Birmingham’s Pynk Beard Inks Record Label Deal, Drops New Single ‘Sip’

By Marika N. Johnson | For The Birmingham Times

Birmingham native Pynk Beard a.k.a. Sebastian Kole, a Grammy award-winning songwriter turned rising country artist, has officially joined the roster at Red Bull Records, the indie label launched by the energy drink company of the same name. The signing was announced as he released his newest single “Sip”, a track that will appear on his debut EP Red Dirt Diaries, expected this fall.

The release comes with a hometown touch. The official music video was shot at Mom’s Basement, a beloved Birmingham bar, where Pynk Beard is seen serving drinks before stepping into the spotlight as an electrifying performer.

Greg Hammer, Managing Director at the label, called the Birmingham native’s artistry “original and culturally resonant,” adding that his ability to build a following before even dropping a full project speaks to his unique talent.

For Pynk Beard, the deal marks a new chapter. “I’m so grateful to be a part of the Red Bull Records family,” he said. “They’ve supported me from the very beginning with singles like ‘I Lived’ and ‘Mine Lord Willing,’ and their genuine belief in me as an artist means the world. The future here is bright and PYNK.”

From penning hits as a songwriter to carving out his own lane as a performer, Pynk Beard continues to showcase the sound of Birmingham on a national stage — bridging his Southern roots with a modern edge.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

