thousands. “Lady Woo had always been present in the mental health industry and expressed her concerns,” Woods said. “She jumped right on board.”

Woods said she hopes the detox initiative helps elementary school and high school students realize just how much digital exhaustion affects their decision-making, even when they’re consuming positive content.

“Even if you’re watching a bunch of positive content, we still need to take a break from our devices,” she said. “Get to know yourself.”

The expectation for the digital detox is for people to try it, to listen in, and hear key words like ‘notifications invoking anxiety’ and think, ‘Hey, I’ve experienced this before. Maybe I should silence some notifications,’” Woods said.

Ultimately, Woods believes the Digital Detox Week is just the beginning of a larger shift to improve digital mental health. “And most importantly, it will help people become more self-aware,” she said.

